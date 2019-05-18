Athletes power through the rain to complete Central Section track and field meet

Rain and racing at the Central Section Master Track and Field Championship at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis, Calif., Saturday, May 18, 2019. Special to The Bee

It was sprinkling when the 100th Central Section Masters Meet track and field championships started late Saturday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis, and it got wetter from there.

But the show went on as athletes vied to grab one of the top three spots in events to qualify for the state meet next weekend at the same venue.

Clovis North High junior Caleb Foster won three individual events (110-meter high hurdles, long jump, triple jump) and anchored the Broncos’ winning 400 relay team.

Buchanan senior Shelby Daniele won the 100 and 200 and ran the second leg on her team’s winning 400 relay.

Rainfall became heavy around 5 p.m., about an hour into the meet, and persisted. The only apparent issue came during the long jump when some competitors complained that the board hadn’t been routinely wiped dry. Officials ordered a rejump.

Other girls section champions included Meagen Lowe of Buchanan (1,600 and 3,200), Takiya Cenci of Clovis North (400), Kennedy Jennings of Edison (800), Jocelynn Budwig of Fowler (discus; she was second in the shot put), Helen Chu of Buchanan (long jump), Elizabeth Funk of Clovis West (pole vault) Amethyst Harper of Central (high jump) and Haley Abirached of Buchanan (triple jump).





Other boys winners included Xavier Worthy of Central (100), football star Jalen McMillan of San Joaquin Memorial (200), Austin Gillen of Buchanan (400), Isaiah Galindo of Clovis North (3,200), Caleb Pouliot of Buchanan (pole vault), Christian Johnson of Buchanan (discus) and Central’s 1,600 relay team.

Buchanan swept the team titles. The Bears boys beat Clovis North by four points, 93-89; the Buchanan girls totaled a whopping 170 points to run away from runner-up Liberty-Bakersfield which totaled 84.

This story will be updated Sunday with more photos.