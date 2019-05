Prep scoreboard for Thursday, May 16

HIGH SCHOOLS

SOFTBALL

CENTRAL SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Margie Wright Diamond

Schedule subject to change (weather)

DIVISION I

May 17

No. 5 Bullard vs. No. 3 Stockdale, late

DIVISION II

May 18

No. 2 Hanford vs. No. 1 Kingsburg, 30 minutes after Division V

DIVISION III

May 18

No. 2 Templeton vs. No. 1 Dinuba, 30 minutes after Division IV game

DIVISION IV

May 18

No. 7 Washington Union vs. No. 4 Fowler, 9:30 a.m.

DIVISION V

May 18

Caruthers vs. No. 3 Kern Valley, 5 p.m.

DIVISION VI

May 17

No. 5 Foothill vs. No. 2 Central Valley Christian, late

BASEBALL

CENTRAL SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

DIVISION I

at Beiden Field except as noted

Schedule subject to change (weather)

May 18

No. 6 Clovis vs. No. 8 Frontier, TBD (approximately 3:30 p.m.)

Clovis 7, San Luis Obispo 5

Wednesday’s semifinal

Clovis 102 002 2 – 7 9 0 San Luis Obispo 212 000 0 – 5 5 0

WP: Z.Jimenez (3.1IP, 0H, 2K, 2BB). LP: C.Benson. Sv: M.Henderson (1IP, 0H, 2K). Clovis, D.Miller 1-3, 2B, R; N.Beal 1-3, HR, R, 2RBI; N.Kropf 1-3, HR, R, 2RBI; Henderson 1-4, 2B, R; I.Mortenson 2-3; J.Tiger 2-4, R, RBI; M.Sanchez 1-4, R. San Luis Obispo, B.Lee 2-3, 2R, 2B, HR, 2RBI.

DIVISION II

May 17

No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial vs. No. 2 Sanger, late

DIVISION III

May 18

No. 3 Highland vs. No. 12 Atascadero, 12:30 p.m.

DIVISION IV

May 18

No. 5 Monache vs. No. 7 Chowchilla, 9:30 a.m.

DIVISION V

May 17

No. 1 Minarets vs. No. 2 Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 4:30 p.m.

DIVISION VI

May 18

No. 7 Foothill at No. 1 Bishop Union, 2 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

NorCal Regionals

DIVISION I

May 16 Semifinals

No. 2 Harker-San Jose 3, No. 3 Bellarmine-San Jose 0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-20)

No. 1 Monta Vista-Cupertino 3, No. 4 Clovis 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-13)

May 18 Championship

No. 2 Harker-San Jose at No. 1 Monta Vista-Cupertino

DIVISION II

May 16 Semifinals

No. 1 Clovis East 3, No. 4 Monte Vista-Danville 1 (25-14, 26-28, 25-17, 25-18)

No. 2 Serra-San Mateo 3, No. 3 Nevada Union 1 (25-14, 25-18, 15-25, 25-20)

May 18 Championship

No. 2 Serra-San Mateo at No. 1 Clovis East, 2 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD Central Section Masters Meet

May 18

Site: at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Buchanan

Schedule: Field events begin at 4 p.m., track events at 5 p.m.

Qualifiers: See best marks compiled by Ron Blackwood, www.fresnobee.com/high-school