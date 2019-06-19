What a comeback in the latest City/County All Star softball game!

Hanford West’s Josie Simas, center, celebrates with the County team their 7-4 win over City at the 38th Annual City County All-Star Softball Game Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Powered by a triple with the bases loaded by by Josie Simas of Hanford West High, the County stormed back with six runs in the seventh to defeat the City 7-4 in the 2019 City/County All Star softball game.

Simas, who drive in three runs, was named MVP.

The County trailed 3-0 going into the seventh.

The game, played at Fresno State’s Margie Wright Diamond, actually lasted through eight innings (typical softball games last seven innings).