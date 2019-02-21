High School Sports

prepscoreboard_0222

Fresno Bee Staff

February 21, 2019 10:01 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS SOCCER

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

DIVISION I

Championship, Feb. 22

No. 7 Ridgeview at No. 4 Central, 6 p.m.

DIVISION II

Championship, Feb. 22

No. 3 Sanger at No. 1 Tulare Western, 6 p.m. at Bob Mathias Stadium

DIVISION III

Championship, Feb. 22

No. 3 Tulare Union at No. 1 Madera South, 6 p.m.

DIVISION IV

Championship, Feb. 22

No. 10 Mira Monte at No. 1 Foothill, 6 p.m.

DIVISION V

Championship, Feb. 22

No. 2 Mendota at No. 1 Garces, 6 p.m.

DIVISION VI

Championship, Feb. 22

No. 4 Central Valley Christian at No. 2 Exeter, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

DIVISION I

No. 1 Clovis North 1, No. 5 Clovis West 0

CN, Taylour Mendoza. Records: Clovis North 22-2-3; Clovis West 16-7-1.

Championship, Feb. 23

No. 3 San Luis Obispo at No. 1 Clovis North, 1 p.m.

DIVISION II

Championship, Feb. 22

No. 3 Liberty-Madera Ranchos vs. No. 1 Edison, 6 p.m. at McLane Stadium

DIVISION III

Championship, Feb. 22

No. 4 Mission Oak at No. 3 Golden West, 6 p.m.

DIVISION IV

Championship, Feb. 22

No. 3 Exeter at No. 1 Kingsburg, 6 p.m.

DIVISION V

Championship, Feb. 22

No. 7 Washington Union vs. No. 1 Sierra Pacific, 6 p.m. at Hanford High

DIVISION VI

Championship, Feb. 22

No. 2 Fresno Christian at No. 1 Arvin, 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

All finals at Selland Arena

DIVISION I

Championship, Feb. 23

No. 1 Clovis West vs. No. 2 Bullard, 8 p.m.

DIVISION II

Championship, Feb. 22

No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial vs. No. 2 San Luis Obispo, 8 p.m.

DIVISION III

Championship, Feb. 23

No. 2 Immanuel vs. No. 4 Dinuba, 4 p.m.

DIVISION IV

Championship, Feb. 23

No. 1 Bakersfield Christian vs. No. 3 Foothill, noon

DIVISION V

Championship, Feb. 22

No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos vs. No. 3 Firebaugh, 4 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

All finals at Selland Arena

DIVISION I

Championship, Feb. 23

No. 1 Clovis West vs. No. 2 Clovis North, 6 p.m.

DIVISION II

Championship, Feb. 22

No. 1 Bakersfield vs. No. 2 Yosemite, 6 p.m.

DIVISION III

Championship, Feb. 23

No. 1 Selma vs. No. 2 Fresno, 2 p.m.

DIVISION IV

Championship, Feb. 23

No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial vs. No. 2 McFarland, 10 a.m.

DIVISION V

Championship, Feb. 22

No. 1 Caruthers vs. No. 2 Coalinga, 2 p.m.

BASEBALL

COCA COLA CLASSIC

El Diamante 3, Clovis West 2

Clovis West

011

000

0

2

3

2

El Diamante

000

001

2

3

5

4

CW, Michael Walker RBI; Gordon Vaughn SB; Michael Garabedian SB. ED, Colton Montgomery SB.

San Joaquin Memorial 6, Clovis 3

Clovis

101

010

0

3

5

2

Memorial

005

001

x

6

7

1

WP: Joey Bell. LP: Josiah Penberthy. C, Darrien Miller 2B; Ryan Tiger 2B. SJM, Mac Dalena 2B, 2RBI; Tyler Davis RBI.

Central 9, Bullard 3

Central

051

120

9

11

1

Bullard

100

101

3

7

0

WP: Matt Gong. LP: Not available. C, Gavin Mancha 3-3, 3R; Trent Tompkins HR; Johnny White 2-2, 2RBI, 2R; Andrew Perales 2-2, 2RBI.

IMMANUEL TOURNAMENT

Caruthers 7, Coalinga 4

Caruthers

402

010

0

7

11

2

Coalinga

000

002

2

4

6

2

WP: Chris Puga (6IP, 7Ks). LP: T. Gonzalez. Car, Staley 2B; Cantu 2-4 2B, 3-4 3RBI; Lara RBI; Hopkins 2-4. Coa, Castro 2-3 RBI; Shindler 2B, 2RBI.

Orosi 1, Riverdale 0

Riverdale

000

000

0

0

1

2

Orosi

000

010

x

1

0

0

WP: Ivan. LP: Mason Musgrave. R, Mason Musgrave SB. O, Fernando H. SB; Fernando T. 2 SB.

BOYS TENNIS

NONLEAGUE

Clovis West 5, Sanger 4

No. 1 singles: Cody Castro, Clovis West def. Jeremiah Yang 6-3, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Jacob Ontiveros/Dylan Reimer, Sanger def. Nico Ilic/Josiah Beltran 6-1, 6-1. Record: Clovis West 3-0.

Clovis North 8, Stockdale 1

No. 1 singles: Michael Fourchy, Clovis North def. Nathan Kwon 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Michael Fourchy/Derek Yao, Clovis North def. Nathan Kwon/Ethan Park 8-1. Records: Clovis North 1-0; Stockdale 0-1.

Redwood 9, Immanuel 0

No. 1 singles: Tony Kim def. Josh Reimer 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Nolan Yang/John Nguyen def. Jonah Gomez/Bryce Cornel 8-1. Record: Redwood 1-2.

Mt. Whitney 9, Dinuba 0

No. 1 singles: Seth Herrera def. Henry Lowrey 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Aaron Macagba/Trew Morse def. Henry Lowrey/Alonzo Sepulveda 8-3.

BOYS WRESTLING

CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Rabobank Arena

Quarterfinals

106

Richard Figueroa, Selma, vs. Zeth Romney, Chaminade; Jack Gioffre, Buchanan, vs. Ryan Luna, Saint Francis

113

Tristan Lujan, Selma, vs. Blake Frederickson, Windsor; Carlos Negrete Jr., Buchanan, vs. Damion Elliott, Del Oro

120

Maximo Renteria, Buchanan, vs. Ethan Gould, Esperanza; Joey Cruz, Clovis North, vs. Antonio Lorenzo, St. John Bosco; Brandon Paulson, Clovis, vs. Carson Sauriol, Poway; Jacob Rivera, Selma, vs. Richard Castro-Sandoval, Santa Ynez

126

Hunter Leake, Buchanan, vs. Aaron Nagao, Esperanza; Erik Olea, Exeter, vs. Wayne Joint, Lemoore; Cole Reyes, Frontier, vs. Christian Nunez, Bishop Amat

132

Logan Gioffre, Buchaann, vs. Marcos Polanco, Bishop Amat; Ryan Franco, Clovis NOrth, vs. Collin Hayes, Northview

138

Andrew Bloemhof, Bakersfield, vs. Luciano Arroyo, Calvary Chapel; Tyler Deen, Buchanan, vs. Teddy Okada, Servite

145

Joseph Martin, Buchanan, vs. Luka Wick, San Marino; Dawson Sihavong, Bullard, vs. John Fox, Gilroy

152

Jace Luchau, Selma, vs. Daniel Vizarra, Gilroy

160

Matthew Olguin, Buchanan, vs. Nicholas Zavala, Mission Oak; Max Aguirre, Frontier, vs. Jayden Smith, Brawley

170

Daniel Long, Dinuba, vs. Ryan Cosio, Temecula Valley; Mark Cardwell, Monache, vs. Rocco Contino, Buchanan; Jarad Priest, Bakersfield, vs. Christian Rodriguez, Selma

182

Trent Tracy, Frontier, vs. Joe Curtis, La Costa Canyon; Tyler Gianakopulos, Clovis, vs. Jack Kilner, Granada

195

Jadon Martin, Buchanan, vs. Ben Gould, Valencia

220

Kwabena Watson, Edison, vs. Justin Darter, Bakersfield; Jacob Good, Clovis, vs. Kyle Richardson, Folsom

285

Josiah Hill, Bakersfield, vs. Michael Jeffus, Turlock

GIRLS WRESTLING

CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Rabobank Arena

Quarterfinals

101

Cristelle Rodriguez, Buchanan, vs. Jacquel Hernandez, Frontier; Chelsy Mendoza, Selma, vs. Sofia Martinez, Ayala

106

Genesis Quirarte, Ridgeview, vs. Adrienna Turner, Davis

121

Ashley Venagas, Mt. Whitney, vs. Ariah Barragan, Imperial; Melanie Mendoza, Selma, vs. Samantha Barragan, Hemet

131

Aliana Lefotu, Golden Valley, vs. Cheyenne Bowman, Rowland

137

Anahi Moreno, Mt. Whitney, vs. Dalia Garibay, Freedom

143

Marian Perez, Ridgeview, vs. Lilian Freitas, Pitman

150

Shareni Donis, South, vs. Maddie Konopka, La Costa Canyon

160

Ehireme Chens, Stockdale, vs. Alex Garcia, Sierra; Tia Barfield, Bishop, vs. Jerzie Estrada, Birmingham

170

Baoanh Duncan, Clovis, vs. America Lopez, Valencia

189

Kayvette Osorio, Golden Valley, vs. Folashade Akinola, Menlo Atherton

