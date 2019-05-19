Clovis East’s 43rd boys volleyball win is for regional championship

The Clovis East boys volleyball team celebrates winning the Northern California Regional Division II championship on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Clovis East Athletics

The Clovis East High boys volleyball team is a regional champion.

The Timberwolves capped a great postseason run with a 3-1 win Saturday afternoon over visiting Serra-San Mateo for the Northern California Division II championship. The California Interscholastic Federation doesn’t run state finals in the sport.

Clovis East went 43-11 on the season, getting solid experience at out-of-area tournaments in San Jose, Watsonville and Granite Bay. The Timberwolves tied Buchanan for third in the Tri-River Athletic Conference at 6-4, earning a No. 4 seed in the Central Section Division I playoffs, where they had their signature win: five sets over top-seeded Clovis North in the semifinals, 25-23, 27-25, 31-33, 19-25, 15-12.

Clovis beat Clovis East for the section title but in the regionals, which are seeded from eligible teams, the Timberwolves got the No. 1 seed in D-II and rolled to three straight 3-1 wins for the crown.