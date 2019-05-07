Clovis North continues dominance in boys tennis with a fourth straight section title

Central Section tennis championship pits top-seed Clovis North against No. 2 Arroyo Grande Clovis North's Michael Fourchy defeats Arroyo Grande's Sam Ashbrook in singles action at the Central Section Division I tennis championship Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The Broncos won 5-2 for their fourth straight team title. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clovis North's Michael Fourchy defeats Arroyo Grande's Sam Ashbrook in singles action at the Central Section Division I tennis championship Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The Broncos won 5-2 for their fourth straight team title.

Make it four-in-a-row for the Clovis North High boys tennis team.

The Broncos defeated Arroyo Grande 5-2 for the Central Section Division I championship on Tuesday.

Clovis North junior Michael Fourchy set the tone for the Broncos’ fourth straight section title when he defeated junior Sam Ashbrook in a rematch of an earlier season match that went three sets.

“It was a tough match,” Fourchy said. “I had a game plan and I followed it and it paid off and got the (win). He was a tough player to play; frustrating and gets the ball back and it caused me to make a lot of errors. I got the win for the team.”