High School Sports
Prep scoreboard for Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18
HIGH SCHOOLS
Coaches and postseason directors: Report results to sports@fresnobee.com.
SOFTBALL
CENTRAL SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Margie Wright Diamond
Schedule subject to change (weather)
DIVISION I
May 17
No. 3 Stockdale 1, No. 5 Bullard 0
Bullard
000
000
0
–
0
3
0
Stockdale
000
001
x
–
1
6
1
WP: Sydney Hornbuckle (9K). LP: Melina Anguiano (7K). Bullard (24-6), Jazzy Castaneda 2B. Stockdale (27-5), Taylor Hardin 3-3, 2B; Hornbuckle 2-3.
DIVISION II
May 18
No. 1 Kingsburg 12, No. 2 Hanford 8
Hanford
004
000
4
–
8
11
2
Kingsburg
300
180
x
–
12
14
2
WP: Mia Estrada. LP: Arrysa Danell. Hanford (24-7), Mia Stewart 2B, 2RBI; Lilliana Garcia 2-4, 2B. Kingsburg (25-5-1), Carla Duarte 2-4; Marissa Gonzalez 2-4, 3B, 3RBI; Taryn Irigoyen 3-4, 2B; Brianna Vela 2-3, 2 2B; Madison Alves 2B; Mia Estrada 2-3.
DIVISION III
May 18
No. 2 Templeton 3, No. 1 Dinuba 2
Templeton
020
100
0
–
3
5
1
Dinuba
000
200
0
–
2
2
1
WP: Ashley Dougherty (14K). LP: Kirsten Martinez. Templeton (18-5), Megan Ingle 2-2, 2R. Dinuba (23-7), Julianna Flores 2RBI.
DIVISION IV
May 18
No. 7 Washington Union 4, No. 4 Fowler 0
Washington Union
000
100
3
–
4
8
1
Fowler
000
000
0
–
0
1
2
WP: Sydney Kuma (13K). LP: Kami Cordova. Washington Union (19-10), Kuma 2-2, 2BB, 3B; Alayna Munoz 3-R HR. Fowler (24-6), Morgan Diedrich 1-3.
DIVISION V
May 18
No. 3 Kern Valley 5, Caruthers 4
Caruthers
102
000
1
–
4
4
2
Kern Valley
010
103
x
–
5
8
5
WP: Helen Hayes (13K). LP: Bailey Day. Caruthers (20-12), Paige Sterling 2-4, 2B; Alyssa Salinas 3RBI. Kern Valley (21-6-2), Hayes HR; Sadi Hartman 2-3, HR.
DIVISION VI
May 17
No. 2 Central Valley Christian 7, No. 5 Foothill 0
Foothill
000
000
0
–
0
2
4
CVC
124
000
x
–
7
5
0
WP: Rylie Atherton. LP: Jasmine Westberry. CVC (15-10), Gina Dykstra 2-3; Kathryn Dixon 2B. Foothill 16-11.
CVC softball wins the CIFCS D-6 Championship 7-0 over Foothill! This is CVC’s first championship since winning the Sierra Division in 1998! #gocavs #createchaos pic.twitter.com/ZCgkSOzNU9— CVC Athletics (@cvcathletics) May 18, 2019
BASEBALL
CENTRAL SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
DIVISION I
at Beiden Field except as noted
Schedule subject to change (weather)
May 18
No. 6 Clovis 4, No. 8 Frontier 2, suspended bottom fourth inning with Clovis batting; tentative resumption Tuesday at Clovis High
DIVISION II
May 17
No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 3, No. 2 Sanger 2, 9 innings
DIVISION III
May 18
No. 3 Highland 3, No. 12 Atascadero 0
DIVISION IV
May 18
No. 7 Chowchilla 4, No. 5 Monache 1
DIVISION V
May 17
No. 2 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 2, No. 1 Minarets 1
DIVISION VI
May 21
No. 7 Foothill at No. 1 Bishop Union, 2 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
NorCal Regionals
DIVISION II
May 18 Championship
No. 1 Clovis East 3, No. 2 Serra-San Mateo 1 (25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19)
BOYS TENNIS
SoCal Regional
May 17 quarterfinal
University 5, Clovis North 2
