prepscoreboard_0222

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS SOCCER
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
Championship, Feb. 22
No. 7 Ridgeview at No. 4 Central, 6 p.m.
DIVISION II
Championship, Feb. 22
No. 3 Sanger at No. 1 Tulare Western, 6 p.m. at Bob Mathias Stadium
DIVISION III
Championship, Feb. 22
No. 3 Tulare Union at No. 1 Madera South, 6 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Championship, Feb. 22
No. 10 Mira Monte at No. 1 Foothill, 6 p.m.
DIVISION V
Championship, Feb. 22
No. 2 Mendota at No. 1 Garces, 6 p.m.
DIVISION VI
Championship, Feb. 22
No. 4 Central Valley Christian at No. 2 Exeter, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
No. 1 Clovis North 1, No. 5 Clovis West 0
CN, Taylour Mendoza. Records: Clovis North 22-2-3; Clovis West 16-7-1.
Championship, Feb. 23
No. 3 San Luis Obispo at No. 1 Clovis North, 1 p.m.
DIVISION II
Championship, Feb. 22
No. 3 Liberty-Madera Ranchos vs. No. 1 Edison, 6 p.m. at McLane Stadium
DIVISION III
Championship, Feb. 22
No. 4 Mission Oak at No. 3 Golden West, 6 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Championship, Feb. 22
No. 3 Exeter at No. 1 Kingsburg, 6 p.m.
DIVISION V
Championship, Feb. 22
No. 7 Washington Union vs. No. 1 Sierra Pacific, 6 p.m. at Hanford High
DIVISION VI
Championship, Feb. 22
No. 2 Fresno Christian at No. 1 Arvin, 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
All finals at Selland Arena
DIVISION I
Championship, Feb. 23
No. 1 Clovis West vs. No. 2 Bullard, 8 p.m.
DIVISION II
Championship, Feb. 22
No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial vs. No. 2 San Luis Obispo, 8 p.m.
DIVISION III
Championship, Feb. 23
No. 2 Immanuel vs. No. 4 Dinuba, 4 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Championship, Feb. 23
No. 1 Bakersfield Christian vs. No. 3 Foothill, noon
DIVISION V
Championship, Feb. 22
No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos vs. No. 3 Firebaugh, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
All finals at Selland Arena
DIVISION I
Championship, Feb. 23
No. 1 Clovis West vs. No. 2 Clovis North, 6 p.m.
DIVISION II
Championship, Feb. 22
No. 1 Bakersfield vs. No. 2 Yosemite, 6 p.m.
DIVISION III
Championship, Feb. 23
No. 1 Selma vs. No. 2 Fresno, 2 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Championship, Feb. 23
No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial vs. No. 2 McFarland, 10 a.m.
DIVISION V
Championship, Feb. 22
No. 1 Caruthers vs. No. 2 Coalinga, 2 p.m.
BASEBALL
COCA COLA CLASSIC
El Diamante 3, Clovis West 2
Clovis West
011
000
0
—
2
3
2
El Diamante
000
001
2
—
3
5
4
CW, Michael Walker RBI; Gordon Vaughn SB; Michael Garabedian SB. ED, Colton Montgomery SB.
San Joaquin Memorial 6, Clovis 3
Clovis
101
010
0
—
3
5
2
Memorial
005
001
x
—
6
7
1
WP: Joey Bell. LP: Josiah Penberthy. C, Darrien Miller 2B; Ryan Tiger 2B. SJM, Mac Dalena 2B, 2RBI; Tyler Davis RBI.
Central 9, Bullard 3
Central
051
120
—
9
11
1
Bullard
100
101
—
3
7
0
WP: Matt Gong. LP: Not available. C, Gavin Mancha 3-3, 3R; Trent Tompkins HR; Johnny White 2-2, 2RBI, 2R; Andrew Perales 2-2, 2RBI.
IMMANUEL TOURNAMENT
Caruthers 7, Coalinga 4
Caruthers
402
010
0
—
7
11
2
Coalinga
000
002
2
—
4
6
2
WP: Chris Puga (6IP, 7Ks). LP: T. Gonzalez. Car, Staley 2B; Cantu 2-4 2B, 3-4 3RBI; Lara RBI; Hopkins 2-4. Coa, Castro 2-3 RBI; Shindler 2B, 2RBI.
Orosi 1, Riverdale 0
Riverdale
000
000
0
—
0
1
2
Orosi
000
010
x
—
1
0
0
WP: Ivan. LP: Mason Musgrave. R, Mason Musgrave SB. O, Fernando H. SB; Fernando T. 2 SB.
BOYS TENNIS
NONLEAGUE
Clovis West 5, Sanger 4
No. 1 singles: Cody Castro, Clovis West def. Jeremiah Yang 6-3, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Jacob Ontiveros/Dylan Reimer, Sanger def. Nico Ilic/Josiah Beltran 6-1, 6-1. Record: Clovis West 3-0.
Clovis North 8, Stockdale 1
No. 1 singles: Michael Fourchy, Clovis North def. Nathan Kwon 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Michael Fourchy/Derek Yao, Clovis North def. Nathan Kwon/Ethan Park 8-1. Records: Clovis North 1-0; Stockdale 0-1.
Redwood 9, Immanuel 0
No. 1 singles: Tony Kim def. Josh Reimer 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Nolan Yang/John Nguyen def. Jonah Gomez/Bryce Cornel 8-1. Record: Redwood 1-2.
Mt. Whitney 9, Dinuba 0
No. 1 singles: Seth Herrera def. Henry Lowrey 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Aaron Macagba/Trew Morse def. Henry Lowrey/Alonzo Sepulveda 8-3.
BOYS WRESTLING
CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Rabobank Arena
Quarterfinals
106
Richard Figueroa, Selma, vs. Zeth Romney, Chaminade; Jack Gioffre, Buchanan, vs. Ryan Luna, Saint Francis
113
Tristan Lujan, Selma, vs. Blake Frederickson, Windsor; Carlos Negrete Jr., Buchanan, vs. Damion Elliott, Del Oro
120
Maximo Renteria, Buchanan, vs. Ethan Gould, Esperanza; Joey Cruz, Clovis North, vs. Antonio Lorenzo, St. John Bosco; Brandon Paulson, Clovis, vs. Carson Sauriol, Poway; Jacob Rivera, Selma, vs. Richard Castro-Sandoval, Santa Ynez
126
Hunter Leake, Buchanan, vs. Aaron Nagao, Esperanza; Erik Olea, Exeter, vs. Wayne Joint, Lemoore; Cole Reyes, Frontier, vs. Christian Nunez, Bishop Amat
132
Logan Gioffre, Buchaann, vs. Marcos Polanco, Bishop Amat; Ryan Franco, Clovis NOrth, vs. Collin Hayes, Northview
138
Andrew Bloemhof, Bakersfield, vs. Luciano Arroyo, Calvary Chapel; Tyler Deen, Buchanan, vs. Teddy Okada, Servite
145
Joseph Martin, Buchanan, vs. Luka Wick, San Marino; Dawson Sihavong, Bullard, vs. John Fox, Gilroy
152
Jace Luchau, Selma, vs. Daniel Vizarra, Gilroy
160
Matthew Olguin, Buchanan, vs. Nicholas Zavala, Mission Oak; Max Aguirre, Frontier, vs. Jayden Smith, Brawley
170
Daniel Long, Dinuba, vs. Ryan Cosio, Temecula Valley; Mark Cardwell, Monache, vs. Rocco Contino, Buchanan; Jarad Priest, Bakersfield, vs. Christian Rodriguez, Selma
182
Trent Tracy, Frontier, vs. Joe Curtis, La Costa Canyon; Tyler Gianakopulos, Clovis, vs. Jack Kilner, Granada
195
Jadon Martin, Buchanan, vs. Ben Gould, Valencia
220
Kwabena Watson, Edison, vs. Justin Darter, Bakersfield; Jacob Good, Clovis, vs. Kyle Richardson, Folsom
285
Josiah Hill, Bakersfield, vs. Michael Jeffus, Turlock
GIRLS WRESTLING
CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Rabobank Arena
Quarterfinals
101
Cristelle Rodriguez, Buchanan, vs. Jacquel Hernandez, Frontier; Chelsy Mendoza, Selma, vs. Sofia Martinez, Ayala
106
Genesis Quirarte, Ridgeview, vs. Adrienna Turner, Davis
121
Ashley Venagas, Mt. Whitney, vs. Ariah Barragan, Imperial; Melanie Mendoza, Selma, vs. Samantha Barragan, Hemet
131
Aliana Lefotu, Golden Valley, vs. Cheyenne Bowman, Rowland
137
Anahi Moreno, Mt. Whitney, vs. Dalia Garibay, Freedom
143
Marian Perez, Ridgeview, vs. Lilian Freitas, Pitman
150
Shareni Donis, South, vs. Maddie Konopka, La Costa Canyon
160
Ehireme Chens, Stockdale, vs. Alex Garcia, Sierra; Tia Barfield, Bishop, vs. Jerzie Estrada, Birmingham
170
Baoanh Duncan, Clovis, vs. America Lopez, Valencia
189
Kayvette Osorio, Golden Valley, vs. Folashade Akinola, Menlo Atherton
