High School Sports
Central Section high school Week 11 track and field leaders
Watch 4-event track athlete Caleb Foster compete in the West Coast Relays
Central Section track and field leaders compiled by section statistician Ron Blackwood.
Top section athletes advance to area meets this week hoping to qualify for the Central Section meet May 18 at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High. The state meet is at the same venue May 24-25 (Memorial Day weekend).
This week’s area meets are scheduled for Wednesday: North at Madera, East at Tulare, South at Bakersfield and West at Lemoore.
The top 3 from each area meet automatically qualify for the section meet plus the next six-best marks combined from all the area meets.
Comments