Central Section boys and girls soccer playoff brackets

Fresno Bee Staff

February 11, 2019 04:08 PM

Bullard defeats Madera 2-1 in boys soccer

The Central Section on Monday announced playoff brackets for boys and girls soccer.

Playoffs begin Tuesday for girls and Wednesday for boys with a few exceptions.

Championship games are set for Feb. 22-23 at home sites, with regionals set for the following week.

BOYS SOCCER

Central Section playoffs

All games Feb. 13 unless noted

Times: 4 p.m. on fields with no lights, 6 p.m. on fields with lights; teams can mutually agree to different time.

DIVISION I

No. 16 Pioneer Valley at No. 1 San Luis Obispo, 5 p.m. Feb. 12

No. 9 South at No. 8 Clovis East

No. 12 Golden Valley at No. 5 Arroyo Grande

No. 13 Sunnyside at No. 4 Central

No. 14 Liberty-Bakersfield at No. 3 Bullard

No. 11 Golden West at No. 6 Clovis North

No. 10 Clovis at No. 7 Ridgeview

No. 15 Centennial at No. 2 Santa Maria

DIVISION II

Byes: No. 1 Tulare Western, No. 2 Reedley, No. 3 Sanger

No. 9 Stockdale at No. 8 Redwood

No. 12 Frontier at No. 5 El Diamante

No. 13 Atascadero at No. 4 Dinuba

No. 11 St. Joseph at No. 6 Righetti

No. 10 Edison at No. 7 Selma

DIVISION III

Byes: No. 1 Madera South, No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial

No. 9 Fresno at No. 8 Highland

No. 12 McLane at No. 5 Mission Oak

No. 13 Nipomo at No. 4 Lemoore

No. 14 Morro Bay at No. 3 Tulare Union

No. 11 Washington Union at No. 6 Templeton

No. 10 Roosevelt at No. 7 Wasco

DIVISION IV

Byes: No. 1 Foothill, No. 2 Lindsay

No. 9 Delano at No. 8 Kerman

No. 12 Yosemite at No. 5 Orosi

No. 13 McFarland at No. 4 Woodlake

No. 14 Tehachapi at No. 3 Arvin

No. 11 Chowchilla at No. 6 Parlier

No. 10 Mira Monte at No. 7 Chavez

DIVISION V

Byes: No. 1 Garces, No. 2 Mendota, No. 3 Riverdale, No. 4 Farmersville

No. 9 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 8 Rosamond

No. 12 Desert at No. 5 Fowler

No. 11 Kennedy at No. 6 Bishop Union

No. 10 Caruthers at No. 7 Taft

DIVISION VI

Byes: No. 1 Granite Hills, No. 2 Exeter, No. 3 Strathmore, No. 4 Central Valley Christian, No. 5 Firebaugh

No. 9 Wonderful College Prep at No. 8 Bakersfield Christian

No. 11 Summit Charter at No. 6 Orange Cove

No. 10 Frazier Mountain at No. 7 Fresno Christian

GIRLS SOCCER

Central Section playoffs

All games Feb. 12 unless noted

Times: 4 p.m. on fields with no lights, 6 p.m. on fields with lights; teams can mutually agree to different time.

DIVISION I

No. 16 St. Joseph at No. 1 Clovis North

No. 9 Arroyo Grande at No. 8 Redwood

No. 12 Paso Robles at No. 5 Clovis West

No. 13 Clovis East at No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield

No. 14 Stockdale at No. 3 San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Buchanan at No. 6 Bullard

No. 10 Atascadero at No. 7 Clovis

No. 15 Frontier at No. 2 Central

DIVISION II

Byes: No. 1 Edison, No. 2 Tulare Union, No. 3 Liberty-Madera Ranchos, No. 4 Highland, No. 5 Tulare Western

No. 9 Sanger at No. 8 Righetti

No. 11 Bakersfield at No. 6 Madera

No. 10 Nipomo at No. 7 Garces

DIVISION III

No. 16 Bakersfield Christian at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Hoover at No. 8 Templeton

No. 12 Yosemite at No. 5 Reedley

No. 13 Ridgeview at No. 4 Mission Oak

No. 14 Selma at No. 3 Golden West

No. 11 Santa Maria at No. 6 Orcutt Academy

No. 10 Independence at No. 7 Mt. Whitney, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 13

No. 15 Morro Bay at No. 2 Hanford

DIVISION IV

Byes: No. 1 Kingsburg, No. 2 Fowler, No. 3 Exeter, No. 4 Wasco, No. 5 Porterville, No. 6 McLane, No. 7 Dinuba

No. 9 West at No. 8 Foothill

DIVISION V

Bye: No. 1 Sierra Pacific

No. 9 Roosevelt at No. 8 Dos Palos

No. 12 Chavez at No. 5 Lindsay

No. 13 Coalinga at No. 4 Shafter, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Caruthers at No. 3 Kerman

No. 11 Kern Valley at No. 6 Bishop Union

No. 10 Woodlake at No. 7 Washington Union

No. 15 Desert at No. 2 Orosi

DIVISION VI

Byes: No. 1 Arvin, No. 2 Fresno Christian

No. 9 Frazier Mountain at No. 8 Corcoran

No. 12 Tranquillity at No. 5 Kennedy

No. 13 Firebaugh at No. 4 Minarets

No. 14 Summit Charter at No. 3 Rosamond

No. 11 Mendota at No. 6 Immanuel

No. 10 Granite Hills at No. 7 Orange Cove

