Who were crowned Central Section Girls Masters wrestling champions?

There’s a new Central Section girls wrestling champion.

Selma, winners of the past four state titles, were dethroned Saturday after three days of Girls Masters wrestling at Lemoore High.

Golden Valley-Bakersfield won the tournament with 122 points, followed by Ridgeview with 118 and Foothill at 112.5.

Selma had to settle for fourth at 112 points.

Individually, two Clovis wrestlers stood out after taking home titles.

The Cougars’ Valeree Ornelas defeated Jocelyn Hernandez of Bullard by fall in 1:27 at 111 pounds, and BoaAnh Duncan won by fall over Xanaysis Real of McLane in 5:07.

Clovis finished tied for ninth with 60 points.

Buchanan’s Cristelle Rodriguez, a freshman, earned praise and support on Instagram and Facebook after she defeated Chelsy Mendoza of Selma 10-4 at 101 pounds.

The state championships is set for Feb. 21, with boys and girls wresting held at the same venue this year, at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.

Here are the other Central Section champions:

CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

101: Cristelle Rodriguez, Buchanan, dec. Chelsy Mendoza, Selma, 10-4.

106: Genesis Quirarte, Ridgeview, def. Noella Medina, Coalinga, fall 1:27.

111: Valeree Ornelas, Clovis, def. Jocelyn Hernandez, Bullard, fall 3:46.

116: Charlotte Kouyoumtian, Monache, def. Ariana Juarez, Foothill, fall :12.

121: Melanie Mendoza, Selma, def. Ashley Venagas, Mt. Whitney, 8-5.

126: Cindy Pelayo, East, def. Izabella Evans, Mission Oak, fall 5:04.

131: Aliana Lefotu, Golden Valley, def. Jessica Manriquez, Foothil, fall 3:48.

137: Aliya Smithson, Sierra, def. Hazel Sunnarborg, Morro Bay, injury default.

145: Marian Perez, Ridgeview, def. Lizette Pompa, Pioneer Valley, fall 2:39.

150: Shareni Donis, South, def. Leila Martin, Nipomo, fall 1:10.

160: Tia Barfield, Bishop, def. Mariana Salazar, Mission Oak, fall :45.

170: BoaAnh Duncan, Clovis, def. Xanaysis Real, McLane, fall 5:07.

189: Kayvette Osorio, Golden Valley, def. Eunique Barnes, Lemoore, fall 2:42.

235: Lynice Luna, Redwood, def. Arykah Cuavas, Selma, 9-4.