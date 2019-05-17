Stockdale beats Bullard in an old-fashioned softball duel for Central Section championship

Stockdale wins DI Championship over Bullard 1-0 Watch the closing play as Stockdale wins the Central Section DI Softball Championship 1-0 against Bullard High Friday, May 17, 2019 in Fresno. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the closing play as Stockdale wins the Central Section DI Softball Championship 1-0 against Bullard High Friday, May 17, 2019 in Fresno.

Bullard High and Stockdale played old-style softball Friday night at Margie Wright Diamond – a heavy dose of dominant pitching and one run.

Third-seeded Stockdale got it to beat No. 5 Bullard 1-0 in the Central Section Division I championship game.

Stockdale’s Sydney Hornbuckle and Bullard’s Melina Anguiano matched each other until the bottom of the sixth when Hornbuckle led off with a single. She advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Taylor Hardin’s line single to center.

Hornbuckle said that before she went out to pitch the seventh, “My teammates came up to me and said, ‘Stay the same. Do this,’ and I was like, ‘I already know what I’m doing. I’m going out there like it’s the first inning and I know my team is behind me.”

Two of Hornbuckle’s eight strikeouts ended scoring threats by Bullard, which finished 23-6 in its best season since reaching the 2013 section final. The Knights, 416-179 under coach Jamie Maxey, last won a section crown in 2003.

Stockdale (27-5) won its fourth overall and first since 2010.