Central soccer celebrates first title but amid controversy and fan outrage toward refs

The Central High boys soccer team captured the school’s first Central Section championship in dramatic fashion Friday.
Then immediately after the game, more drama spilled off the field as fans rushed toward the officiating crew.
Grizzlies sophomore Kaylob Walker jumped and headed in the winning goal during sudden death as No. 4 Central escaped with a 3-2 victory against No. 7 Ridgeview in the Division I title game at Koligian Field.
Afterward, Ridgeview players, coaches and fans became visibly upset about a noncall by the referees on the final play — even though a sideline official raised his flag, which typically would’ve marked an offside and waved off the goal.
One Wolf Pack player and the same sideline ref had to be separated from each other immediately after the game. A different ref climbed over a fence to get away from fans.
Video footage shot by The Bee shows Walker is clearly past the second-to-last Rideview defender when he receives the ball and heads in the game winner.
An offside, however, is determined by where an offensive player is located in relation to the second-to-last defender when the ball is struck.
Fan footage appears to show all Grizzlies players are on side when Central’s Israel Cano kicks the ball for the game-winning assist on a free kick.
The sideline ref, however, clearly raised his flag on the score.
“We got robbed,” Ridgeview senior Kevin Cazares said.
The Wolf Pack also were upset that all three of the Grizzlies’ goals were proceeded by a called foul on Ridgeview that allowed Central to set up a free kick.
Central and Ridgeview administration eventually was able to calm down the upset fans.
“It looked like he called offside and people stopped playing,” Ridgeview coach Phil Collignon. “But, I’m not going to blame the refs. It is what it is. That’s how the game goes.”
Nonetheless, Central celebrated with smiles, tears and hugs as players swarmed one another, while Ridgeview players seemed perplexed by the ending.
“It’s unbelievable,” said senior Ryan Rosas, who scored Central’s first two goals. “We’ve been wanting it for a long time. It was so nerve-racking. I couldn’t believe it.”
Central (24-7-1), despite spending the majority of the game attacking and on Ridgeview’s backhalf of the field, trailed most of the game.
Ridgeview (17-6-1) scored the game’s first goal with about 30 minutes left in the second half.
But the Grizzlies went on to tie the game with 8:36 on the clock. On the play, Rosas tried to score on a free kick from about 18 yards. The kick was blocked, but Rosas quickly corralled the rebound and booted in a goal.
Then during the second overtime, which proceeded sudden death, Ridgeview claimed a 2-1 lead with 2:24 on the clock.
But moments later, Central again tied the game on a Rosas free kick from about 20 yards with his score sailing to the top, left corner of the goal.
“I had faith in the guys to get it done,” Central co-coach Darren Pittman said. “I had faith that those set pieces were going to be our money makers.
“First Valley championship in Central’s history and if anyone deserves it, it’s these guys. They’re a special group.”
