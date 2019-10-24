A ‘bunch of goof balls’ rally together for Clovis North girls volleyball team

It was a perfect ending to the Tri-River Athletic Conference schedule for the Clovis North girls volleyball team.

The Broncos defeated defending Central Section champ Buchanan in four sets to cap a 10-0 run in the TRAC on Thursday night.

Clovis North also improved to 38-3 with the likelihood of securing the top seed in the playoffs.

“Our record is just ridiculous,” Clovis North coach Travis Herb said. “I felt like we’re going to have a good season, but boy, did we just play well when it counted.

“They’re legitimately just a bunch of goof balls. I mean it is ridiculous some of the things they do and say. It’s been so much fun and a joy to coach kids that can make that separation between their focus on-and-off the court.

Playoff seedings and pairings will be announced this weekend with the postseason beginning Oct. 31.

“We wanted it so bad this year,” Clovis North junior outside hitter Jessica Drake said. “We just came out in the beginning of the season and we just played together as a team and worked hard all season and we just got to this point today.”