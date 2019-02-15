High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 15

By Fresno Bee staff

February 15, 2019 10:58 PM

San Joaquin Memorial rolls past Roosevelt in a Central Section Division II boys basketball quarterfinal

Behind Jalen Green's game-high 42 points, top-seed San Joaquin Memorial routed No. 9 Roosevelt 94-68 in a Central Section Division II quarterfinal game on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 in Fresno, CA.
By
By

BOYS BASKETBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

DIVISION I

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Clovis West 86, No. 8 Edison 68

Clovis West

23

19

23

21

86

Edison

22

12

14

20

68

CW: Ryas Vang 3, Cole Anderson 25, Dante Chachere 15, Caesar Asmis 3, Jarren Carr 2, Grayson Carper 11, Max Phillips 2, Dez Walls 5, Alex Villi 11, Marcel Sanders 6, Chris Tom 3.

E: Wrendren Guevara 4, Josh Nourian 12, Obadiah Curtis 2, Tyrece Fairly 8, Kevon Travis 2, Eli Nourian 6, Kelley Few 25, Jeremiah Hannah 9.

No. 2 Bullard 78, No. 7 St. Joseph 53

St. Joseph

14

18

11

10

53

Bullard

27

12

18

21

78

SJ: Steven Vasquez 11, Angel Ortiz 14, Samuel Bazunga 12, Kainoa Keuma 11, Jincho Rivera 2, Isaiah Tell 3.

B: Carter Anderson 2, Chris Estrada 13, Milton Burnett 18, Lukas Wagner 3, Jalen White 13, Jaden Mathershed 2, Teiquan Rush 19, Omarion Thomas-Marshall 2, Justin Parks 7.

Other scores:

Clovis North 73, Clovis East 58

Bakersfield 57, Arroyo Grande 56

Semifinals, Feb. 20

No. 4 Clovis North at No. 1 Clovis West

No. 6 Bakersfield at No.2 Bullard

DIVISION II

No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 94, No. 9 Roosevelt 68

Roosevelt

15

10

22

21

68

Memorial

26

25

17

26

94

Roosevelt: Damare Watts 11, Andrew Lopez 3, Qiant Myers 7, Gregory Armstrong 4, Willie Bradley 19, Nico Thomas 21.

Memorial: Stephon Young 1, Jaden Geron 2, Justin Huelskamp 6, Jalen Green 42, Preston Kilbert 6, Jalen Douglas 8, Joseph Hunter 6, Devin Newsome 9, Braxton Meah 14.

Other scores:

No. 4 Independence 53, No. 5 Porterville 50

No. 3 Lemoore 62, No. 6 Hanford West 56

No. 2 San Luis Obispo 61, No. 7 Fresno 49

Semifinals, Feb. 20

No. 4 Indepedence at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial

No. 3 Lemoore at No. 2 San Luis Obispo

DIVISION III

No. 6 North 69, No. 3 Sanger 57

North

18

17

20

14

69

Sanger

18

13

6

20

57

N: Michael Gentry 14, AJ Keys 10, Tymer Mitchell 7, Jorell Medina 7, Shannon Ferguson 24, Larry Atkerson 7.

S: Cameron Stanley 16, Sal Dhillon 11, Jon Dillon 12, Joe LeBeau 2, Luke Dillon 10, Jesus Piceno 6.

Other scores:

No. 8 Chavez 75, No. 1 Mt. Whitney 69

No. 4 Dinuba 47, No. 5 Garces 42

No. 2 Immanuel 66, No. 7 Tulare Western 64

Semifinals, Feb. 20

No. 8 Chavez at No. 4 Dinuba

No. 6 North at No. 2 Immanuel

DIVISION IV

No. 1 Bakersfield Christian 75, No. 8 Madera South 39

No. 4 Kerman 65, No. 5 Mira Monte 47

No. 3 Foothill 92, No. 6 Taft 55

No. 2 Central Valley Christian 60, No. 7 Kingsburg 33

Semifinals, Feb. 20

No. 4 Kerman at No. 1 Bakersfield Christian

No. 3 Foothill at No. 2 CVC

DIVISION V

No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 75, No. 8 Strathmore 68

No. 4 California City 79, No. 5 Fowler 78

No. 3 Firebaugh 62, No. 11 Bishop Union 46

No. 7 Orange Cover 85, No. 15 Riverdale 66

Semifinals, Feb. 20

No. 4 California City at No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos

No. 7 Orange Cove at No. 3 Firebaugh

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

All games 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Feb. 19

No. 5 Central at No. 1 Clovis West

No. 3 Clovis at No. 2 Clovis North

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Feb. 19

No. 4 Tehachapi at No. 1 Bakersfield

No. 3 Garces at No. 2 Yosemite

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Feb. 19

No. 4 Tulare Union at No. 1 Selma

No. 6 Sierra at No. 2 Fresno

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Feb. 19

No. 4 Porterville at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial

Madera South/Sierra Pacific-winner at No. 2 McFarland

DIVISION V

Semifinals, Feb. 19

No. 5 Kern Valley at No. 1 Caruthers

No. 3 Chowchilla at No. 2 Coalinga

WRESTLING

CENTRAL SECTION MASTERS

At Lemoore High

Teams: 1. Buchanan 307, 2. Clovis 272, 3. Clovis North 214.5, 4. Bakersfield 192.5, 5. Selma 184.5, 6. Frontier 168.5, 7. Clovis East 89, 8. Kingsburg 82.5, 9. Righetti 81.5, 10. Monache 80.5, 11. Clovis West 77, 12. Lemoore 73, 13. Arroyo Grande 62, 14. Central 56, 15. Madera 52, 16. Bullard 50.5, 17. Hanford 45, 18. Paso Robles 43.5, 19. Dinuba 42, 20. Exeter 37, 20. Morro Bay 37

PLACERS

106

1. Richard Figueroa, Selma

2. Jack Gioffre, Buchanan

3. Dominic Mendez, Righetti

4. Noah Arsitio, Clovis North

5. Matthew Terrence, Clovis

6. Jonah Hernandez, Corcoran

7. Abraham Cerda, Hoover

8. Francisco Alcantar, Nipomo

9. Armando Martinez, Golden West

10. Josh Acala, Frontier

113

1. Tristan Lujan, Selma

2. Carlos Negrete Jr., Buchanan

3. Justin Mouritsen, Clovis

4. Hayden Zinkin, Clovis North

5. Martin Chavez, Orange Cove

6. Roman Garcia, El Diamante

7. Giovani Madrigal, Madera

8. Javier Castro, Dinuba

9. Ashton Onsurez, Bakersfield

10. Xavier Jimenez, Redwood

120

1. Maximo Renteria, Buchanan

2. Jacob Rivera, Selma

3. Brandon Paulson, Clovis

4. Joey Cruz, Clovis North

5. Jesse Gayton, Lemoore

6. Lorenzo Arreola, Dinuba

7. James Murphy, Central

8. Kimo Leia, Kingsburg

9. Marco Florez, Exeter

10. Jay T Appleton, Frontier

126

1. Wayne Joint, Lemoore

2. Hunter Leake, Buchanan

3. Devin Murphy, Clovis North

4. Raul Valdovinos, Clovis West

5. Austin Rhoads, Clovis

6. Cole Reyes, Frontier

7. Erik Olea, Exeter

8. Wyatt Bedrosian, Coalinga

9. Fernando Gonzalez, Sanger

10. Gabriel Reyes, Hanford

132

1. Ryan Franco, Clovis North

2. Giano Petrucelli, Clovis

3. Jonathon Viveros, Kingsburg

4. Logan Gioffre, Buchanan

5. Cade Lucio, Bakersfield

6. Garrett Fletcher, Frontier

7. Porter Tanner, Paso Robles

8. Jude Miranda, Hanford

9. Alex Rodriguez, Redwood

10. Isaac Kephart, Arroyo Grande

138

1. Tyler Deen, Buchanan

2. Andrew Bloemhof, Bakersfield

3. Ryan Morphis, Frontier

4. Zach Watts, Clovis North

5. Tyler Sepulveda, Selma

6. Angel Perez, Firebaugh

7. Jett Jackson, Kingsburg

8. George Zuniga, Central

9. Avina Barajas Logan, Clovis

10. Dominick Leon, Golden Valley

145

1. Dawson Sihavong, Bullard

2. Joseph Martin, Buchanan

3. Vito Cuttone, Clovis North

4. Brock Rogers, Corcoran

5. Abheybir Sekhon, Central

6. Matt Rodriguez, Righetti

7. Nick Martino, Clovis

8. Zachary Wills, Centennial

9. Ernesto Machado ,Golden Valley

10. Jose Landin, Frontier

152

1. Jace Luchau, Selma

2. Max Anderson, Clovis

3. Nathan Garcia, Paso Robles

4. Hunter Avila, Monache

5. Rey Raiz, Buchanan

6. Don BeniBanduenga, Righetti

7. Adrian Gonzalez, Bakersfield

8. Evan Almaguer, Clovis North

9. Vincent Stafford, Sanger

10. Jarron Sullivan, Redwood

160

1. Matthew Olguin, Buchanan

2. Max Aguirre, Frontier

3. Nicholas Zavala, Mission Oak

4. Will Kloster, Lemoore

5. Mikelli Chiaramonte, Clovis

6. Jaden Sanchez, Bakersfield

7. Reid Sherwood, Clovis North

8. Yadwinder Brar, Clovis East

9. Tayte Grantham, Madera South

10. Isaiah Hernandez, Selma

170

1. Christian Rodriguez, Selma

2. Mark Cardwell, Monache

3. Rocco Contino, Buchanan

4. Jarad Priest, Bakersfield

5. Austin Frantzich, Clovis

6. Daniel Long, Dinuba

7. Christian Landin, Frontier

8. Cole Visconte, Morro Bay

9. Justin Micallef, Yosemite

10. Justin Spainhoward, Ridgeview

182

1. Trent Tracy, Frontier

2. Tyler Gianakopulos, Clovis

3. Jordan Annis, Bakersfield

4. Felipe Rodriguez, Clovis West

5. Luciano Manzo, Chowchilla

6. Isaac Maez, Arroyo Grande

7. Rudy Garcia, Selma

8. Andrew Mannion, Clovis East

9. Paul Sharp, Clovis North

10. John Bordon, Ridgeview

195

1. Jadon Martin, Buchanan

2. Bo Jackson, Kingsburg

3. Frederick Sayles, Clovis

4. Ty Shepherd, Frontier

5. Mason Garcia, Arroyo Grande

6. Michael Mendivel, Bakersfield

7. Alex Vaca, Madera

8. Javier Cardenas, EL Diamante

9. Justin Tripp, Mt. Whitney

10. Cody Underwood, Clovis North

220

1. Jacob Good, Clovis

2. Justen Darter, Bakersfield

3. Mateo Morales, Clovis West

4. Kwabena Watson, Edison

5. Bear Nunley, Tulare Union

6. Branden Cardwell, Buchanan

7. Eric Mittlestead, Exeter

8. Gerardo Aispuro, McFarland

9. Jack Pafford, Frontier

10. Hayden Pulis, Hanford

285

1. Josiah Hill, Bakersfield

2. Jonah Schmidtke, Clovis East

3. Tommy Slatic, Bullard

4. John Cook, Madera

5. Travone Houston, Hanford

6. Jacob Lightner, Kern Valley

7. Francisco Rojas III, Liberty-Madera Ranchos

8. Regan Lee, Golden West

9 .Kade Campbell, Clovis

10. Christian Herrera, Mission Oak

BOYS SOCCER

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 9 South 1, No. 1 San Luis Obispo 0

No. 4 Central 4, No. 5 Arroyo Grande 3

No. 7 Ridgeview at No. 2 Santa Maria, 5 p.m.

Feb. 16

No. 6 Clovis North vs. No. 3 Bullard, 11 a.m. (Madera High)

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals

No. 9 Stockdale at No. 1 Tulare Western, Feb. 16

No. 5 El Diamante at No. 4 Dinuba, 7 p.m., Feb. 15

No. 6 Righetti at No. 3 Sanger, 5 p.m., Feb. 15

No. 10 Edison 3, No. 2 Reedley 2

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Madera South 2, No. 9 Fresno 1

No. 4 Lemoore 3, No. 12 McLane 1

No. 3 Tulare Union 3, No. 6 Templeton 2

Feb. 16

No. 7 Wasco at No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial, 6 p.m. (Madera High)

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 1 Foothill 3, No. 5 Kerman 0

No. 5 Orosi at No. 4 Woodlake, Feb. 16, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Arvin, No. 11 Chowchilla F

No. 10 Mira Monte at No. 2 Lindsay

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 1 Garces 9, No. 9 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 0

No. 4 Farmersville 5, No. 5 Fowler 2

No. 3 Riverdale 6, No. 6 Bishop Union 3

No. 2 Mendota 2, No. 7 Taft 0

DIVISION VI

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 8 Bakersfield Christian at No. 1 Granite Hills

No. 5 Firebaugh vs. No. 4 Central Valley Christian, at College of the Sequoias, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Orange Cove at No. 3 Strathmore

No. 2 Exeter 4, No. 7 Fresno Christian 1

GIRLS SOCCER

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Clovis West 2, No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield 1

No. 3 San Luis Obispo 1, No. 11 Buchanan 0

No. 7 Clovis 2, No. 2 Central 0

Feb. 19

No. 8 Redwood at No. 1 Clovis North, 3 p.m.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 1 Edison 6, No. 8 Righetti 0

No. 5 Tulare Western 3, No. 4 Highland 1

No. 6 Madera at No. 3 Liberty-Madera Ranchos, Feb. 16

No. 2 Tulare Union 5, No. 7 Garces 3

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 4 Mission Oak 1, No. 5 Reedley 0

No. 3 Golden West 2, No. 11 Santa Maria 0

No. 2 Hanford 4, No. 7 Mt. Whitney 0

Feb. 16

No. 8 Templeton at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial, 4 p.m. (Madera High)

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Kingsburg 5, No. 8 Foothill 0

No. 5 Porterville 2, No. 4 Wasco 0

No. 3 Exeter 5, No. 6 McLane 1

No. 2 Fowler 3, No. 7 Dinuba 0

Kingsburg 5, Foothill 0

K: Marissa Montelongo, Taryn Irigoyen, Emma Price, Heidi Ahumada 2.

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Sierra Pacific 3, No. 9 Roosevelt 2

No. 5 Lindsay 3, No. 13 Coalinga 0

No. 3 Kerman 3, No. 6 Bishop Union 0

No. 7 Washington Union at No. 2 Orosi, 5 p.m., Feb. 18

DIVISION VI

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Arvin 4, No. 8 Corcoran 1

No. 5 Kennedy at No. 4 Minarets

No. 6 Immanuel vs. at No. 3 Rosamond

No. 2 Fresno Christian 6, No 7 Orange Cove 0

