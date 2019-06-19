High School Sports
What a comeback in the latest City/County All Star softball game!
Powered by a triple with the bases loaded by by Josie Simas of Hanford West High, the County stormed back with six runs in the seventh to defeat the City 7-4 in the 2019 City/County All Star softball game.
Simas, who drive in three runs, was named MVP.
The County trailed 3-0 going into the seventh.
The game, played at Fresno State’s Margie Wright Diamond, actually lasted through eight innings (typical softball games last seven innings).
