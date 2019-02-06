February national signing day: Central San Joaquin Valley recruits

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY
Central San Joaquin Valley athletes who signed Wednesday as reported by schools:
Buchanan
Claire Buckley, softball, Arizona Christian
Shelby Daniele, track, Cal Poly
Dustyn McKenney, track, Western Oregon
Meagen Lowe, track, Oregon State
Garrett Boe, golf, Cal State Fullerton
Garrett Hernandez, water polo, Chapman
Chase Bibler, football, Valparaiso (Ind.)
Bullard
Alyssa Renovato, soccer, Fresno State
Marcus Fulcher, football, Sacramento State
Central
Daveion Robinson, track, Fresno State
Makayla Lewis, volleyball, San Jose State
Angie Cabal, volleyball, Cal State Dominguez Hills
Bailey Combs, volleyball, Central Oklahoma
Amethyst Harper, volleyball, Montana
Jayla Green, basketball, Cal State Stanislaus
Austin Bebout, football, Greenville (Ill.)
Tyrell Grayson, football, Dixie State (Utah)
Clovis
Xavier Gutierrez, swim, Master’s
Zoe Juarex, soccer, UC Merced
Kylie Lucero, soccer, Fresno State
Allie Young, softball, Bethany
Clovis North
Alyssa Gallegos, cross country/track and field, Cal State East Bay
Paige Kent, swim/dive, Montevallo (Ala.)
Josh Kuo, football, Ithaca (N.Y.)
America Maples, softball, Salem (W.Va.)
Naythn Scruggs, track and field, Cal State Fullerton
Alex Wheaton, soccer, Holy Names
Clovis West
Kyle Kuest, golf, Cal State Monterey Bay
Liberty-Madera Ranchos
Wyatt Roth, football, Western Colorado
Roosevelt
Maykayla Lewis, softball, Cleary (Mich.)
Do you know of someone who should be on this list? Email sports@fresnobee.com.
