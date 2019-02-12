High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 12

Fresno Bee Staff

February 12, 2019 10:02 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

All games at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12

DIVISION I

Byes: No. 1 Clovis West, No. 2 Clovis North, No. 3 Clovis, No. 4 Buchanan

No. 8 Hanford 80, No. 9 Righetti 65

No. 5 Central 55, No. 12 Edison 32

No. 6 Arroyo Grande 63, No. 11 Clovis East 48

No. 7 San Luis Obispo 57, No. 10 Mission Prep 50

Quarterfinals, Feb. 14

No. 8 Hanford at No. 1 Clovis West

No. 5 Central at No. 4 Buchanan

No. 6 Arroyo Grande at No. 3 Clovis

No. 7 San Luis Obispo at No. 2 Clovis North

DIVISION II

Byes: No. 1 Bakersfield, No. 2 Yosemite, No. 3 Garces

No. 9 Liberty-Bakersfield 59, No. 8 Pioneer Valley 52 (OT)

No. 5 Redwood 68, No. 12 Morro Bay 33

No. 4 Tehachapi 56, No. 13 Santa Maria 20

No. 11 Mission Oak 41, No. 6 Nipomo 36

No. 7 Shafter 48, No. 10 Monache 31

Quarterfinals, Feb. 14

No. 9 Liberty at No. 1 Bakersfield

No. 5 Redwood at No. 4 Tehachapi

No. 11 Mission Oak at No. 3 Garces

No. 7 Shafter at No. 2 Yosemite

DIVISION III

Bye: No. 1 Selma

No. 8 Frontier 60, No. 9 Golden Valley 43

No. 5 Hoover 52, No. 12 Dinuba 43

No. 4 Tulare Union 64, No. 13 Arvin 49

No. 3 Roosevelt 61, No. 14 Exeter 45

No. 6 Sierra 58, No. 11 Sunnyside 52

No. 10 Chavez 56, No. 7 Orcutt Academy 39

No. 2 Fresno 76, No. 13 El Diamante 33

Quarterfinals, Feb. 14

No. 8 Frontier at No. 1 Selma

No. 5 Hoover at No. 4 Tulare Union

No. 6 Sierra at No. 3 Roosevelt

No. 10 Chavez at No. 2 Fresno

El Diamante

9

10

8

6

33

Fresno

11

17

26

22

76

El Diamante: Elizabeth Figueroa 2, Kyla Rios 8, Lacey Luna 6, Lucy Tazio 9, Ashlyn Newkirk 6, Maya Bivens 2.

Fresno: Nataly Mata 18, Tylazsia 9, Nailea Nicholas 13, Sharae Wright 2, Erin Williams 14, Vanessa Apodaca 4, A'ajah Slocum 1.

No. 3 Roosevelt 61, No. 14 Exeter 45

Exeter

8

9

8

20

45

Roosevelt

17

16

20

8

61

Exeter: Jaycie Wilkinson 20, Zoie Belk 4, Indianna Tobias 2, Meghan Tilshner 8, Haylee McFall 11.

Roosevelt: Qierra Murray 22, Dana Pittman 4, Angie Ruiz 8, Breanna Jones 4, Tristian Randle 12, Lesly Aguilar 11.

DIVISION IV

Bye: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial

No. 9 Washington Union 50, No. 8 West 27

No. 5 Bakersfield Christian 83, No. 12 Mira Monte 40

No. 4 Porterville 77, No. 13 Highland 35

No. 3 Sierra Pacific 53, No. 14 Reedley 30

No. 11 Madera South 57, No. 6 Kingsburg 56

No. 10 Strathmore 51, No. 7 Kerman 43

No. 2 McFarland 85, No. 15 Taft 50

No. 11 Madera South 57, No. 6 Kingsburg 56

Madera South

10

19

11

17

57

Kingsburg

15

17

6

18

56

Madera South: Aleecia Rosel 6, Emily Montoya 4, Le’Ajanae Kinley 21, Lexi Eller 13, Kierra Smith 8, Arelis Chavez 5.

Kingsburg: Ally Cotton 7, Maddy Reed 37, Maddie Alves 2, Emily Fuentes 10.

No. 9 Washington Union 50, No. 8 West 27

Washington Union:Tiana Holland 19, Cierra Dean 13, Sydney Kuma 9, Mariah Holland 5, Margaret Minjarez 2, Madison Moles 2.

West: not available.

Quarterfinals, Feb. 14

No. 9 Washington Union at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial

No. 5 Bakersfield Christian at No. 4 Porterville

No. 11 Madera South at No. 3 Sierra Pacific

No. 10 Strathmore at No. 2 McFarland

DIVISION V

No. 1 Caruthers 74, No. 16 Central Valley Christian 29

No. 9 Rosamond def. No. 8 Fowler, score N/A

No. 5 Kern Valley 65, No. 12 Bishop Union 29

No. 4 East Bakersfield 38, No. 13 Kennedy 26

No. 3 Chowchilla 53, No. 14 Fresno Christian 37

No. 6 Granite Hills 48, No. 11 Orosi 29

No. 10 Firebaugh 58, No. 7 Wonderful College Prep Academy 48

No. 2 Coalinga 53, No. 15 Corcoran 30

Quarterfinals, Feb. 14

No. 9 Rosamond at No. 1 Caruthers

No. 5 Kern Valley at No. 4 East

No. 6 Granite Hills at No. 3 Chowchilla

No. 10 Firebaugh at No. 2 Coalinga

GIRLS SOCCER

Games Wednesday unless noted

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

DIVISION I

No. 16 St. Joseph at No. 1 Clovis North, 3 p.m.

No. 9 Arroyo Grande at No. 8 Redwood, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Clovis West 2, No. 12 Paso Robles 0

No. 13 Clovis East at No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield, 5 p.m.

No. 3 San Luis Obispo 5, No. 14 Stockdale 0

No. 11 Buchanan at No. 6 Bullard, 3:30 p.m.

No. 10 Atascadero at No. 7 Clovis, 4:30 p.m.

No. 15 Frontier at No. 2 Central, 5 p.m.

DIVISION II

Byes: No. 1 Edison, No. 2 Tulare Union, No. 3 Liberty-Madera Ranchos, No. 4 Highland, No. 5 Tulare Western

No. 9 Sanger at No. 8 Righetti, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Bakersfield at No. 6 Madera

No. 10 Nipomo at No. 7 Garces

DIVISION III

No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 9, No. 16 Bakersfield Christian 0

No. 9 Hoover at No. 8 Templeton

No. 12 Yosemite at No. 5 Reedley, 6 p.m.

No. 13 Ridgeview at No. 4 Mission Oak

No. 3 Golden West 4, No. 14 Selma 1

No. 11 Santa Maria 3, No. 6 Orcutt Academy 2

No. 15 Morro Bay at No. 2 Hanford, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Independence at No. 7 Mt. Whitney, 4:30 p.m.

No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 9, No. 16 Bakersfield Christian 0

SJM, Logan Nidy 3, Karina Gonzalez 3, Enslee Asjian 2, Brook Martin. Records: San Joaquin Memorial 25-2-1; Bakersfield Christian 3-17-1.

DIVISION IV

Byes: No. 1 Kingsburg, No. 2 Fowler, No. 3 Exeter, No. 4 Wasco, No. 5 Porterville, No. 6 McLane, No. 7 Dinuba

No. 9 West at No. 8 Foothill, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals Feb. 14

No.9 West/No. 8 Foothill winner at No. 1 Kingsburg

No. 5 Porterville at No. 4 Wasco

No. 6 McLane at No. 3 Exeter

No. 7 Dinuba at No. 2 Fowler

DIVISION V

Bye: No. 1 Sierra Pacific

No. 9 Roosevelt 3, No. 8 Dos Palos 2

No. 12 Chavez at No. 5 Lindsay, 6 p.m.

No. 13 Coalinga at No. 4 Shafter, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Caruthers at No. 3 Kerman, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Kern Valley at No. 6 Bishop Union

No. 10 Woodlake at No. 7 Washington Union, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Orosi 3, No. 15 Desert 0

DIVISION VI

Byes: No. 1 Arvin, No. 2 Fresno Christian

No. 9 Frazier Mountain at No. 8 Corcoran, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Kennedy 5, No. 12 Tranquillity 1

No. 13 Firebaugh at No. 4 Minarets, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Summit Charter at No. 3 Rosamond

No. 6 Immanuel 3, No. 11 Mendota 2 (OT)

No. 7 Orange Cove 2, No. 10 Granite Hills 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

All games at 7 p.m. Feb. 13

DIVISION I

Bye: No. 1 Clovis West

No. 9 Mission Prep at No. 8 Edison

No. 12 Sunnyside at No. 5 Clovis East

No. 13 Atascadero at No. 4 Clovis North

No. 14 Buchanan at No. 3 Arroyo Grande

No. 11 Central at No. 6 Bakersfield

No. 10 Liberty-Bakersfield at No. 7 St. Joseph

No. 15 Clovis at No. 2 Bullard

DIVISION II

Byes: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial, No. 2 San Luis Obispo, No. 3 Lemoore

No. 9 Roosevelt at No. 8 Hanford

No. 12 Redwood at No. 5 Porterville

No. 13 Nipomo at No. 4 Independence

No. 11 Monache at No. 6 Hanford West

No. 10 El Diamante at No. 7 Fresno

DIVISION III

No. 16 Shafter at No. 1 Mt. Whitney

No. 9 Tehachapi at No. 8 Chavez

No. 12 Templeton at No. 5 Garces

No. 13 East Bakersfield at No. 4 Dinuba

No. 14 Hoover at No. 3 Sanger

No. 11 Morro Bay at No. 6 North

No. 10 Mission Oak at No. 7 Tulare Western

No. 15 West at No. 2 Immanuel

DIVISION IV

Bye: No. 1 Bakersfield Christian

No. 9 McFarland at No. 8 Madera South

No. 12 Washington Union at No. 5 Mira Monte

No. 13 Yosemite at No. 4 Kerman

No. 14 Kennedy at No. 3 Foothill

No. 11 Coalinga at No. 6 Taft

No. 10 Sierra Pacific at No. 7 Kingsburg

No. 15 Reedley at No. 2 Central Valley Christian

DIVISION V

No. 16 Mendota at No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos

No. 9 Parlier at No. 8 Strathmore

No. 12 Immanuel Christian at No. 5 Fowler

No. 13 Corcoran at No. 4 California City

No. 14 Sierra at No. 3 Firebaugh

No. 11 Bishop Union at No. 6 Desert

No. 10 Fresno Christian at No. 7 Orange Cove

No. 15 Riverdale at No. 2 Granite Hills

BOYS SOCCER

Central Section playoffs

All games Feb. 13 unless noted

Times: 4 p.m. on fields with no lights, 6 p.m. on fields with lights; teams can mutually agree to different time.

DIVISION I

No. 1 San Luis Obispo 5, No. 16 Pioneer Valley 1

No. 9 South at No. 8 Clovis East, 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 Golden Valley at No. 5 Arroyo Grande

No. 13 Sunnyside at No. 4 Central, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Liberty-Bakersfield at No. 3 Bullard, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Golden West at No. 6 Clovis North, 3 p.m. at Buchanan

No. 10 Clovis at No. 7 Ridgeview, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Centennial at No. 2 Santa Maria

DIVISION II

Byes: No. 1 Tulare Western, No. 2 Reedley, No. 3 Sanger

No. 9 Stockdale 1, No. 8 Redwood 0

No. 12 Frontier at No. 5 El Diamante, 7 p.m. at College of the Sequoias

No. 13 Atascadero at No. 4 Dinuba, 4 p.m.

No. 11 St. Joseph at No. 6 Righetti

No. 10 Edison 3, No. 7 Selma 0

DIVISION III

Byes: No. 1 Madera South, No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial

No. 9 Fresno at No. 8 Highland, 6 p.m.

No. 12 McLane at No. 5 Mission Oak, 5 p.m.

No. 13 Nipomo at No. 4 Lemoore, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Morro Bay at No. 3 Tulare Union, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Washington Union at No. 6 Templeton, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Roosevelt at No. 7 Wasco

DIVISION IV

Byes: No. 1 Foothill, No. 2 Lindsay

No. 9 Delano at No. 8 Kerman, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Yosemite at No. 5 Orosi

No. 13 McFarland at No. 4 Woodlake

No. 14 Tehachapi at No. 3 Arvin

No. 11 Chowchilla at No. 6 Parlier, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Mira Monte at No. 7 Chavez

DIVISION V

Byes: No. 1 Garces, No. 2 Mendota, No. 3 Riverdale, No. 4 Farmersville

No. 9 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 8 Rosamond, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Desert at No. 5 Fowler, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Kennedy at No. 6 Bishop Union

No. 10 Caruthers at No. 7 Taft

DIVISION VI

Byes: No. 1 Granite Hills, No. 2 Exeter, No. 3 Strathmore, No. 4 Central Valley Christian, No. 5 Firebaugh

No. 8 Bakersfield Christian 2, No. 9 Wonderful College Prep 0

No. 11 Summit Charter at No. 6 Orange Cove

No. 10 Frazier Mountain at No. 7 Fresno Christian

BASEBALL

COCA-COLA CLASSIC

Clovis West 5, Edison 4

Edison

004

000

0

4

8

2

Clovis West

100

031

x

5

10

1

E, David Ortiz 2RBI. CW, Jack Winn 2B; Art Navarette 3B; Tanner Ewell 3RBI, HR; Michael Garabedian.

Clovis 11, Bullard 3

Bullard

000

300

0

3

2

1

Clovis

400

205

x

11

11

1

WP: Noah Beal. LP: Rangel. B, Slater 2RBI. C, Kropf 2B; Penberthy 2B; Miller 3B, SB.

Madera 3, Hanford 1

Hanford

000

100

0

1

Madera

000

111

x

3

WP: Nikayha Castro. M, N. Castro 1-1 RBI; J. Ramirez 2-3, RBI; T. Molina 2B, RBI; S. Pursell 1-3, 2SB; C. Brincefield 1-3, R. H, Flavio Perez 2-2, R.

Clovis North 4, Redwood 2

Redwood

000

002

0

2

7

1

Clovis North

000

310

x

4

4

1

WP: Riley Cooper (6IP, 7Ks). LP: Cameron Gallardo. Sv: Brady Crow. R, Chamberlain 2-3; Aguirre 2-3, RBI; Ashford 2-3, RBI. CN, Nolan Inouye 2B, 3RBI; Conner Martin 2B; Tanner McKenzie 2-3, RBI.

Central 10, Sunnyside 0

Sunnyside

000

00

0

Central

132

31

10

C, Gavin Mancha 3-3, 3RBI; Matt Gong 2-3, 3RBI.

Fresno 3, Mt. Whitney 2

Mt. Whitney

020

000

0

2

6

0

Fresno

001

010

1

3

8

2

WP: Anthony Clark. LP: Rolando Luna. MW, Luna 2-3, RBI. F, Kai Young 1-2, 2R; Steven Palermo 3-4; Sam Blanco 2-3, RBI. Record: Fresno 2-0.

SOFTBALL

NONLEAGUE

Selma 11, Reedley 2

Reedley

010

010

2

6

4

Selma

100

82x

11

12

2

WP: Alyssa Grijalva. LP: Stephanie Castro. R, Aryanna Gonzalez HR; Hannah Medina 2-3, 2B. S, Dom Trevino 3-4, 2B, 2RBI; Marissa Cerda 2-3, 2B.

Clovis West 3, Madera 2

Madera

110

000

0

2

8

1

Clovis West

201

000

x

3

5

1

WP: Lauren Young (1-0, 4 IP). LP: Felicity Rocha. M, Tayah Hernandez 3-4, R; Valerie Ornelas 2-3, 3B, RBI; Eliza DeAnda 1-3, R. CW, Destyne White 2-4, R, 2B; Alex Wright 1-2, HR, RBI; Mary Mets 1-3, R, RBI; Taylor Boele 1-2; Emily Hoffman RBI.

BOYS TENNIS

NONLEAGUE

Clovis 6, Redwood 3

No. 1 singles: Brodie Sodersten, Clovis d. Tony Kim 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles: Brodie Sodersten/Gio Palumbo, Clovis d. Tony Kim/Nolan Yang 7-6, 1-6, 14-12.

