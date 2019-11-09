Central Section girls volleyball finals start with a Kingsburg sweep

Kingsburg players celebrate their sweep over Sierra Pacific for the Central Section Division IV girls volleyball championship. KingsburgGirlsSoccer Twitter

Five Central Section high school girls volleyball champions will be determined Saturday in finals at College of the Sequoias.

The first match is in the books, Kingsburg beating Sierra Pacific.

The rest of the schedule:

DIVISION I: No. 4 Clovis West vs. No. 2 Liberty-Bakersfield, 6 p.m.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

DIVISION II: No. 4 Bakersfield Christian vs. No. 3 Stockdale, 4 p.m.

DIVISION III: No. 2 Righetti vs. No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial, 2 p.m.

DIVISION V: No. 3 Kerman vs. No. 1 Mammoth, noon

CIF regional pairings will be set Sunday.

Kingsburg 3, Sierra Pacific 0

The second-seeded Vikings (21-19) swept the top-seeded Golden Bears (33-7) for the Division IV crown in the first match of the day.

Kingsburg beat Sierra Pacific 25-17, 25-8, 25-17, The Saturday morning victory avenged a 3-2 loss at Sierra Pacific in an August non-league match.

The Vikings won 12 straight sets in the playoffs and have won 18 straight overall.

The championship ended a decade of D-IV frustration for Kingsburg, which lost in the 2014 and 2012 section finals and was eliminated in the semifinals in 2018, 2017 and 2013.