High School Sports
Prep scoreboard for Thursday, May 23
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS GOLF
CIF/SCGA CHAMPIONSHIPS
May 23
Round 1 at Brookside GC in Pasadena
Teams
1. La Costa Canyon, 367
2. Anaheim Discovery, 374
3. Torrey Pines, 375
4. Servite, 377
5. Walnut, 378
6. Mater Dei, 379
7. Granada Hills, 384
8. Clovis North, 396
9. Clovis, 399
10. Palisades, 403
Individuals
1. Tyler Guo, Crean Lutheran, 68
2. Chanachon Chokprajakchat, Anaheim Discovery, 68
T3. Ryan Hong, Los Osos, 70
T3. Haram Shin, Marshall, 70
T3. Chris Waldrup, Palm Desert, 70
T3. William Mouw, Ontario Christian, 70
T3. Austin Liu, Oak Park, 70
T3. Griffin Feldman, Milken, 70
T3. Kento Yamawaki, La Costa Canyon, 70
T3. Luke Potter, La Costa Canyon, 70
Also
T11. Brian Stark, Central Valley Christian, 71
T25. Garrett Boe, Buchanan, 74
T37. Garret Takeuchi, Clovis West, 75
T37. Chase Foster, Clovis, 75
T47. Tyson Rutledge, Clovis North, 76
T47. Greg Mouser, Bullard, 76
T64. Chase Markarian, Clovis North 77
T73. Jacob Miller, Clovis West, 78
T73. Eli Backowski, Clovis, 78
T82. Andrew Lee, Clovis North, 79
T82. Austin Tran, Clovis North, 79
T82. Zack Ruskofsky, Clovis, 79
T94. Peter Kuest, Clovis West, 80
T100. Josh Lane, Clovis, 82
T109. Patrick Sperling, Clovis North, 85
T109. Aliotti Giueseppe, Clovis North 85
T109. Bradley Ohashi, Clovis, 85
120. Josh Watkins, Clovis, 92
TRACK AND FIELD
STATE MEET
at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Buchanan High
May 24
Field qualifying events begin 3 p.m.
Track qualifying events begin 4 p.m.
May 25
Field event finals begin 4:30 p.m.
Track event finals begin 6 p.m.
Tickets
May 24: $12 general and children under 13; $7 students with ASB card and seniors 65-plus
May 25: $14 general and children under 13; $8 students with ASB card and seniors 65-plus
