County beats City in five sets in all-star boys volleyball match

In the closest City/County Boys Volleyball All-Star match in decades, the County beat the City 3-2 (25-23, 25-21, 24-26, 22-25, 15-13) Saturday night at Fresno State.

With no limitations on substitutions, coaches Scott Okada of Sanger for County and Marcos Orro of Clovis East for City freely substituted their 16 players in and out of each set.

Garrett Billhofer, Tsuexen Vang and Wil Avera were instrumental in helping City rally after going down 0-2, but the continued balanced assault by setter Parker Riding (Buchanan) and hitting from the 6-foot-4 Nourian brothers, Eli and Josh (Edison), Brian Livesay (Golden Valley-Merced), and Christian Sylvia (Madera South) helped propel County.