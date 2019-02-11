Central Section boys and girls soccer playoff brackets

The Central Section on Monday announced playoff brackets for boys and girls soccer.
Playoffs begin Tuesday for girls and Wednesday for boys with a few exceptions.
Championship games are set for Feb. 22-23 at home sites, with regionals set for the following week.
BOYS SOCCER
Central Section playoffs
All games Feb. 13 unless noted
Times: 4 p.m. on fields with no lights, 6 p.m. on fields with lights; teams can mutually agree to different time.
DIVISION I
No. 16 Pioneer Valley at No. 1 San Luis Obispo, 5 p.m. Feb. 12
No. 9 South at No. 8 Clovis East
No. 12 Golden Valley at No. 5 Arroyo Grande
No. 13 Sunnyside at No. 4 Central
No. 14 Liberty-Bakersfield at No. 3 Bullard
No. 11 Golden West at No. 6 Clovis North
No. 10 Clovis at No. 7 Ridgeview
No. 15 Centennial at No. 2 Santa Maria
DIVISION II
Byes: No. 1 Tulare Western, No. 2 Reedley, No. 3 Sanger
No. 9 Stockdale at No. 8 Redwood
No. 12 Frontier at No. 5 El Diamante
No. 13 Atascadero at No. 4 Dinuba
No. 11 St. Joseph at No. 6 Righetti
No. 10 Edison at No. 7 Selma
DIVISION III
Byes: No. 1 Madera South, No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial
No. 9 Fresno at No. 8 Highland
No. 12 McLane at No. 5 Mission Oak
No. 13 Nipomo at No. 4 Lemoore
No. 14 Morro Bay at No. 3 Tulare Union
No. 11 Washington Union at No. 6 Templeton
No. 10 Roosevelt at No. 7 Wasco
DIVISION IV
Byes: No. 1 Foothill, No. 2 Lindsay
No. 9 Delano at No. 8 Kerman
No. 12 Yosemite at No. 5 Orosi
No. 13 McFarland at No. 4 Woodlake
No. 14 Tehachapi at No. 3 Arvin
No. 11 Chowchilla at No. 6 Parlier
No. 10 Mira Monte at No. 7 Chavez
DIVISION V
Byes: No. 1 Garces, No. 2 Mendota, No. 3 Riverdale, No. 4 Farmersville
No. 9 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 8 Rosamond
No. 12 Desert at No. 5 Fowler
No. 11 Kennedy at No. 6 Bishop Union
No. 10 Caruthers at No. 7 Taft
DIVISION VI
Byes: No. 1 Granite Hills, No. 2 Exeter, No. 3 Strathmore, No. 4 Central Valley Christian, No. 5 Firebaugh
No. 9 Wonderful College Prep at No. 8 Bakersfield Christian
No. 11 Summit Charter at No. 6 Orange Cove
No. 10 Frazier Mountain at No. 7 Fresno Christian
GIRLS SOCCER
Central Section playoffs
All games Feb. 12 unless noted
Times: 4 p.m. on fields with no lights, 6 p.m. on fields with lights; teams can mutually agree to different time.
DIVISION I
No. 16 St. Joseph at No. 1 Clovis North
No. 9 Arroyo Grande at No. 8 Redwood
No. 12 Paso Robles at No. 5 Clovis West
No. 13 Clovis East at No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield
No. 14 Stockdale at No. 3 San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Buchanan at No. 6 Bullard
No. 10 Atascadero at No. 7 Clovis
No. 15 Frontier at No. 2 Central
DIVISION II
Byes: No. 1 Edison, No. 2 Tulare Union, No. 3 Liberty-Madera Ranchos, No. 4 Highland, No. 5 Tulare Western
No. 9 Sanger at No. 8 Righetti
No. 11 Bakersfield at No. 6 Madera
No. 10 Nipomo at No. 7 Garces
DIVISION III
No. 16 Bakersfield Christian at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial, 6 p.m.
No. 9 Hoover at No. 8 Templeton
No. 12 Yosemite at No. 5 Reedley
No. 13 Ridgeview at No. 4 Mission Oak
No. 14 Selma at No. 3 Golden West
No. 11 Santa Maria at No. 6 Orcutt Academy
No. 10 Independence at No. 7 Mt. Whitney, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 13
No. 15 Morro Bay at No. 2 Hanford
DIVISION IV
Byes: No. 1 Kingsburg, No. 2 Fowler, No. 3 Exeter, No. 4 Wasco, No. 5 Porterville, No. 6 McLane, No. 7 Dinuba
No. 9 West at No. 8 Foothill
DIVISION V
Bye: No. 1 Sierra Pacific
No. 9 Roosevelt at No. 8 Dos Palos
No. 12 Chavez at No. 5 Lindsay
No. 13 Coalinga at No. 4 Shafter, 5 p.m.
No. 14 Caruthers at No. 3 Kerman
No. 11 Kern Valley at No. 6 Bishop Union
No. 10 Woodlake at No. 7 Washington Union
No. 15 Desert at No. 2 Orosi
DIVISION VI
Byes: No. 1 Arvin, No. 2 Fresno Christian
No. 9 Frazier Mountain at No. 8 Corcoran
No. 12 Tranquillity at No. 5 Kennedy
No. 13 Firebaugh at No. 4 Minarets
No. 14 Summit Charter at No. 3 Rosamond
No. 11 Mendota at No. 6 Immanuel
No. 10 Granite Hills at No. 7 Orange Cove
