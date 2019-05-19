High School Sports
Clovis East’s 43rd boys volleyball win is for regional championship
The Clovis East High boys volleyball team is a regional champion.
The Timberwolves capped a great postseason run with a 3-1 win Saturday afternoon over visiting Serra-San Mateo for the Northern California Division II championship. The California Interscholastic Federation doesn’t run state finals in the sport.
Clovis East went 43-11 on the season, getting solid experience at out-of-area tournaments in San Jose, Watsonville and Granite Bay. The Timberwolves tied Buchanan for third in the Tri-River Athletic Conference at 6-4, earning a No. 4 seed in the Central Section Division I playoffs, where they had their signature win: five sets over top-seeded Clovis North in the semifinals, 25-23, 27-25, 31-33, 19-25, 15-12.
Clovis beat Clovis East for the section title but in the regionals, which are seeded from eligible teams, the Timberwolves got the No. 1 seed in D-II and rolled to three straight 3-1 wins for the crown.
