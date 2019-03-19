Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, March 19

HIGH SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis 7, Central 2
Central
100
000
1
—
2
8
2
Clovis
021
400
x
—
7
6
0
WP: Zach Jimenez. LP: Ronny Rockey. Cen, Kameron Bryant 2B; Trenton Alles 2B; Gavin Mancha 2R. Clo, Koby Kropf 3RBI, HR; Darrien Miller 2R.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Selma 7, Hanford West 4
Hanford West
000
103
0
—
4
6
0
Selma
300
103
x
—
7
5
0
WP: Isaiah Gastelum. LP: Rey Castaneda. HW, Chris Brown 3B, Spencer Valenzuela 2B, Damon Dodge 2-2. S, Leo Arreguin 2-3, HR, RBI 3B; Ethan Wenter 2-4, 2 2B.
Immanuel 4, Dinuba 1
Immanuel
200
011
0
—
4
6
2
Dinuba
000
001
0
—
1
6
0
WP: J.T. Friesen (CG, 7Ks). LP: Josh Escobedo (5IP, 2Ks). I (10-1), J.T. Friesen 1-2, 2RBI; Chris Gurrola 1-2. D (4-7), Noah Cortez 2-3.
EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Monache 3, Tulare Western 2
Tulare Western
000
010
1
—
2
4
2
Monache
030
000
x
—
3
7
0
WP: Gavriel Ceballos. LP: Levi Faucett. TW, Josiah Vasquez R; Dylon Rosa R. M, Aidan Galvan 3B; Aaron Hernandez R; Tori Powell R; Ricky Alba R.
NONLEAGUE
Riverdale 10, Laton 4
Riverdale
014
021
2
—
10
9
3
Laton
000
200
2
—
4
6
3
WP: Piento. LP: Jobe Olson. R, Mason Musgrave 2B, 3SB; Jarno Braz 2B, 2SB, 3RBI; Piento 3SB; Joel Montoya 3SB; Aaron Rodriguez 2SB; Johnny Solorio SB; Xavier Rangel 2RBI. L, Tysen Westfall 2B; Juan Zaragoza SB.
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
Clovis North 11, Edison 2
Clovis North
102
305
0
—
11
12
3
Edison
000
020
0
—
2
3
2
WP: Heather Ayerza. LP: Franki Martinez. CN, Alyssa Orr 2B, HR; Mia Antonino 2B; Heather Ayerza; Elizabeth Moffitt HR; Kaylee Grealy HR. E, Anahi Martinez 2-3.
Liberty-Bakersfield 5, Clovis West 1
Liberty
020
201
0
—
5
6
0
Clovis West
000
001
0
—
1
5
5
WP: Nielsen. LP: Taylor Boele. L, Enriquez 2RBI; Serda 2B; McIrvin 2B. CW, Mary Mets 3-3, 2B; Dani Renteria RBI.
Buchanan 8, Madera 0
Madera
000
000
0
—
0
3
3
Buchanan
601
100
0
—
8
12
0
WP: Michelle Kroell. LP: Kaylee Patlan. M, Joslynn Davis 2-3. B, Emily Cazares 2-4, 2B, 3B; Marissa Fondtain 2-3, 3RBI; Claire Buckley 2-4; Claire Raley 2-3; Avery Lawley 2-4.
Hoover 16, Yosemite 1
Hoover
134
71
—
16
10
1
Yosemite
001
00
—
1
2
2
WP: Alyssa Everk. LP: Ellie Morris. H, Jessica Seta 3-4, 3R, 3RBI, 2B, 3B; Alyssa Everk 3-4, 2RBI; Nicole Castro 1-2, 3RBI; Alexis Garcia 2-3, 2R. Y, Riv Prater 2-3, 3B.
Tulare Western 5, Lemoore 4
Tulare Western
030
100
001
—
5
12
1
Lemoore
000
040
000
—
4
9
5
WP: Sierra Cortez. LP: Tomi Ford. TW, Brittany Callison 2 2B, HR; Marissa Leon SB. L, Madison Martinez 2B; Selina Perez 2 2B; Sierra Phelps 2SB.
Kingsburg 7, Clovis East 0
Clovis East
000
000
0
—
0
Kingsburg
010
024
x
—
7
WP: Kayla Medrano (6Ks). LP: Anna Coil. K, Carla Duarte 2-4; Taryn Irigoyen 1-4, 2RBI; Marissa Gonzalez 1-4, 2RBI; Brianna Vela 1-3, 2RBI, HR. Records: Kingsburg 9-1-1; Clovis East 3-10.
BOYS TENNIS
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis North 7, Clovis West 2
No. 1 singles: Michael Fourchy, Clovis North def. Cody Castro 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Drew Quall/Derek Yao, Clovis North def. Nico Ilic/Connor Palmer 8-3.
Buchanan 8, Clovis East 1
No. 1 singles: Albertus du Plessis, Buchanan def. Galen Villareal 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Albertus du Plessis/Vincent Wang, Buchanan def. Galen Villareal/Steven Mendoza 8-2.
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Redwood 9, El Diamante 0
No. 1 singles: Tony Kim def. Rajan Batth 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Nolan Yang/John Nguyen def. Chad Chapman/Rajan Batth 8-2. Record: Redwood 10-4, 4-0.
Mt. Whitney 8, Lemoore 1
No. 1 singles: Seth Herrera, Mt. Whitney def. Luis Renteria 6-2, 6-3. No. 1 doubles: Seth Herrera/Aaron Macagba, Mt. Whitney def. Marjaby Bresenin/Jonathan Santiago 8-4.
BOYS GOLF
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
At Belmont CC
Teams: 1. Clovis North 372; 2. Clovis 382; 3. Clovis West 387; 4. Buchanan 390; 5. Clovis East 410; 6. Central 531.
Medalists: Chase Foster, Clovis, 68; Aidan Tran, Clovis North, 70; Jackson Lake, Clovis High, 72; Andrew Lee, Clovis North, 72.
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Tournament at Sherwood GC
Teams: 1. Bullard 203; 2. San Joaquin Memorial 238; 3. Madera 241; 4. Sanger 245; 5. Edison 255; 6. Madera South 292.
Top 3: 1. Greg Mauser 35; 2. Liam Kelley 40; 3. Slater Christiansen 41.
GIRLS LACROSSE
FRESNO UNIFIED LEAGUE
San Joaquin Memorial 14, Roosevelt 10
R, Silvia Gonzalez 5, Crystal Mendoza 3, Yusel Calel 2. SJM, Julia Campos 4, Michaela Vial 2, Marianne Gleason 2, Jamie Manock 2, Alli Barragan, Alex Mihaly, Logan Nidy, Nesia Cordova.
