Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 12

HIGH SCHOOLS
Coaches: Report results to sports@fresnobee.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
All games at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12
DIVISION I
Byes: No. 1 Clovis West, No. 2 Clovis North, No. 3 Clovis, No. 4 Buchanan
No. 8 Hanford 80, No. 9 Righetti 65
No. 5 Central 55, No. 12 Edison 32
No. 6 Arroyo Grande 63, No. 11 Clovis East 48
No. 7 San Luis Obispo 57, No. 10 Mission Prep 50
Quarterfinals, Feb. 14
No. 8 Hanford at No. 1 Clovis West
No. 5 Central at No. 4 Buchanan
No. 6 Arroyo Grande at No. 3 Clovis
No. 7 San Luis Obispo at No. 2 Clovis North
DIVISION II
Byes: No. 1 Bakersfield, No. 2 Yosemite, No. 3 Garces
No. 9 Liberty-Bakersfield 59, No. 8 Pioneer Valley 52 (OT)
No. 5 Redwood 68, No. 12 Morro Bay 33
No. 4 Tehachapi 56, No. 13 Santa Maria 20
No. 11 Mission Oak 41, No. 6 Nipomo 36
No. 7 Shafter 48, No. 10 Monache 31
Quarterfinals, Feb. 14
No. 9 Liberty at No. 1 Bakersfield
No. 5 Redwood at No. 4 Tehachapi
No. 11 Mission Oak at No. 3 Garces
No. 7 Shafter at No. 2 Yosemite
DIVISION III
Bye: No. 1 Selma
No. 8 Frontier 60, No. 9 Golden Valley 43
No. 5 Hoover 52, No. 12 Dinuba 43
No. 4 Tulare Union 64, No. 13 Arvin 49
No. 3 Roosevelt 61, No. 14 Exeter 45
No. 6 Sierra 58, No. 11 Sunnyside 52
No. 10 Chavez 56, No. 7 Orcutt Academy 39
No. 2 Fresno 76, No. 13 El Diamante 33
Quarterfinals, Feb. 14
No. 8 Frontier at No. 1 Selma
No. 5 Hoover at No. 4 Tulare Union
No. 6 Sierra at No. 3 Roosevelt
No. 10 Chavez at No. 2 Fresno
No. 2 Fresno 76, No. 13 El Diamante 33
El Diamante
9
10
8
6
—
33
Fresno
11
17
26
22
—
76
El Diamante: Elizabeth Figueroa 2, Kyla Rios 8, Lacey Luna 6, Lucy Tazio 9, Ashlyn Newkirk 6, Maya Bivens 2.
Fresno: Nataly Mata 18, Tylazsia 9, Nailea Nicholas 13, Sharae Wright 2, Erin Williams 14, Vanessa Apodaca 4, A'ajah Slocum 1.
No. 3 Roosevelt 61, No. 14 Exeter 45
Exeter
8
9
8
20
—
45
Roosevelt
17
16
20
8
—
61
Exeter: Jaycie Wilkinson 20, Zoie Belk 4, Indianna Tobias 2, Meghan Tilshner 8, Haylee McFall 11.
Roosevelt: Qierra Murray 22, Dana Pittman 4, Angie Ruiz 8, Breanna Jones 4, Tristian Randle 12, Lesly Aguilar 11.
DIVISION IV
Bye: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial
No. 9 Washington Union 50, No. 8 West 27
No. 5 Bakersfield Christian 83, No. 12 Mira Monte 40
No. 4 Porterville 77, No. 13 Highland 35
No. 3 Sierra Pacific 53, No. 14 Reedley 30
No. 11 Madera South 57, No. 6 Kingsburg 56
No. 10 Strathmore 51, No. 7 Kerman 43
No. 2 McFarland 85, No. 15 Taft 50
No. 11 Madera South 57, No. 6 Kingsburg 56
Madera South
10
19
11
17
—
57
Kingsburg
15
17
6
18
—
56
Madera South: Aleecia Rosel 6, Emily Montoya 4, Le’Ajanae Kinley 21, Lexi Eller 13, Kierra Smith 8, Arelis Chavez 5.
Kingsburg: Ally Cotton 7, Maddy Reed 37, Maddie Alves 2, Emily Fuentes 10.
No. 9 Washington Union 50, No. 8 West 27
Washington Union:Tiana Holland 19, Cierra Dean 13, Sydney Kuma 9, Mariah Holland 5, Margaret Minjarez 2, Madison Moles 2.
West: not available.
Quarterfinals, Feb. 14
No. 9 Washington Union at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial
No. 5 Bakersfield Christian at No. 4 Porterville
No. 11 Madera South at No. 3 Sierra Pacific
No. 10 Strathmore at No. 2 McFarland
DIVISION V
No. 1 Caruthers 74, No. 16 Central Valley Christian 29
No. 9 Rosamond def. No. 8 Fowler, score N/A
No. 5 Kern Valley 65, No. 12 Bishop Union 29
No. 4 East Bakersfield 38, No. 13 Kennedy 26
No. 3 Chowchilla 53, No. 14 Fresno Christian 37
No. 6 Granite Hills 48, No. 11 Orosi 29
No. 10 Firebaugh 58, No. 7 Wonderful College Prep Academy 48
No. 2 Coalinga 53, No. 15 Corcoran 30
Quarterfinals, Feb. 14
No. 9 Rosamond at No. 1 Caruthers
No. 5 Kern Valley at No. 4 East
No. 6 Granite Hills at No. 3 Chowchilla
No. 10 Firebaugh at No. 2 Coalinga
GIRLS SOCCER
Games Wednesday unless noted
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
No. 16 St. Joseph at No. 1 Clovis North, 3 p.m.
No. 9 Arroyo Grande at No. 8 Redwood, 5 p.m.
No. 5 Clovis West 2, No. 12 Paso Robles 0
No. 13 Clovis East at No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield, 5 p.m.
No. 3 San Luis Obispo 5, No. 14 Stockdale 0
No. 11 Buchanan at No. 6 Bullard, 3:30 p.m.
No. 10 Atascadero at No. 7 Clovis, 4:30 p.m.
No. 15 Frontier at No. 2 Central, 5 p.m.
DIVISION II
Byes: No. 1 Edison, No. 2 Tulare Union, No. 3 Liberty-Madera Ranchos, No. 4 Highland, No. 5 Tulare Western
No. 9 Sanger at No. 8 Righetti, 5 p.m.
No. 11 Bakersfield at No. 6 Madera
No. 10 Nipomo at No. 7 Garces
DIVISION III
No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 9, No. 16 Bakersfield Christian 0
No. 9 Hoover at No. 8 Templeton
No. 12 Yosemite at No. 5 Reedley, 6 p.m.
No. 13 Ridgeview at No. 4 Mission Oak
No. 3 Golden West 4, No. 14 Selma 1
No. 11 Santa Maria 3, No. 6 Orcutt Academy 2
No. 15 Morro Bay at No. 2 Hanford, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Independence at No. 7 Mt. Whitney, 4:30 p.m.
No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 9, No. 16 Bakersfield Christian 0
SJM, Logan Nidy 3, Karina Gonzalez 3, Enslee Asjian 2, Brook Martin. Records: San Joaquin Memorial 25-2-1; Bakersfield Christian 3-17-1.
DIVISION IV
Byes: No. 1 Kingsburg, No. 2 Fowler, No. 3 Exeter, No. 4 Wasco, No. 5 Porterville, No. 6 McLane, No. 7 Dinuba
No. 9 West at No. 8 Foothill, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals Feb. 14
No.9 West/No. 8 Foothill winner at No. 1 Kingsburg
No. 5 Porterville at No. 4 Wasco
No. 6 McLane at No. 3 Exeter
No. 7 Dinuba at No. 2 Fowler
DIVISION V
Bye: No. 1 Sierra Pacific
No. 9 Roosevelt 3, No. 8 Dos Palos 2
No. 12 Chavez at No. 5 Lindsay, 6 p.m.
No. 13 Coalinga at No. 4 Shafter, 5 p.m.
No. 14 Caruthers at No. 3 Kerman, 5 p.m.
No. 11 Kern Valley at No. 6 Bishop Union
No. 10 Woodlake at No. 7 Washington Union, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Orosi 3, No. 15 Desert 0
DIVISION VI
Byes: No. 1 Arvin, No. 2 Fresno Christian
No. 9 Frazier Mountain at No. 8 Corcoran, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Kennedy 5, No. 12 Tranquillity 1
No. 13 Firebaugh at No. 4 Minarets, 6 p.m.
No. 14 Summit Charter at No. 3 Rosamond
No. 6 Immanuel 3, No. 11 Mendota 2 (OT)
No. 7 Orange Cove 2, No. 10 Granite Hills 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
All games at 7 p.m. Feb. 13
DIVISION I
Bye: No. 1 Clovis West
No. 9 Mission Prep at No. 8 Edison
No. 12 Sunnyside at No. 5 Clovis East
No. 13 Atascadero at No. 4 Clovis North
No. 14 Buchanan at No. 3 Arroyo Grande
No. 11 Central at No. 6 Bakersfield
No. 10 Liberty-Bakersfield at No. 7 St. Joseph
No. 15 Clovis at No. 2 Bullard
DIVISION II
Byes: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial, No. 2 San Luis Obispo, No. 3 Lemoore
No. 9 Roosevelt at No. 8 Hanford
No. 12 Redwood at No. 5 Porterville
No. 13 Nipomo at No. 4 Independence
No. 11 Monache at No. 6 Hanford West
No. 10 El Diamante at No. 7 Fresno
DIVISION III
No. 16 Shafter at No. 1 Mt. Whitney
No. 9 Tehachapi at No. 8 Chavez
No. 12 Templeton at No. 5 Garces
No. 13 East Bakersfield at No. 4 Dinuba
No. 14 Hoover at No. 3 Sanger
No. 11 Morro Bay at No. 6 North
No. 10 Mission Oak at No. 7 Tulare Western
No. 15 West at No. 2 Immanuel
DIVISION IV
Bye: No. 1 Bakersfield Christian
No. 9 McFarland at No. 8 Madera South
No. 12 Washington Union at No. 5 Mira Monte
No. 13 Yosemite at No. 4 Kerman
No. 14 Kennedy at No. 3 Foothill
No. 11 Coalinga at No. 6 Taft
No. 10 Sierra Pacific at No. 7 Kingsburg
No. 15 Reedley at No. 2 Central Valley Christian
DIVISION V
No. 16 Mendota at No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos
No. 9 Parlier at No. 8 Strathmore
No. 12 Immanuel Christian at No. 5 Fowler
No. 13 Corcoran at No. 4 California City
No. 14 Sierra at No. 3 Firebaugh
No. 11 Bishop Union at No. 6 Desert
No. 10 Fresno Christian at No. 7 Orange Cove
No. 15 Riverdale at No. 2 Granite Hills
BOYS SOCCER
Central Section playoffs
All games Feb. 13 unless noted
Times: 4 p.m. on fields with no lights, 6 p.m. on fields with lights; teams can mutually agree to different time.
DIVISION I
No. 1 San Luis Obispo 5, No. 16 Pioneer Valley 1
No. 9 South at No. 8 Clovis East, 3:30 p.m.
No. 12 Golden Valley at No. 5 Arroyo Grande
No. 13 Sunnyside at No. 4 Central, 7 p.m.
No. 14 Liberty-Bakersfield at No. 3 Bullard, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Golden West at No. 6 Clovis North, 3 p.m. at Buchanan
No. 10 Clovis at No. 7 Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
No. 15 Centennial at No. 2 Santa Maria
DIVISION II
Byes: No. 1 Tulare Western, No. 2 Reedley, No. 3 Sanger
No. 9 Stockdale 1, No. 8 Redwood 0
No. 12 Frontier at No. 5 El Diamante, 7 p.m. at College of the Sequoias
No. 13 Atascadero at No. 4 Dinuba, 4 p.m.
No. 11 St. Joseph at No. 6 Righetti
No. 10 Edison 3, No. 7 Selma 0
DIVISION III
Byes: No. 1 Madera South, No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial
No. 9 Fresno at No. 8 Highland, 6 p.m.
No. 12 McLane at No. 5 Mission Oak, 5 p.m.
No. 13 Nipomo at No. 4 Lemoore, 6 p.m.
No. 14 Morro Bay at No. 3 Tulare Union, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Washington Union at No. 6 Templeton, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Roosevelt at No. 7 Wasco
DIVISION IV
Byes: No. 1 Foothill, No. 2 Lindsay
No. 9 Delano at No. 8 Kerman, 7 p.m.
No. 12 Yosemite at No. 5 Orosi
No. 13 McFarland at No. 4 Woodlake
No. 14 Tehachapi at No. 3 Arvin
No. 11 Chowchilla at No. 6 Parlier, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Mira Monte at No. 7 Chavez
DIVISION V
Byes: No. 1 Garces, No. 2 Mendota, No. 3 Riverdale, No. 4 Farmersville
No. 9 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 8 Rosamond, 5 p.m.
No. 12 Desert at No. 5 Fowler, 5 p.m.
No. 11 Kennedy at No. 6 Bishop Union
No. 10 Caruthers at No. 7 Taft
DIVISION VI
Byes: No. 1 Granite Hills, No. 2 Exeter, No. 3 Strathmore, No. 4 Central Valley Christian, No. 5 Firebaugh
No. 8 Bakersfield Christian 2, No. 9 Wonderful College Prep 0
No. 11 Summit Charter at No. 6 Orange Cove
No. 10 Frazier Mountain at No. 7 Fresno Christian
BASEBALL
COCA-COLA CLASSIC
Clovis West 5, Edison 4
Edison
004
000
0
—
4
8
2
Clovis West
100
031
x
—
5
10
1
E, David Ortiz 2RBI. CW, Jack Winn 2B; Art Navarette 3B; Tanner Ewell 3RBI, HR; Michael Garabedian.
Clovis 11, Bullard 3
Bullard
000
300
0
—
3
2
1
Clovis
400
205
x
—
11
11
1
WP: Noah Beal. LP: Rangel. B, Slater 2RBI. C, Kropf 2B; Penberthy 2B; Miller 3B, SB.
Madera 3, Hanford 1
Hanford
000
100
0
—
1
Madera
000
111
x
—
3
WP: Nikayha Castro. M, N. Castro 1-1 RBI; J. Ramirez 2-3, RBI; T. Molina 2B, RBI; S. Pursell 1-3, 2SB; C. Brincefield 1-3, R. H, Flavio Perez 2-2, R.
Clovis North 4, Redwood 2
Redwood
000
002
0
—
2
7
1
Clovis North
000
310
x
—
4
4
1
WP: Riley Cooper (6IP, 7Ks). LP: Cameron Gallardo. Sv: Brady Crow. R, Chamberlain 2-3; Aguirre 2-3, RBI; Ashford 2-3, RBI. CN, Nolan Inouye 2B, 3RBI; Conner Martin 2B; Tanner McKenzie 2-3, RBI.
Central 10, Sunnyside 0
Sunnyside
000
00
—
0
Central
132
31
—
10
C, Gavin Mancha 3-3, 3RBI; Matt Gong 2-3, 3RBI.
Fresno 3, Mt. Whitney 2
Mt. Whitney
020
000
0
—
2
6
0
Fresno
001
010
1
—
3
8
2
WP: Anthony Clark. LP: Rolando Luna. MW, Luna 2-3, RBI. F, Kai Young 1-2, 2R; Steven Palermo 3-4; Sam Blanco 2-3, RBI. Record: Fresno 2-0.
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
Selma 11, Reedley 2
Reedley
010
010
—
2
6
4
Selma
100
82x
—
11
12
2
WP: Alyssa Grijalva. LP: Stephanie Castro. R, Aryanna Gonzalez HR; Hannah Medina 2-3, 2B. S, Dom Trevino 3-4, 2B, 2RBI; Marissa Cerda 2-3, 2B.
Clovis West 3, Madera 2
Madera
110
000
0
—
2
8
1
Clovis West
201
000
x
—
3
5
1
WP: Lauren Young (1-0, 4 IP). LP: Felicity Rocha. M, Tayah Hernandez 3-4, R; Valerie Ornelas 2-3, 3B, RBI; Eliza DeAnda 1-3, R. CW, Destyne White 2-4, R, 2B; Alex Wright 1-2, HR, RBI; Mary Mets 1-3, R, RBI; Taylor Boele 1-2; Emily Hoffman RBI.
BOYS TENNIS
NONLEAGUE
Clovis 6, Redwood 3
No. 1 singles: Brodie Sodersten, Clovis d. Tony Kim 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles: Brodie Sodersten/Gio Palumbo, Clovis d. Tony Kim/Nolan Yang 7-6, 1-6, 14-12.
Comments