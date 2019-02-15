Prep scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 15

BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Clovis West 86, No. 8 Edison 68
Clovis West
23
19
23
21
—
86
Edison
22
12
14
20
—
68
CW: Ryas Vang 3, Cole Anderson 25, Dante Chachere 15, Caesar Asmis 3, Jarren Carr 2, Grayson Carper 11, Max Phillips 2, Dez Walls 5, Alex Villi 11, Marcel Sanders 6, Chris Tom 3.
E: Wrendren Guevara 4, Josh Nourian 12, Obadiah Curtis 2, Tyrece Fairly 8, Kevon Travis 2, Eli Nourian 6, Kelley Few 25, Jeremiah Hannah 9.
No. 2 Bullard 78, No. 7 St. Joseph 53
St. Joseph
14
18
11
10
—
53
Bullard
27
12
18
21
—
78
SJ: Steven Vasquez 11, Angel Ortiz 14, Samuel Bazunga 12, Kainoa Keuma 11, Jincho Rivera 2, Isaiah Tell 3.
B: Carter Anderson 2, Chris Estrada 13, Milton Burnett 18, Lukas Wagner 3, Jalen White 13, Jaden Mathershed 2, Teiquan Rush 19, Omarion Thomas-Marshall 2, Justin Parks 7.
Other scores:
Clovis North 73, Clovis East 58
Bakersfield 57, Arroyo Grande 56
Semifinals, Feb. 20
No. 4 Clovis North at No. 1 Clovis West
No. 6 Bakersfield at No.2 Bullard
DIVISION II
No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 94, No. 9 Roosevelt 68
Roosevelt
15
10
22
21
—
68
Memorial
26
25
17
26
—
94
Roosevelt: Damare Watts 11, Andrew Lopez 3, Qiant Myers 7, Gregory Armstrong 4, Willie Bradley 19, Nico Thomas 21.
Memorial: Stephon Young 1, Jaden Geron 2, Justin Huelskamp 6, Jalen Green 42, Preston Kilbert 6, Jalen Douglas 8, Joseph Hunter 6, Devin Newsome 9, Braxton Meah 14.
Other scores:
No. 4 Independence 53, No. 5 Porterville 50
No. 3 Lemoore 62, No. 6 Hanford West 56
No. 2 San Luis Obispo 61, No. 7 Fresno 49
Semifinals, Feb. 20
No. 4 Indepedence at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial
No. 3 Lemoore at No. 2 San Luis Obispo
DIVISION III
No. 6 North 69, No. 3 Sanger 57
North
18
17
20
14
—
69
Sanger
18
13
6
20
—
57
N: Michael Gentry 14, AJ Keys 10, Tymer Mitchell 7, Jorell Medina 7, Shannon Ferguson 24, Larry Atkerson 7.
S: Cameron Stanley 16, Sal Dhillon 11, Jon Dillon 12, Joe LeBeau 2, Luke Dillon 10, Jesus Piceno 6.
Other scores:
No. 8 Chavez 75, No. 1 Mt. Whitney 69
No. 4 Dinuba 47, No. 5 Garces 42
No. 2 Immanuel 66, No. 7 Tulare Western 64
Semifinals, Feb. 20
No. 8 Chavez at No. 4 Dinuba
No. 6 North at No. 2 Immanuel
DIVISION IV
No. 1 Bakersfield Christian 75, No. 8 Madera South 39
No. 4 Kerman 65, No. 5 Mira Monte 47
No. 3 Foothill 92, No. 6 Taft 55
No. 2 Central Valley Christian 60, No. 7 Kingsburg 33
Semifinals, Feb. 20
No. 4 Kerman at No. 1 Bakersfield Christian
No. 3 Foothill at No. 2 CVC
DIVISION V
No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 75, No. 8 Strathmore 68
No. 4 California City 79, No. 5 Fowler 78
No. 3 Firebaugh 62, No. 11 Bishop Union 46
No. 7 Orange Cover 85, No. 15 Riverdale 66
Semifinals, Feb. 20
No. 4 California City at No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos
No. 7 Orange Cove at No. 3 Firebaugh
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
All games 7 p.m.
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Feb. 19
No. 5 Central at No. 1 Clovis West
No. 3 Clovis at No. 2 Clovis North
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Feb. 19
No. 4 Tehachapi at No. 1 Bakersfield
No. 3 Garces at No. 2 Yosemite
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Feb. 19
No. 4 Tulare Union at No. 1 Selma
No. 6 Sierra at No. 2 Fresno
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Feb. 19
No. 4 Porterville at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial
Madera South/Sierra Pacific-winner at No. 2 McFarland
DIVISION V
Semifinals, Feb. 19
No. 5 Kern Valley at No. 1 Caruthers
No. 3 Chowchilla at No. 2 Coalinga
WRESTLING
CENTRAL SECTION MASTERS
At Lemoore High
Teams: 1. Buchanan 307, 2. Clovis 272, 3. Clovis North 214.5, 4. Bakersfield 192.5, 5. Selma 184.5, 6. Frontier 168.5, 7. Clovis East 89, 8. Kingsburg 82.5, 9. Righetti 81.5, 10. Monache 80.5, 11. Clovis West 77, 12. Lemoore 73, 13. Arroyo Grande 62, 14. Central 56, 15. Madera 52, 16. Bullard 50.5, 17. Hanford 45, 18. Paso Robles 43.5, 19. Dinuba 42, 20. Exeter 37, 20. Morro Bay 37
PLACERS
106
1. Richard Figueroa, Selma
2. Jack Gioffre, Buchanan
3. Dominic Mendez, Righetti
4. Noah Arsitio, Clovis North
5. Matthew Terrence, Clovis
6. Jonah Hernandez, Corcoran
7. Abraham Cerda, Hoover
8. Francisco Alcantar, Nipomo
9. Armando Martinez, Golden West
10. Josh Acala, Frontier
113
1. Tristan Lujan, Selma
2. Carlos Negrete Jr., Buchanan
3. Justin Mouritsen, Clovis
4. Hayden Zinkin, Clovis North
5. Martin Chavez, Orange Cove
6. Roman Garcia, El Diamante
7. Giovani Madrigal, Madera
8. Javier Castro, Dinuba
9. Ashton Onsurez, Bakersfield
10. Xavier Jimenez, Redwood
120
1. Maximo Renteria, Buchanan
2. Jacob Rivera, Selma
3. Brandon Paulson, Clovis
4. Joey Cruz, Clovis North
5. Jesse Gayton, Lemoore
6. Lorenzo Arreola, Dinuba
7. James Murphy, Central
8. Kimo Leia, Kingsburg
9. Marco Florez, Exeter
10. Jay T Appleton, Frontier
126
1. Wayne Joint, Lemoore
2. Hunter Leake, Buchanan
3. Devin Murphy, Clovis North
4. Raul Valdovinos, Clovis West
5. Austin Rhoads, Clovis
6. Cole Reyes, Frontier
7. Erik Olea, Exeter
8. Wyatt Bedrosian, Coalinga
9. Fernando Gonzalez, Sanger
10. Gabriel Reyes, Hanford
132
1. Ryan Franco, Clovis North
2. Giano Petrucelli, Clovis
3. Jonathon Viveros, Kingsburg
4. Logan Gioffre, Buchanan
5. Cade Lucio, Bakersfield
6. Garrett Fletcher, Frontier
7. Porter Tanner, Paso Robles
8. Jude Miranda, Hanford
9. Alex Rodriguez, Redwood
10. Isaac Kephart, Arroyo Grande
138
1. Tyler Deen, Buchanan
2. Andrew Bloemhof, Bakersfield
3. Ryan Morphis, Frontier
4. Zach Watts, Clovis North
5. Tyler Sepulveda, Selma
6. Angel Perez, Firebaugh
7. Jett Jackson, Kingsburg
8. George Zuniga, Central
9. Avina Barajas Logan, Clovis
10. Dominick Leon, Golden Valley
145
1. Dawson Sihavong, Bullard
2. Joseph Martin, Buchanan
3. Vito Cuttone, Clovis North
4. Brock Rogers, Corcoran
5. Abheybir Sekhon, Central
6. Matt Rodriguez, Righetti
7. Nick Martino, Clovis
8. Zachary Wills, Centennial
9. Ernesto Machado ,Golden Valley
10. Jose Landin, Frontier
152
1. Jace Luchau, Selma
2. Max Anderson, Clovis
3. Nathan Garcia, Paso Robles
4. Hunter Avila, Monache
5. Rey Raiz, Buchanan
6. Don BeniBanduenga, Righetti
7. Adrian Gonzalez, Bakersfield
8. Evan Almaguer, Clovis North
9. Vincent Stafford, Sanger
10. Jarron Sullivan, Redwood
160
1. Matthew Olguin, Buchanan
2. Max Aguirre, Frontier
3. Nicholas Zavala, Mission Oak
4. Will Kloster, Lemoore
5. Mikelli Chiaramonte, Clovis
6. Jaden Sanchez, Bakersfield
7. Reid Sherwood, Clovis North
8. Yadwinder Brar, Clovis East
9. Tayte Grantham, Madera South
10. Isaiah Hernandez, Selma
170
1. Christian Rodriguez, Selma
2. Mark Cardwell, Monache
3. Rocco Contino, Buchanan
4. Jarad Priest, Bakersfield
5. Austin Frantzich, Clovis
6. Daniel Long, Dinuba
7. Christian Landin, Frontier
8. Cole Visconte, Morro Bay
9. Justin Micallef, Yosemite
10. Justin Spainhoward, Ridgeview
182
1. Trent Tracy, Frontier
2. Tyler Gianakopulos, Clovis
3. Jordan Annis, Bakersfield
4. Felipe Rodriguez, Clovis West
5. Luciano Manzo, Chowchilla
6. Isaac Maez, Arroyo Grande
7. Rudy Garcia, Selma
8. Andrew Mannion, Clovis East
9. Paul Sharp, Clovis North
10. John Bordon, Ridgeview
195
1. Jadon Martin, Buchanan
2. Bo Jackson, Kingsburg
3. Frederick Sayles, Clovis
4. Ty Shepherd, Frontier
5. Mason Garcia, Arroyo Grande
6. Michael Mendivel, Bakersfield
7. Alex Vaca, Madera
8. Javier Cardenas, EL Diamante
9. Justin Tripp, Mt. Whitney
10. Cody Underwood, Clovis North
220
1. Jacob Good, Clovis
2. Justen Darter, Bakersfield
3. Mateo Morales, Clovis West
4. Kwabena Watson, Edison
5. Bear Nunley, Tulare Union
6. Branden Cardwell, Buchanan
7. Eric Mittlestead, Exeter
8. Gerardo Aispuro, McFarland
9. Jack Pafford, Frontier
10. Hayden Pulis, Hanford
285
1. Josiah Hill, Bakersfield
2. Jonah Schmidtke, Clovis East
3. Tommy Slatic, Bullard
4. John Cook, Madera
5. Travone Houston, Hanford
6. Jacob Lightner, Kern Valley
7. Francisco Rojas III, Liberty-Madera Ranchos
8. Regan Lee, Golden West
9 .Kade Campbell, Clovis
10. Christian Herrera, Mission Oak
BOYS SOCCER
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 9 South 1, No. 1 San Luis Obispo 0
No. 4 Central 4, No. 5 Arroyo Grande 3
No. 7 Ridgeview at No. 2 Santa Maria, 5 p.m.
Feb. 16
No. 6 Clovis North vs. No. 3 Bullard, 11 a.m. (Madera High)
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals
No. 9 Stockdale at No. 1 Tulare Western, Feb. 16
No. 5 El Diamante at No. 4 Dinuba, 7 p.m., Feb. 15
No. 6 Righetti at No. 3 Sanger, 5 p.m., Feb. 15
No. 10 Edison 3, No. 2 Reedley 2
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Madera South 2, No. 9 Fresno 1
No. 4 Lemoore 3, No. 12 McLane 1
No. 3 Tulare Union 3, No. 6 Templeton 2
Feb. 16
No. 7 Wasco at No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial, 6 p.m. (Madera High)
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 1 Foothill 3, No. 5 Kerman 0
No. 5 Orosi at No. 4 Woodlake, Feb. 16, 3 p.m.
No. 3 Arvin, No. 11 Chowchilla F
No. 10 Mira Monte at No. 2 Lindsay
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 1 Garces 9, No. 9 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 0
No. 4 Farmersville 5, No. 5 Fowler 2
No. 3 Riverdale 6, No. 6 Bishop Union 3
No. 2 Mendota 2, No. 7 Taft 0
DIVISION VI
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 8 Bakersfield Christian at No. 1 Granite Hills
No. 5 Firebaugh vs. No. 4 Central Valley Christian, at College of the Sequoias, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Orange Cove at No. 3 Strathmore
No. 2 Exeter 4, No. 7 Fresno Christian 1
GIRLS SOCCER
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals
No. 5 Clovis West 2, No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield 1
No. 3 San Luis Obispo 1, No. 11 Buchanan 0
No. 7 Clovis 2, No. 2 Central 0
Feb. 19
No. 8 Redwood at No. 1 Clovis North, 3 p.m.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 1 Edison 6, No. 8 Righetti 0
No. 5 Tulare Western 3, No. 4 Highland 1
No. 6 Madera at No. 3 Liberty-Madera Ranchos, Feb. 16
No. 2 Tulare Union 5, No. 7 Garces 3
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 4 Mission Oak 1, No. 5 Reedley 0
No. 3 Golden West 2, No. 11 Santa Maria 0
No. 2 Hanford 4, No. 7 Mt. Whitney 0
Feb. 16
No. 8 Templeton at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial, 4 p.m. (Madera High)
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Kingsburg 5, No. 8 Foothill 0
No. 5 Porterville 2, No. 4 Wasco 0
No. 3 Exeter 5, No. 6 McLane 1
No. 2 Fowler 3, No. 7 Dinuba 0
K: Marissa Montelongo, Taryn Irigoyen, Emma Price, Heidi Ahumada 2.
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Sierra Pacific 3, No. 9 Roosevelt 2
No. 5 Lindsay 3, No. 13 Coalinga 0
No. 3 Kerman 3, No. 6 Bishop Union 0
No. 7 Washington Union at No. 2 Orosi, 5 p.m., Feb. 18
DIVISION VI
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Arvin 4, No. 8 Corcoran 1
No. 5 Kennedy at No. 4 Minarets
No. 6 Immanuel vs. at No. 3 Rosamond
No. 2 Fresno Christian 6, No 7 Orange Cove 0
