High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 13

Fresno Bee Staff

February 13, 2019 10:01 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

Coaches: Report results to sports@fresnobee.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

All games at 7 p.m. Feb. 13

DIVISION I

Bye: No. 1 Clovis West

No. 8 Edison 60, No. 9 Mission Prep 52

No. 12 Sunnyside at No. 5 Clovis East

No. 4 Clovis North 102, No. 13 Atascadero 58

No. 3 Arroyo Grande 88, No. 14 Buchanan 37

No. 6 Bakersfield 69, No. 11 Central 52

No. 7 St. Joseph 79, No. 10 Liberty-Bakersfield 77

No. 2 Bullard 78, No. 15 Clovis 27

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 8 Edison at No. 1 Clovis West

No. 5 Clovis East at No. 4 Clovis North

No. 7 St. Joseph at No. 2 Bullard

No. 6 Bakersfield at No. 3 Arroyo Grande

DIVISION II

Byes: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial, No. 2 San Luis Obispo, No. 3 Lemoore

No. 9 Roosevelt 60, No. 8 Hanford 52

No. 5 Porterville 61, No. 12 Redwood 52

No. 4 Independence 70, No. 13 Nipomo 60

No. 6 Hanford West 62, No. 11 Monache 61

No. 7 Fresno 82, No. 10 El Diamante 73

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 9 Roosevelt at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial

No. 5 Porterville at No. 4 Independence

No. 7 Fresno at No. 2 San Luis Obispo

No. 6 Hanford West at No. 3 Lemoore

DIVISION III

No. 1 Mt. Whitney 60, No. 16 Shafter 49

No. 8 Chavez 70, No. 9 Tehachapi 63

No. 5 Garces 66, No. 12 Templeton 29

No. 4 Dinuba 63, No. 13 East Bakersfield 46

No. 3 Sanger 65, No. 14 Hoover 51

No. 6 North 70, No. 11 Morro Bay 55

No. 7 Tulare Western 55, No. 10 Mission Oak 53

No. 2 Immanuel 79, No. 15 West 75

Mt. Whitney (24-5): Zack Reza 4, Zack Rayfield 3, Jaedyn Pineda 20, Anthony Valencia 15, Bo Larsen 6, Jake Torres 4, Camron Scattareggia 8.

Shafter (14-15): Tony Ortiz 7, Gabriel Iruh 17, Dominic Torres 4, Julian Bloemhof 7, Leo Fernandez 4, Jose Ortiz 3, Cody Cummings 4.

No. 7 Tulare Western 55, No. 10 Mission Oak 53

Mission Oak

17

11

11

14

53

Tulare Western

14

14

12

14

55

Mission Oak (13-16): Qyncee Patterson 8, Anthony Velasquez 21, Cole Molano 3, Darren See 5, Eric Hernandez 6, Aaron Kates 10.

Tulare Western (18-11): Mikey Ficher 26, Anthony Cervantes 8, Anthony Cardenas 6, Jose Valencia 6, Micheal Machado 9.

No. 3 Sanger 65, No. 14 Hoover 51

Hoover

16

5

18

12

51

Sanger

8

20

16

21

65

Hoover (12-17): Bakari Wiley 4, AJ George 22, Isaac Garcia 5, Verlee Ruff 6, Jaelen Loran 3, Kamron Ahmed 11.

Sanger (15-9): Cameron Stanley 22, Sal Dhillon 16, Jon Dillon 7, Luke Dillon 8, Jesus Piceno 6, Alejandro Mendibles 6.

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 8 Chavez at No. 1 Mt. Whitney

No. 5 Garces at No. 4 Dinuba

No. 6 North at No. 3 Sanger

No. 7 Tulare Western at No. 2 Immanuel

DIVISION IV

Bye: No. 1 Bakersfield Christian

No. 8 Madera South 61, No. 9 McFarland 55

No. 5 Mira Monte 72, No. 12 Washington Union 69

No. 4 Kerman 67, No. 13 Yosemite 50

No. 3 Foothill 83, No. 14 Kennedy 58

No. 6 Taft 63, No. 11 Coalinga 55

No. 7 Kingsburg 60, No. 10 Sierra Pacific 43

No. 2 Central Valley Christian 78, No. 15 Reedley 38

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 8 Madera South at No. 1 Bakersfield Christian

No. 5 Mirate Monte at No. 4 Kerman

No. 6 Taft at No. 3 Foothill

No. 7 Kingsburg at No. 2 Central Valley Christian

Kerman 67, Yosemite 50

Yosemite

10

18

12

10

50

Kerman

17

16

15

19

67

Yosemite (14-14): Thearle 2, Antonis 5, Coffman 6, Bazzar 14, Eames 19, Mulkey 1, McMechu 2, Rold 1.

Kerman (18-10): Layton 11, Troutman 22, Sandoval 2, Helmuth 2, Shubin 12, Brar 2, Mendrin 16.

DIVISION V

No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 45, No. 16 Mendota 37

No. 9 Parlier 46, No. 8 Strathmore 45

No. 5 Fowler 75, No. 12 Immanuel Christian 61

No. 4 California City 79, No. 13 Corcoran 76

No. 3 Firebaugh 80, No. 14 Sierra 73

No. 11 Bishop Union 68, No. 6 Desert 62

No. 7 Orange Cove 92, No. 10 Fresno Christian 74

No. 15 Riverdale 60, No. 2 Granite Hills 58

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 8 Strathmore at No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos

No. 5 Fowler at No. 4 California City

No. 11 Bishop Union at No. 3 Firebaugh

No. 15 Riverdale at No. 7 Orange Cove

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

All games 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Feb. 14

No. 8 Hanford at No. 1 Clovis West

No. 5 Central at No. 4 Buchanan

No. 6 Arroyo Grande at No. 3 Clovis

No. 7 San Luis Obispo at No. 2 Clovis North

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Feb. 14

No. 9 Liberty at No. 1 Bakersfield

No. 5 Redwood at No. 4 Tehachapi

No. 11 Mission Oak at No. 3 Garces

No. 7 Shafter at No. 2 Yosemite

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Feb. 14

No. 8 Frontier at No. 1 Selma

No. 5 Hoover at No. 4 Tulare Union

No. 6 Sierra at No. 3 Roosevelt

No. 10 Chavez at No. 2 Fresno

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Feb. 14

No. 9 Washington Union at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial

No. 5 Bakersfield Christian at No. 4 Porterville

No. 11 Madera South at No. 3 Sierra Pacific

No. 10 Strathmore at No. 2 McFarland

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Feb. 14

No. 9 Rosamond at No. 1 Caruthers

No. 5 Kern Valley at No. 4 East

No. 6 Granite Hills at No. 3 Chowchilla

No. 10 Firebaugh at No. 2 Coalinga

BOYS SOCCER

Central Section playoffs

All games Feb. 13 unless noted

DIVISION I

No. 1 San Luis Obispo 5, No. 16 Pioneer Valley 1

No. 9 South 1, No. 8 Clovis East 0

No. 5 Arroyo Grande 3, No. 12 Golden Valley 0

No. 4 Central 3, No. 13 Sunnyside 1

No. 3 Bullard 4, No. 14 Liberty-Bakersfield 1

No. 6 Clovis North 3, No. 11 Golden West 1

No. 7 Ridgeview 2, No. 10 Clovis 1

No. 2 Santa Maria 3, No. 15 Centennial 0

Quarterfinals, TBD

No. 9 South at No. 1 San Luis Obispo

No. 5 Arroyo Grande at No. 4 Central

No. 6 Clovis North at No. 3 Bullard, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Ridgeview at No. 2 Santa Maria

DIVISION II

Byes: No. 1 Tulare Western, No. 2 Reedley, No. 3 Sanger

No. 9 Stockdale 1, No. 8 Redwood 0

No. 12 Frontier at No. 5 El Diamante, 7 p.m. at College of the Sequoias

No. 4 Dinuba 2, No. 13 Atascadero 1

No. 6 Righetti 4, No. 11 St. Joseph 1

No. 10 Edison 3, No. 7 Selma 0

Quarterfinals, TBD

No. 9 Stockdale at No. 1 Tulare Western

No. 4 Dinuba vs. El Diamante/Frontier-winner

No. 6 Righetti at No. 3 Sanger

No. 10 Edison at No. 2 Reedley

DIVISION III

Byes: No. 1 Madera South, No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial

No. 9 Fresno 3, No. 8 Highland 2

No. 12 McLane 3, No. 5 Mission Oak 2

No. 4 Lemoore 4, No. 13 Nipomo 0

No. 3 Tulare Union 3, No. 14 Morro Bay 0

No. 6 Templeton 3, No. 11 Washington Union 0

No. 7 Wasco 4, No. 10 Roosevelt 1

Quarterfinals, TBD

No. 9 Fresno at No. 1 Madera South

No. 12 McLane at No. 4 Lemoore

No. 6 Temleton at No. 3 Tulare Union

No. 7 Wasco at No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial

DIVISION IV

Byes: No. 1 Foothill, No. 2 Lindsay

No. 9 Delano at No. 8 Kerman

No. 5 Orosi 4, No. 12 Yosemite 2

No. 13 McFarland at No. 4 Woodlake

No. 3 Arvin 7, No. 14 Tehachapi 2

No. 11 Chowchilla 1, No. 6 Parlier 0

No. 10 Mira Monte 3, No. 7 Chavez 1

Quarterfinals, TBD

Delano/Kerman-winner at No. 1 Foothill

No. 5 Orosi at No. 4 Woodlake

No. 11 Chowchilla at No. 3 Arvin

No. 10 Mira Monte at No. 2 Lindsay

DIVISION V

Byes: No. 1 Garces, No. 2 Mendota, No. 3 Riverdale, No. 4 Farmersville

No. 9 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 2, No. 8 Rosamond 0

No. 5 Fowler 8, No. 12 Desert 2

No. 6 Bishop Union 1, No. 11 Kennedy 0, by forfeit

No. 10 Caruthers at No. 7 Taft

Quarterfinals, TBD

No. 9 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 1 Garces

No. 5 Fowler at No. 4 Farmersville

No. 6 Bishop Union at No. 3 Riverdale

Taft/Caruthers-winner at No. 2 Mendota

DIVISION VI

Byes: No. 1 Granite Hills, No. 2 Exeter, No. 3 Strathmore, No. 4 Central Valley Christian, No. 5 Firebaugh

No. 8 Bakersfield Christian 2, No. 9 Wonderful College Prep 0

No. 6 Orange Cove 7, No. 11 Summit Charter 1

No. 7 Fresno Christian 4, No. 10 Frazier Mountain 1

Quarterfinals, TBD

No. 8 Bakersfield Christian at No. 1 Granite Hills

No. 5 Firebaugh at No. 4 Central Valley Christian

No. 6 Orange Cove at No. 3 Strathmore

No. 7 Fresno Christian at No. 2 Exeter, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Games Wednesday unless noted

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

DIVISION I

No. 1 Clovis North 9, No. 16 St. Joseph 0

No. 8 Redwood 2, No. 9 Arroyo Grande 1 (OT)

No. 5 Clovis West 2, No. 12 Paso Robles 0

No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield 1, No. 13 Clovis East 0 (OT)

No. 3 San Luis Obispo 5, No. 14 Stockdale 0

No. 11 Buchanan 2, No. 6 Bullard 1

No. 7 Clovis 1, No. 10 Atascadero 0

No. 2 Central 0, No. 15 Frontier 0 (Central wins 4-3 in PKs)

No. 1 Clovis North 9, No. 16 St. Joseph 0

CN, Taylour Mendoza 2, Carys Hall 2, Alexa Patton, Antonia Piercey, Peyton Bever, Alexz Wheaton and Adrienne Goodin. Record: Clovis North 20-2-3.

Quarterfinals, TBD

No. 8 Redwood at No. 1 Clovis North, 3 p.m.

No. 5 Clovis West at No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield

No. 11 Buchanan at No. 3 San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Clovis at No. 2 Central

DIVISION II

Byes: No. 1 Edison, No. 2 Tulare Union, No. 3 Liberty-Madera Ranchos, No. 4 Highland, No. 5 Tulare Western

No. 8 Righetti 2, No. 9 Sanger 1

No. 6 Madera 3, No. 11 Bakersfield 2 (3OT)

No. 7 Garces 2, No. 10 Nipomo 1

Quarterfinals, TBD

No. 8 Righetti at No. 1 Edison

No. 5 Tulare Western at No. 4 Highland

No. 6 Madera at No. 3 Lilberty-Madera Ranchos

No. 7 Garces at No. 2 Tulare Union

DIVISION III

No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 9, No. 16 Bakersfield Christian 0

No. 8 Templeton 2, No. 9 Hoover 0

No. 5 Reedley 4, No. 12 Yosemite 0

No. 4 Mission Oak 2, No. 13 Ridgeview 0

No. 3 Golden West 4, No. 14 Selma 1

No. 11 Santa Maria 3, No. 6 Orcutt Academy 2

No. 2 Hanford 8, No. 15 Morro Bay 0

No. 7 Mt. Whitney 2, Independence 1

No. 5 Reedley 4, No. 12 Yosemite 0

R, Ashley Becerra 2, Lili Mondragón, Emma Mulligan. Records: Reedley 16-7-4; Yosemite 10-6-3.

No. 7 Mt. Whitney 2, Independence 1

MW, Naz Nunez, Abby Ochoa.

Quarterfinals, TBD

No. 8 Templeton at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial

No. 5 Reedley at No. 4 Mission Oak

No. 11 Santa Maria at No. 3 Golden West

No. 7 Mt. Whitney at No. 2 Hanford

DIVISION IV

Byes: No. 1 Kingsburg, No. 2 Fowler, No. 3 Exeter, No. 4 Wasco, No. 5 Porterville, No. 6 McLane, No. 7 Dinuba

No. 8 Foothill 4, No. 9 West 3

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Foothill at No. 1 Kingsburg

No. 5 Porterville 2, No. 4 Wasco 0

No. 6 McLane at No. 3 Exeter, Feb. 15, 4:30 p.m.

No. 7 Dinuba at No. 2 Fowler, Feb. 14, 6 p.m.

DIVISION V

Bye: No. 1 Sierra Pacific

No. 9 Roosevelt 3, No. 8 Dos Palos 2

No. 12 Chavez at No. 5 Lindsay

No. 13 Coalinga 2, No. 4 Shafter 1

No. 3 Kerman 4, No. 14 Caruthers 2

No. 6 Bishop Union 4, No. 11 Kern Valley 2

No. 7 Washington Union 3, No. 10 Woodlake 1

No. 2 Orosi 3, No. 15 Desert 0

Quarterfinals, TBD

No. 9 Roosevelt at No. 1 Sierra Pacific

No. 13 Coalinga at Lindsay/Chavez-winner

No. 6 Bishop Union at No. 3 Kerman

No. 7 Washington Union at No. 2 Orosi

DIVISION VI

Byes: No. 1 Arvin, No. 2 Fresno Christian

No. 9 Frazier Mountain at No. 8 Corcoran, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Kennedy 5, No. 12 Tranquillity 1

No. 4 Minarets 2, No. 13 Firebaugh 0

No. 14 Summit Charter at No. 3 Rosamond

No. 6 Immanuel 3, No. 11 Mendota 2 (OT)

No. 7 Orange Cove 2, No. 10 Granite Hills 1

Quarterfinals, TBD

No. 8 Corcoran at No. 1 Arvin

No. 5 Kennedy at No. 4 Minarets

No. 6 Immanuel vs. Rosamond/Summit Charter-winner

No 7 Orange Cove at No. 2 Fresno Christian

BASEBALL

NONLEAGUE

Exeter 13, Woodlake 1

Woodlake

000

000

1

1

2

0

Exeter

101

380

x

13

7

0

WP: Brian Roach (8Ks). LP: Robbie Stevenson. E, Jaykob Acosta 3-3, 3RBI; Sal Briones 1-4, 2RBI; Jackson Brooks 1-3, 2RBI.

WRESTLING

CENTRAL SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Feb. 8-9

DIVISION I

1. Buchanan 324, 2. Clovis 276.5, 3. Clovis North 235.5, 4. Frontier 221, 5. Bakersfield 219.5, 6. Selma 175.5, 8. Bullard 103, 9. Madera 99.5, 10. Clovis East 97, 11. Lemoore 96.5, 12. Clovis West 93, 13. MissionOak 72, 14. Dinuba 61, 15. Madera South 38, 16. Foothill 37, 17. Porterville 19.

DIVISION II

1. Righetti 249, 2. Kingsburg 242, 3. Pioneer Valley 207, 4. Firebaugh 189, 5. Hanford 180, 6. Exeter 179, 7. Paso Robles 171.50, 8. Sanger 135, 9. Golden Valley 124, 10. Dos Palos 120.50, 11. Liberty 115, 12. Redwood 109, 13. Corcoran 102, 14. Kennedy 99.50, 15. Coalinga 90, 16. Kerman 85, 17. Shafter 80.

DIVISION III

1. Arroyo Grande 220.5, 2. Monache 220, 3. Centennial 144, 4. Hoover 119, 5. Caruthers 118, 6. South 104, 7. Ridgeview 101, 8. Sunnyside 91.5, 9. Santa Maria 90, 10.W asco 82, 11. Washington Union 80.5, 12. Granite Hills 78, 13. Atascadero 77.5, 14. Independence 76, 15. El Diamante 69, 16. Cesar Chavez 65, 16. Chowchilla 65, 18. Tulare Western 56, 19. Garces 43, 19. Mendota 43.\

DIVISION IV

1. North 200.50, 2. Morro Bay 191, 3. Highland 169, 4. Nipomo 167.50, 5. Liberty-Madera Ranchos 156.50. 6. Tulare Union 115, 7. Fowler 74, 8. Stockdale 62.50, 9. Sierra Pacific 60.50, 10. Kern Valley 46, 11. Arvin 38, 12. Parlier 30, 13. Sierra 29, 14. Reedley 23, 15. Farmersville 22, 16. Delano 21, 17. Tehachapi 12, 18. Strathmore 11.

DIVISION V

1. Golden West 171.50, 2. Mt. Whitney 166.50, 3. Edison 137.50, 4. Fresno 121.50, 5. Mira Monte 116, 6. Yosemite 101, 7. St. Joseph 86, 7. Woodlake 86, 9. McLane 78.50, 10. Orange Cove 73, 11. San Luis Obispo 72, 12. East 61, 13. Desert 49.50, 14. Hanford West 48, 15. McFarland 45, 16. Bishop 34, 17. Roosevelt 26, 18. Tranquillity 22, 19. Lindsay 17, 20. Rosamond 16.

CENTRAL SECTION MASTERS

Thursday-Friday at Lemoore High

TOP SEEDS

106: Richard Figueroa, Selma

113: Tristan Lujan, Selma

122: Maximo Renteria, Buchanan

126: Devin Murphy, Clovis North

132: Ryan Franco, Clovis

138: Tyler Deen, Buchanan

145: Dawson Sihavong, Bullard

152: Jace Luchau, Selma

160: Matthew Olguin, Buchanan

170: Christian Rodriguez, Selma

182: Trent Tracy, Frontier

195: Jadon Martin, Buchanan

220: Jacob Good, Clovis

285: Josiah Hill, Bakerfield

