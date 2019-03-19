High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, March 19

Fresno Bee Staff

March 19, 2019 09:53 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

BASEBALL

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Clovis 7, Central 2

Central

100

000

1

2

8

2

Clovis

021

400

x

7

6

0

WP: Zach Jimenez. LP: Ronny Rockey. Cen, Kameron Bryant 2B; Trenton Alles 2B; Gavin Mancha 2R. Clo, Koby Kropf 3RBI, HR; Darrien Miller 2R.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Selma 7, Hanford West 4

Hanford West

000

103

0

4

6

0

Selma

300

103

x

7

5

0

WP: Isaiah Gastelum. LP: Rey Castaneda. HW, Chris Brown 3B, Spencer Valenzuela 2B, Damon Dodge 2-2. S, Leo Arreguin 2-3, HR, RBI 3B; Ethan Wenter 2-4, 2 2B.

Immanuel 4, Dinuba 1

Immanuel

200

011

0

4

6

2

Dinuba

000

001

0

1

6

0

WP: J.T. Friesen (CG, 7Ks). LP: Josh Escobedo (5IP, 2Ks). I (10-1), J.T. Friesen 1-2, 2RBI; Chris Gurrola 1-2. D (4-7), Noah Cortez 2-3.

EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Monache 3, Tulare Western 2

Tulare Western

000

010

1

2

4

2

Monache

030

000

x

3

7

0

WP: Gavriel Ceballos. LP: Levi Faucett. TW, Josiah Vasquez R; Dylon Rosa R. M, Aidan Galvan 3B; Aaron Hernandez R; Tori Powell R; Ricky Alba R.

NONLEAGUE

Riverdale 10, Laton 4

Riverdale

014

021

2

10

9

3

Laton

000

200

2

4

6

3

WP: Piento. LP: Jobe Olson. R, Mason Musgrave 2B, 3SB; Jarno Braz 2B, 2SB, 3RBI; Piento 3SB; Joel Montoya 3SB; Aaron Rodriguez 2SB; Johnny Solorio SB; Xavier Rangel 2RBI. L, Tysen Westfall 2B; Juan Zaragoza SB.

SOFTBALL

NONLEAGUE

Clovis North 11, Edison 2

Clovis North

102

305

0

11

12

3

Edison

000

020

0

2

3

2

WP: Heather Ayerza. LP: Franki Martinez. CN, Alyssa Orr 2B, HR; Mia Antonino 2B; Heather Ayerza; Elizabeth Moffitt HR; Kaylee Grealy HR. E, Anahi Martinez 2-3.

Liberty-Bakersfield 5, Clovis West 1

Liberty

020

201

0

5

6

0

Clovis West

000

001

0

1

5

5

WP: Nielsen. LP: Taylor Boele. L, Enriquez 2RBI; Serda 2B; McIrvin 2B. CW, Mary Mets 3-3, 2B; Dani Renteria RBI.

Buchanan 8, Madera 0

Madera

000

000

0

0

3

3

Buchanan

601

100

0

8

12

0

WP: Michelle Kroell. LP: Kaylee Patlan. M, Joslynn Davis 2-3. B, Emily Cazares 2-4, 2B, 3B; Marissa Fondtain 2-3, 3RBI; Claire Buckley 2-4; Claire Raley 2-3; Avery Lawley 2-4.

Hoover 16, Yosemite 1

Hoover

134

71

16

10

1

Yosemite

001

00

1

2

2

WP: Alyssa Everk. LP: Ellie Morris. H, Jessica Seta 3-4, 3R, 3RBI, 2B, 3B; Alyssa Everk 3-4, 2RBI; Nicole Castro 1-2, 3RBI; Alexis Garcia 2-3, 2R. Y, Riv Prater 2-3, 3B.

Tulare Western 5, Lemoore 4

Tulare Western

030

100

001

5

12

1

Lemoore

000

040

000

4

9

5

WP: Sierra Cortez. LP: Tomi Ford. TW, Brittany Callison 2 2B, HR; Marissa Leon SB. L, Madison Martinez 2B; Selina Perez 2 2B; Sierra Phelps 2SB.

Kingsburg 7, Clovis East 0

Clovis East

000

000

0

0

Kingsburg

010

024

x

7

WP: Kayla Medrano (6Ks). LP: Anna Coil. K, Carla Duarte 2-4; Taryn Irigoyen 1-4, 2RBI; Marissa Gonzalez 1-4, 2RBI; Brianna Vela 1-3, 2RBI, HR. Records: Kingsburg 9-1-1; Clovis East 3-10.

BOYS TENNIS

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Clovis North 7, Clovis West 2

No. 1 singles: Michael Fourchy, Clovis North def. Cody Castro 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Drew Quall/Derek Yao, Clovis North def. Nico Ilic/Connor Palmer 8-3.

Buchanan 8, Clovis East 1

No. 1 singles: Albertus du Plessis, Buchanan def. Galen Villareal 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Albertus du Plessis/Vincent Wang, Buchanan def. Galen Villareal/Steven Mendoza 8-2.

WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Redwood 9, El Diamante 0

No. 1 singles: Tony Kim def. Rajan Batth 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Nolan Yang/John Nguyen def. Chad Chapman/Rajan Batth 8-2. Record: Redwood 10-4, 4-0.

Mt. Whitney 8, Lemoore 1

No. 1 singles: Seth Herrera, Mt. Whitney def. Luis Renteria 6-2, 6-3. No. 1 doubles: Seth Herrera/Aaron Macagba, Mt. Whitney def. Marjaby Bresenin/Jonathan Santiago 8-4.

BOYS GOLF

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

At Belmont CC

Teams: 1. Clovis North 372; 2. Clovis 382; 3. Clovis West 387; 4. Buchanan 390; 5. Clovis East 410; 6. Central 531.

Medalists: Chase Foster, Clovis, 68; Aidan Tran, Clovis North, 70; Jackson Lake, Clovis High, 72; Andrew Lee, Clovis North, 72.

COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Tournament at Sherwood GC

Teams: 1. Bullard 203; 2. San Joaquin Memorial 238; 3. Madera 241; 4. Sanger 245; 5. Edison 255; 6. Madera South 292.

Top 3: 1. Greg Mauser 35; 2. Liam Kelley 40; 3. Slater Christiansen 41.

GIRLS LACROSSE

FRESNO UNIFIED LEAGUE

San Joaquin Memorial 14, Roosevelt 10

R, Silvia Gonzalez 5, Crystal Mendoza 3, Yusel Calel 2. SJM, Julia Campos 4, Michaela Vial 2, Marianne Gleason 2, Jamie Manock 2, Alli Barragan, Alex Mihaly, Logan Nidy, Nesia Cordova.

