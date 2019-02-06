High School Sports

February national signing day: Central San Joaquin Valley recruits

Fresno Bee Staff

February 06, 2019 02:20 PM

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY

Central San Joaquin Valley athletes who signed Wednesday as reported by schools:

Buchanan

Claire Buckley, softball, Arizona Christian

Shelby Daniele, track, Cal Poly

Dustyn McKenney, track, Western Oregon

Meagen Lowe, track, Oregon State

Garrett Boe, golf, Cal State Fullerton

Garrett Hernandez, water polo, Chapman

Chase Bibler, football, Valparaiso (Ind.)

Bullard

Alyssa Renovato, soccer, Fresno State

Marcus Fulcher, football, Sacramento State

Central

Daveion Robinson, track, Fresno State

Makayla Lewis, volleyball, San Jose State

Angie Cabal, volleyball, Cal State Dominguez Hills

Bailey Combs, volleyball, Central Oklahoma

Amethyst Harper, volleyball, Montana

Jayla Green, basketball, Cal State Stanislaus

Austin Bebout, football, Greenville (Ill.)

Tyrell Grayson, football, Dixie State (Utah)

Clovis

Xavier Gutierrez, swim, Master’s

Zoe Juarex, soccer, UC Merced

Kylie Lucero, soccer, Fresno State

Allie Young, softball, Bethany

Clovis North

Alyssa Gallegos, cross country/track and field, Cal State East Bay

Paige Kent, swim/dive, Montevallo (Ala.)

Josh Kuo, football, Ithaca (N.Y.)

America Maples, softball, Salem (W.Va.)

Naythn Scruggs, track and field, Cal State Fullerton

Alex Wheaton, soccer, Holy Names

Clovis West

Kyle Kuest, golf, Cal State Monterey Bay

Liberty-Madera Ranchos

Wyatt Roth, football, Western Colorado

Roosevelt

Maykayla Lewis, softball, Cleary (Mich.)

Do you know of someone who should be on this list? Email sports@fresnobee.com.

  Comments  