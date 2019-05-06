Central Section high school Week 11 track and field leaders

Watch 4-event track athlete Caleb Foster compete in the West Coast Relays The Clovis North star competed in the 4x100 relay, the 100 hurdles, the long jump and 100 meters during the West Coast Relays at Buchanan's Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Clovis North star competed in the 4x100 relay, the 100 hurdles, the long jump and 100 meters during the West Coast Relays at Buchanan's Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Central Section track and field leaders compiled by section statistician Ron Blackwood.

Top section athletes advance to area meets this week hoping to qualify for the Central Section meet May 18 at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High. The state meet is at the same venue May 24-25 (Memorial Day weekend).

This week’s area meets are scheduled for Wednesday: North at Madera, East at Tulare, South at Bakersfield and West at Lemoore.

The top 3 from each area meet automatically qualify for the section meet plus the next six-best marks combined from all the area meets.