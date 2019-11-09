Clovis North section tennis runner-up in singles, doubles, now aims for 4th straight team title

Clovis North No. 1 singles player Fiona Yao. Clovis North Tennis Twitter

Clovis North High girls tennis players fell just short of titles Saturday at the CIF Central Section individual championships in Bakersfield but showed why they’re poised for continuing team success.

The Broncos were runners-up in individual singles and doubles Saturday on the Garces High courts, but they occupied a quarter of the final 16 singles draw.

Clovis North’s second-seeded Fiona Yao eliminated teammate No. 10 Anushya Jayakumar in the Friday quarterfinals then came back Saturday morning to top another teammate, No. 3 Kristina Lee, in the semifinals. Top-seeded Peyton Dunkle of Arroyo Grande ended Yao’s run with a 6-1, 6-3 finals victory. Yao was part of last year’s runner-up doubles team; Dunkle was the 2018 singles runner-up to her older sister Delanie, who’s now at Cal Poly.

Clovis West sophomore Gianna Mastro reached the quarterfinals.

In doubles, Garces’ Alexsia Drulias and Jackie Sala successfully defended their championship, beating Clovis North’s No. 2-seeded team of Ashley Cardot and Mercedes Garcia 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. The Broncos advanced through a 2 1/2-hour semifinal against a Stockdale pair.

The Garces team eliminated Clovis’ No. 8 Cassie Pearse and Julia Hardwick in the quarterfinals, then beat Sanger’s fourth-seeded Sydney Reimer and Lilian Yang in the semifinals. Cardot and Garcia eliminated Buchanan’s Laura Hioe and Mikayla Marini in the quarters.

Five section team finals are scheduled Tuesday including top-seeded Clovis North going for its fourth straight crown in the Division I championship against second-seeded Garces.