In the midst of a rainstorm, Kingsburg swamps Hanford with 8-run inning for softball title

Kingsburg puts up eight runs in fifth en route to Central Section Division II softball title Kingsburg High won its seventh section title with a 12-8 victory over Hanford in a Central Section Division II championship at Margie Wright Diamond on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kingsburg High won its seventh section title with a 12-8 victory over Hanford in a Central Section Division II championship at Margie Wright Diamond on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Kingsburg High broke a tie with an eight-run fifth inning and went on to beat Hanford 12-8 Saturday evening for the Central Section Division II softball championship.

After the Vikings went ahead 12-4 the game was halted because of rain; it had started much earlier than planned as section officials hustled to try and complete all of the day’s scheduled four games at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State.

They did, playing the full seven innings with muddy Kingsburg and Hanford players to show for it. The Bullpups scored four in the seventh to make it interesting.

Marissa Gonzalez, the third sister of a softball family to come through Kingsburg (her older sisters went on to Dixie State and Bowling Green) had a triple and three RBIs to highlight a 14-hit attack. Taryn Irigoyen had three hits.