Clovis North continues dominance in boys tennis with a fourth straight section title
Make it four-in-a-row for the Clovis North High boys tennis team.
The Broncos defeated Arroyo Grande 5-2 for the Central Section Division I championship on Tuesday.
Clovis North junior Michael Fourchy set the tone for the Broncos’ fourth straight section title when he defeated junior Sam Ashbrook in a rematch of an earlier season match that went three sets.
“It was a tough match,” Fourchy said. “I had a game plan and I followed it and it paid off and got the (win). He was a tough player to play; frustrating and gets the ball back and it caused me to make a lot of errors. I got the win for the team.”
