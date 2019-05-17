High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18

Fresno Bee Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

Coaches and postseason directors: Report results to sports@fresnobee.com.

SOFTBALL

CENTRAL SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Margie Wright Diamond

Schedule subject to change (weather)

DIVISION I

May 17

No. 3 Stockdale 1, No. 5 Bullard 0

Bullard

000

000

0

0

3

0

Stockdale

000

001

x

1

6

1

WP: Sydney Hornbuckle (9K). LP: Melina Anguiano (7K). Bullard (24-6), Jazzy Castaneda 2B. Stockdale (27-5), Taylor Hardin 3-3, 2B; Hornbuckle 2-3.

DIVISION II

May 18

No. 1 Kingsburg 12, No. 2 Hanford 8

Hanford

004

000

4

8

11

2

Kingsburg

300

180

x

12

14

2

WP: Mia Estrada. LP: Arrysa Danell. Hanford (24-7), Mia Stewart 2B, 2RBI; Lilliana Garcia 2-4, 2B. Kingsburg (25-5-1), Carla Duarte 2-4; Marissa Gonzalez 2-4, 3B, 3RBI; Taryn Irigoyen 3-4, 2B; Brianna Vela 2-3, 2 2B; Madison Alves 2B; Mia Estrada 2-3.

DIVISION III

May 18

No. 2 Templeton 3, No. 1 Dinuba 2

Templeton

020

100

0

3

5

1

Dinuba

000

200

0

2

2

1

WP: Ashley Dougherty (14K). LP: Kirsten Martinez. Templeton (18-5), Megan Ingle 2-2, 2R. Dinuba (23-7), Julianna Flores 2RBI.

DIVISION IV

May 18

No. 7 Washington Union 4, No. 4 Fowler 0

Washington Union

000

100

3

4

8

1

Fowler

000

000

0

0

1

2

WP: Sydney Kuma (13K). LP: Kami Cordova. Washington Union (19-10), Kuma 2-2, 2BB, 3B; Alayna Munoz 3-R HR. Fowler (24-6), Morgan Diedrich 1-3.

DIVISION V

May 18

No. 3 Kern Valley 5, Caruthers 4

Caruthers

102

000

1

4

4

2

Kern Valley

010

103

x

5

8

5

WP: Helen Hayes (13K). LP: Bailey Day. Caruthers (20-12), Paige Sterling 2-4, 2B; Alyssa Salinas 3RBI. Kern Valley (21-6-2), Hayes HR; Sadi Hartman 2-3, HR.

DIVISION VI

May 17

No. 2 Central Valley Christian 7, No. 5 Foothill 0

Foothill

000

000

0

0

2

4

CVC

124

000

x

7

5

0

WP: Rylie Atherton. LP: Jasmine Westberry. CVC (15-10), Gina Dykstra 2-3; Kathryn Dixon 2B. Foothill 16-11.

BASEBALL

CENTRAL SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

DIVISION I

at Beiden Field except as noted

Schedule subject to change (weather)

May 18

No. 6 Clovis 4, No. 8 Frontier 2, suspended bottom fourth inning with Clovis batting; tentative resumption Tuesday at Clovis High

DIVISION II

May 17

No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 3, No. 2 Sanger 2, 9 innings

DIVISION III

May 18

No. 3 Highland 3, No. 12 Atascadero 0

DIVISION IV

May 18

No. 7 Chowchilla 4, No. 5 Monache 1

DIVISION V

May 17

No. 2 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 2, No. 1 Minarets 1

DIVISION VI

May 21

No. 7 Foothill at No. 1 Bishop Union, 2 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

NorCal Regionals

DIVISION II

May 18 Championship

No. 1 Clovis East 3, No. 2 Serra-San Mateo 1 (25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19)

BOYS TENNIS

SoCal Regional

May 17 quarterfinal

University 5, Clovis North 2

