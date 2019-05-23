High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Thursday, May 23

Fresno Bee Staff

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS GOLF

CIF/SCGA CHAMPIONSHIPS

May 23

Round 1 at Brookside GC in Pasadena

Teams

1. La Costa Canyon, 367

2. Anaheim Discovery, 374

3. Torrey Pines, 375

4. Servite, 377

5. Walnut, 378

6. Mater Dei, 379

7. Granada Hills, 384

8. Clovis North, 396

9. Clovis, 399

10. Palisades, 403

Individuals

1. Tyler Guo, Crean Lutheran, 68

2. Chanachon Chokprajakchat, Anaheim Discovery, 68

T3. Ryan Hong, Los Osos, 70

T3. Haram Shin, Marshall, 70

T3. Chris Waldrup, Palm Desert, 70

T3. William Mouw, Ontario Christian, 70

T3. Austin Liu, Oak Park, 70

T3. Griffin Feldman, Milken, 70

T3. Kento Yamawaki, La Costa Canyon, 70

T3. Luke Potter, La Costa Canyon, 70

Also

T11. Brian Stark, Central Valley Christian, 71

T25. Garrett Boe, Buchanan, 74

T37. Garret Takeuchi, Clovis West, 75

T37. Chase Foster, Clovis, 75

T47. Tyson Rutledge, Clovis North, 76

T47. Greg Mouser, Bullard, 76

T64. Chase Markarian, Clovis North 77

T73. Jacob Miller, Clovis West, 78

T73. Eli Backowski, Clovis, 78

T82. Andrew Lee, Clovis North, 79

T82. Austin Tran, Clovis North, 79

T82. Zack Ruskofsky, Clovis, 79

T94. Peter Kuest, Clovis West, 80

T100. Josh Lane, Clovis, 82

T109. Patrick Sperling, Clovis North, 85

T109. Aliotti Giueseppe, Clovis North 85

T109. Bradley Ohashi, Clovis, 85

120. Josh Watkins, Clovis, 92

TRACK AND FIELD

STATE MEET

at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Buchanan High

May 24

Field qualifying events begin 3 p.m.

Track qualifying events begin 4 p.m.

May 25

Field event finals begin 4:30 p.m.

Track event finals begin 6 p.m.

Tickets

May 24: $12 general and children under 13; $7 students with ASB card and seniors 65-plus

May 25: $14 general and children under 13; $8 students with ASB card and seniors 65-plus

