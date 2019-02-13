Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 13

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
All games at 7 p.m. Feb. 13
DIVISION I
Bye: No. 1 Clovis West
No. 8 Edison 60, No. 9 Mission Prep 52
No. 12 Sunnyside at No. 5 Clovis East
No. 4 Clovis North 102, No. 13 Atascadero 58
No. 3 Arroyo Grande 88, No. 14 Buchanan 37
No. 6 Bakersfield 69, No. 11 Central 52
No. 7 St. Joseph 79, No. 10 Liberty-Bakersfield 77
No. 2 Bullard 78, No. 15 Clovis 27
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 8 Edison at No. 1 Clovis West
No. 5 Clovis East at No. 4 Clovis North
No. 7 St. Joseph at No. 2 Bullard
No. 6 Bakersfield at No. 3 Arroyo Grande
DIVISION II
Byes: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial, No. 2 San Luis Obispo, No. 3 Lemoore
No. 9 Roosevelt 60, No. 8 Hanford 52
No. 5 Porterville 61, No. 12 Redwood 52
No. 4 Independence 70, No. 13 Nipomo 60
No. 6 Hanford West 62, No. 11 Monache 61
No. 7 Fresno 82, No. 10 El Diamante 73
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 9 Roosevelt at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial
No. 5 Porterville at No. 4 Independence
No. 7 Fresno at No. 2 San Luis Obispo
No. 6 Hanford West at No. 3 Lemoore
DIVISION III
No. 1 Mt. Whitney 60, No. 16 Shafter 49
No. 8 Chavez 70, No. 9 Tehachapi 63
No. 5 Garces 66, No. 12 Templeton 29
No. 4 Dinuba 63, No. 13 East Bakersfield 46
No. 3 Sanger 65, No. 14 Hoover 51
No. 6 North 70, No. 11 Morro Bay 55
No. 7 Tulare Western 55, No. 10 Mission Oak 53
No. 2 Immanuel 79, No. 15 West 75
No. 1 Mt. Whitney 60, No. 16 Shafter 49
Shafter
18
15
4
12
—
49
Mt. Whitney
16
18
17
9
—
60
Mt. Whitney (24-5): Zack Reza 4, Zack Rayfield 3, Jaedyn Pineda 20, Anthony Valencia 15, Bo Larsen 6, Jake Torres 4, Camron Scattareggia 8.
Shafter (14-15): Tony Ortiz 7, Gabriel Iruh 17, Dominic Torres 4, Julian Bloemhof 7, Leo Fernandez 4, Jose Ortiz 3, Cody Cummings 4.
No. 7 Tulare Western 55, No. 10 Mission Oak 53
Mission Oak
17
11
11
14
—
53
Tulare Western
14
14
12
14
—
55
Mission Oak (13-16): Qyncee Patterson 8, Anthony Velasquez 21, Cole Molano 3, Darren See 5, Eric Hernandez 6, Aaron Kates 10.
Tulare Western (18-11): Mikey Ficher 26, Anthony Cervantes 8, Anthony Cardenas 6, Jose Valencia 6, Micheal Machado 9.
No. 3 Sanger 65, No. 14 Hoover 51
Hoover
16
5
18
12
—
51
Sanger
8
20
16
21
—
65
Hoover (12-17): Bakari Wiley 4, AJ George 22, Isaac Garcia 5, Verlee Ruff 6, Jaelen Loran 3, Kamron Ahmed 11.
Sanger (15-9): Cameron Stanley 22, Sal Dhillon 16, Jon Dillon 7, Luke Dillon 8, Jesus Piceno 6, Alejandro Mendibles 6.
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 8 Chavez at No. 1 Mt. Whitney
No. 5 Garces at No. 4 Dinuba
No. 6 North at No. 3 Sanger
No. 7 Tulare Western at No. 2 Immanuel
DIVISION IV
Bye: No. 1 Bakersfield Christian
No. 8 Madera South 61, No. 9 McFarland 55
No. 5 Mira Monte 72, No. 12 Washington Union 69
No. 4 Kerman 67, No. 13 Yosemite 50
No. 3 Foothill 83, No. 14 Kennedy 58
No. 6 Taft 63, No. 11 Coalinga 55
No. 7 Kingsburg 60, No. 10 Sierra Pacific 43
No. 2 Central Valley Christian 78, No. 15 Reedley 38
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 8 Madera South at No. 1 Bakersfield Christian
No. 5 Mirate Monte at No. 4 Kerman
No. 6 Taft at No. 3 Foothill
No. 7 Kingsburg at No. 2 Central Valley Christian
Kerman 67, Yosemite 50
Yosemite
10
18
12
10
—
50
Kerman
17
16
15
19
—
67
Yosemite (14-14): Thearle 2, Antonis 5, Coffman 6, Bazzar 14, Eames 19, Mulkey 1, McMechu 2, Rold 1.
Kerman (18-10): Layton 11, Troutman 22, Sandoval 2, Helmuth 2, Shubin 12, Brar 2, Mendrin 16.
DIVISION V
No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 45, No. 16 Mendota 37
No. 9 Parlier 46, No. 8 Strathmore 45
No. 5 Fowler 75, No. 12 Immanuel Christian 61
No. 4 California City 79, No. 13 Corcoran 76
No. 3 Firebaugh 80, No. 14 Sierra 73
No. 11 Bishop Union 68, No. 6 Desert 62
No. 7 Orange Cove 92, No. 10 Fresno Christian 74
No. 15 Riverdale 60, No. 2 Granite Hills 58
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 8 Strathmore at No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos
No. 5 Fowler at No. 4 California City
No. 11 Bishop Union at No. 3 Firebaugh
No. 15 Riverdale at No. 7 Orange Cove
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
All games 7 p.m.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Feb. 14
No. 8 Hanford at No. 1 Clovis West
No. 5 Central at No. 4 Buchanan
No. 6 Arroyo Grande at No. 3 Clovis
No. 7 San Luis Obispo at No. 2 Clovis North
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Feb. 14
No. 9 Liberty at No. 1 Bakersfield
No. 5 Redwood at No. 4 Tehachapi
No. 11 Mission Oak at No. 3 Garces
No. 7 Shafter at No. 2 Yosemite
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Feb. 14
No. 8 Frontier at No. 1 Selma
No. 5 Hoover at No. 4 Tulare Union
No. 6 Sierra at No. 3 Roosevelt
No. 10 Chavez at No. 2 Fresno
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Feb. 14
No. 9 Washington Union at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial
No. 5 Bakersfield Christian at No. 4 Porterville
No. 11 Madera South at No. 3 Sierra Pacific
No. 10 Strathmore at No. 2 McFarland
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Feb. 14
No. 9 Rosamond at No. 1 Caruthers
No. 5 Kern Valley at No. 4 East
No. 6 Granite Hills at No. 3 Chowchilla
No. 10 Firebaugh at No. 2 Coalinga
BOYS SOCCER
Central Section playoffs
All games Feb. 13 unless noted
DIVISION I
No. 1 San Luis Obispo 5, No. 16 Pioneer Valley 1
No. 9 South 1, No. 8 Clovis East 0
No. 5 Arroyo Grande 3, No. 12 Golden Valley 0
No. 4 Central 3, No. 13 Sunnyside 1
No. 3 Bullard 4, No. 14 Liberty-Bakersfield 1
No. 6 Clovis North 3, No. 11 Golden West 1
No. 7 Ridgeview 2, No. 10 Clovis 1
No. 2 Santa Maria 3, No. 15 Centennial 0
Quarterfinals, TBD
No. 9 South at No. 1 San Luis Obispo
No. 5 Arroyo Grande at No. 4 Central
No. 6 Clovis North at No. 3 Bullard, 5 p.m.
No. 7 Ridgeview at No. 2 Santa Maria
DIVISION II
Byes: No. 1 Tulare Western, No. 2 Reedley, No. 3 Sanger
No. 9 Stockdale 1, No. 8 Redwood 0
No. 12 Frontier at No. 5 El Diamante, 7 p.m. at College of the Sequoias
No. 4 Dinuba 2, No. 13 Atascadero 1
No. 6 Righetti 4, No. 11 St. Joseph 1
No. 10 Edison 3, No. 7 Selma 0
Quarterfinals, TBD
No. 9 Stockdale at No. 1 Tulare Western
No. 4 Dinuba vs. El Diamante/Frontier-winner
No. 6 Righetti at No. 3 Sanger
No. 10 Edison at No. 2 Reedley
DIVISION III
Byes: No. 1 Madera South, No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial
No. 9 Fresno 3, No. 8 Highland 2
No. 12 McLane 3, No. 5 Mission Oak 2
No. 4 Lemoore 4, No. 13 Nipomo 0
No. 3 Tulare Union 3, No. 14 Morro Bay 0
No. 6 Templeton 3, No. 11 Washington Union 0
No. 7 Wasco 4, No. 10 Roosevelt 1
Quarterfinals, TBD
No. 9 Fresno at No. 1 Madera South
No. 12 McLane at No. 4 Lemoore
No. 6 Temleton at No. 3 Tulare Union
No. 7 Wasco at No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial
DIVISION IV
Byes: No. 1 Foothill, No. 2 Lindsay
No. 9 Delano at No. 8 Kerman
No. 5 Orosi 4, No. 12 Yosemite 2
No. 13 McFarland at No. 4 Woodlake
No. 3 Arvin 7, No. 14 Tehachapi 2
No. 11 Chowchilla 1, No. 6 Parlier 0
No. 10 Mira Monte 3, No. 7 Chavez 1
Quarterfinals, TBD
Delano/Kerman-winner at No. 1 Foothill
No. 5 Orosi at No. 4 Woodlake
No. 11 Chowchilla at No. 3 Arvin
No. 10 Mira Monte at No. 2 Lindsay
DIVISION V
Byes: No. 1 Garces, No. 2 Mendota, No. 3 Riverdale, No. 4 Farmersville
No. 9 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 2, No. 8 Rosamond 0
No. 5 Fowler 8, No. 12 Desert 2
No. 6 Bishop Union 1, No. 11 Kennedy 0, by forfeit
No. 10 Caruthers at No. 7 Taft
Quarterfinals, TBD
No. 9 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 1 Garces
No. 5 Fowler at No. 4 Farmersville
No. 6 Bishop Union at No. 3 Riverdale
Taft/Caruthers-winner at No. 2 Mendota
DIVISION VI
Byes: No. 1 Granite Hills, No. 2 Exeter, No. 3 Strathmore, No. 4 Central Valley Christian, No. 5 Firebaugh
No. 8 Bakersfield Christian 2, No. 9 Wonderful College Prep 0
No. 6 Orange Cove 7, No. 11 Summit Charter 1
No. 7 Fresno Christian 4, No. 10 Frazier Mountain 1
Quarterfinals, TBD
No. 8 Bakersfield Christian at No. 1 Granite Hills
No. 5 Firebaugh at No. 4 Central Valley Christian
No. 6 Orange Cove at No. 3 Strathmore
No. 7 Fresno Christian at No. 2 Exeter, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Games Wednesday unless noted
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
No. 1 Clovis North 9, No. 16 St. Joseph 0
No. 8 Redwood 2, No. 9 Arroyo Grande 1 (OT)
No. 5 Clovis West 2, No. 12 Paso Robles 0
No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield 1, No. 13 Clovis East 0 (OT)
No. 3 San Luis Obispo 5, No. 14 Stockdale 0
No. 11 Buchanan 2, No. 6 Bullard 1
No. 7 Clovis 1, No. 10 Atascadero 0
No. 2 Central 0, No. 15 Frontier 0 (Central wins 4-3 in PKs)
No. 1 Clovis North 9, No. 16 St. Joseph 0
CN, Taylour Mendoza 2, Carys Hall 2, Alexa Patton, Antonia Piercey, Peyton Bever, Alexz Wheaton and Adrienne Goodin. Record: Clovis North 20-2-3.
Quarterfinals, TBD
No. 8 Redwood at No. 1 Clovis North, 3 p.m.
No. 5 Clovis West at No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield
No. 11 Buchanan at No. 3 San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Clovis at No. 2 Central
DIVISION II
Byes: No. 1 Edison, No. 2 Tulare Union, No. 3 Liberty-Madera Ranchos, No. 4 Highland, No. 5 Tulare Western
No. 8 Righetti 2, No. 9 Sanger 1
No. 6 Madera 3, No. 11 Bakersfield 2 (3OT)
No. 7 Garces 2, No. 10 Nipomo 1
Quarterfinals, TBD
No. 8 Righetti at No. 1 Edison
No. 5 Tulare Western at No. 4 Highland
No. 6 Madera at No. 3 Lilberty-Madera Ranchos
No. 7 Garces at No. 2 Tulare Union
DIVISION III
No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 9, No. 16 Bakersfield Christian 0
No. 8 Templeton 2, No. 9 Hoover 0
No. 5 Reedley 4, No. 12 Yosemite 0
No. 4 Mission Oak 2, No. 13 Ridgeview 0
No. 3 Golden West 4, No. 14 Selma 1
No. 11 Santa Maria 3, No. 6 Orcutt Academy 2
No. 2 Hanford 8, No. 15 Morro Bay 0
No. 7 Mt. Whitney 2, Independence 1
No. 5 Reedley 4, No. 12 Yosemite 0
R, Ashley Becerra 2, Lili Mondragón, Emma Mulligan. Records: Reedley 16-7-4; Yosemite 10-6-3.
No. 7 Mt. Whitney 2, Independence 1
MW, Naz Nunez, Abby Ochoa.
Quarterfinals, TBD
No. 8 Templeton at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial
No. 5 Reedley at No. 4 Mission Oak
No. 11 Santa Maria at No. 3 Golden West
No. 7 Mt. Whitney at No. 2 Hanford
DIVISION IV
Byes: No. 1 Kingsburg, No. 2 Fowler, No. 3 Exeter, No. 4 Wasco, No. 5 Porterville, No. 6 McLane, No. 7 Dinuba
No. 8 Foothill 4, No. 9 West 3
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Foothill at No. 1 Kingsburg
No. 5 Porterville 2, No. 4 Wasco 0
No. 6 McLane at No. 3 Exeter, Feb. 15, 4:30 p.m.
No. 7 Dinuba at No. 2 Fowler, Feb. 14, 6 p.m.
DIVISION V
Bye: No. 1 Sierra Pacific
No. 9 Roosevelt 3, No. 8 Dos Palos 2
No. 12 Chavez at No. 5 Lindsay
No. 13 Coalinga 2, No. 4 Shafter 1
No. 3 Kerman 4, No. 14 Caruthers 2
No. 6 Bishop Union 4, No. 11 Kern Valley 2
No. 7 Washington Union 3, No. 10 Woodlake 1
No. 2 Orosi 3, No. 15 Desert 0
Quarterfinals, TBD
No. 9 Roosevelt at No. 1 Sierra Pacific
No. 13 Coalinga at Lindsay/Chavez-winner
No. 6 Bishop Union at No. 3 Kerman
No. 7 Washington Union at No. 2 Orosi
DIVISION VI
Byes: No. 1 Arvin, No. 2 Fresno Christian
No. 9 Frazier Mountain at No. 8 Corcoran, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Kennedy 5, No. 12 Tranquillity 1
No. 4 Minarets 2, No. 13 Firebaugh 0
No. 14 Summit Charter at No. 3 Rosamond
No. 6 Immanuel 3, No. 11 Mendota 2 (OT)
No. 7 Orange Cove 2, No. 10 Granite Hills 1
Quarterfinals, TBD
No. 8 Corcoran at No. 1 Arvin
No. 5 Kennedy at No. 4 Minarets
No. 6 Immanuel vs. Rosamond/Summit Charter-winner
No 7 Orange Cove at No. 2 Fresno Christian
BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE
Exeter 13, Woodlake 1
Woodlake
000
000
1
—
1
2
0
Exeter
101
380
x
—
13
7
0
WP: Brian Roach (8Ks). LP: Robbie Stevenson. E, Jaykob Acosta 3-3, 3RBI; Sal Briones 1-4, 2RBI; Jackson Brooks 1-3, 2RBI.
WRESTLING
CENTRAL SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Feb. 8-9
DIVISION I
1. Buchanan 324, 2. Clovis 276.5, 3. Clovis North 235.5, 4. Frontier 221, 5. Bakersfield 219.5, 6. Selma 175.5, 8. Bullard 103, 9. Madera 99.5, 10. Clovis East 97, 11. Lemoore 96.5, 12. Clovis West 93, 13. MissionOak 72, 14. Dinuba 61, 15. Madera South 38, 16. Foothill 37, 17. Porterville 19.
DIVISION II
1. Righetti 249, 2. Kingsburg 242, 3. Pioneer Valley 207, 4. Firebaugh 189, 5. Hanford 180, 6. Exeter 179, 7. Paso Robles 171.50, 8. Sanger 135, 9. Golden Valley 124, 10. Dos Palos 120.50, 11. Liberty 115, 12. Redwood 109, 13. Corcoran 102, 14. Kennedy 99.50, 15. Coalinga 90, 16. Kerman 85, 17. Shafter 80.
DIVISION III
1. Arroyo Grande 220.5, 2. Monache 220, 3. Centennial 144, 4. Hoover 119, 5. Caruthers 118, 6. South 104, 7. Ridgeview 101, 8. Sunnyside 91.5, 9. Santa Maria 90, 10.W asco 82, 11. Washington Union 80.5, 12. Granite Hills 78, 13. Atascadero 77.5, 14. Independence 76, 15. El Diamante 69, 16. Cesar Chavez 65, 16. Chowchilla 65, 18. Tulare Western 56, 19. Garces 43, 19. Mendota 43.\
DIVISION IV
1. North 200.50, 2. Morro Bay 191, 3. Highland 169, 4. Nipomo 167.50, 5. Liberty-Madera Ranchos 156.50. 6. Tulare Union 115, 7. Fowler 74, 8. Stockdale 62.50, 9. Sierra Pacific 60.50, 10. Kern Valley 46, 11. Arvin 38, 12. Parlier 30, 13. Sierra 29, 14. Reedley 23, 15. Farmersville 22, 16. Delano 21, 17. Tehachapi 12, 18. Strathmore 11.
DIVISION V
1. Golden West 171.50, 2. Mt. Whitney 166.50, 3. Edison 137.50, 4. Fresno 121.50, 5. Mira Monte 116, 6. Yosemite 101, 7. St. Joseph 86, 7. Woodlake 86, 9. McLane 78.50, 10. Orange Cove 73, 11. San Luis Obispo 72, 12. East 61, 13. Desert 49.50, 14. Hanford West 48, 15. McFarland 45, 16. Bishop 34, 17. Roosevelt 26, 18. Tranquillity 22, 19. Lindsay 17, 20. Rosamond 16.
CENTRAL SECTION MASTERS
Thursday-Friday at Lemoore High
TOP SEEDS
106: Richard Figueroa, Selma
113: Tristan Lujan, Selma
122: Maximo Renteria, Buchanan
126: Devin Murphy, Clovis North
132: Ryan Franco, Clovis
138: Tyler Deen, Buchanan
145: Dawson Sihavong, Bullard
152: Jace Luchau, Selma
160: Matthew Olguin, Buchanan
170: Christian Rodriguez, Selma
182: Trent Tracy, Frontier
195: Jadon Martin, Buchanan
220: Jacob Good, Clovis
285: Josiah Hill, Bakerfield
Comments