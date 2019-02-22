Kuma powers Washington Union to third win of week, Central Section girls soccer title

Seventh-seeded Washington Union High completed a remarkable run through the Central Section Division V girls soccer playoffs Friday night, beating No. 1 Sierra Pacific 2-1 for the title.

Because of rain last week, the Panthers played three games in five days, beating Orosi 2-0 on Monday and Kerman 3-2 on Wednesday.

It’s the school’s second section girls championship this school year following the volleyball team’s run to the state championship.

Leading the way in both seasons is senior Sydney Kuma, the University of Georgia softball recruit. Kuma scored six goals on the week, giving her 34 for the season despite missing a week because of illness.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee

Kuma’s remarkable year also included playing basketball (she was the Panthers’ leading scorer in their season-ending playoff loss) and winning softball player of the year honors at Thursday night’s Fresno Grizzlies Hot Stove evening.

Kuma gave Washington Union a 1-0 halftime lead Friday night at Neighbor Bowl on the Hanford High campus, and Nicole Couto scored in the second half for a 2-0 lead before Emma Martella scored for Sierra Pacific, which finished runner-up for the second straight year.

Girls

Division III – Brianna Alvarez scored the only goal as No. 4 Mission Oak beat No. 3 Golden West in Visalia.

Kingsburg defeats Exeter 2-1 to claim the CIF D4 Valley Championship. Marissa Montelongo scores two second half goals. Lady Vikings with their 3rd consecutive title.@LindsayAllStar @PAGMETER @B95CK pic.twitter.com/7tvw4BG8gk — Eddie Montelongo (@EddieMontelongo) February 23, 2019

Division IV – Marissa Montelongo scored two second-half goals to help top-seeded Kingsburg beat Central Sequoia League rival Exeter 2-1. It’s the Vikings’ third straight section title.

Division VI – No. 2 Fresno Christian fell 4-2 in overtime at No. 1 Arvin. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime and 2-2 at the end of regulation. Bekah Micu scored both of the Eagles’ goals.

Boys

Division II – Top-seeded Tulare Western outlasted No. 3 Sanger for the championship at Tulare’s Bob Mathias Stadium, earning the Mustangs a treat at the school dance that was delayed because of the game.

TW boys soccer YALL GET INTO THE DANCE FOR FREE. CONGRATS!!!! — Tulare Western ASB (@twasb) February 23, 2019

Sanger led 1-0 at halftime of its first section soccer championship appearance.

Division III – Top-seeded Madera South, last year’s No. 7 seed eliminated in the quarterfinals, shut out No. 3 Tulare Union 3-0 for the championship. Madera South, runner-up in 2017, was eliminated by Tulare Union in the 2015 semifinals.

Division V – No. 1 Garces beat No. 2 Mendota on penalty kicks after a 1-1 tie through overtime.

Division VI – No. 2 Exeter scored two goals in overtime to beat No. 4 Central Valley Christian after a scoreless regulation time.