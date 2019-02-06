Roosevelt High boys soccer consumed half his life. Here’s why it’s time to step away

Joel Munoz has been coaching the Roosevelt High boys soccer team for half his life, but says it’s time to move on.
The school honored Munoz’s 25-year coaching run during the team’s final regular-season match Wednesday. The Rough Riders tied Fresno 1-1 in a North Yosemite League match.
Munoz, 50, is healthy but said it’s time to step away. “I feel like I used to do a lot more. I kind of noticed that in myself, and it’s time to bring in someone who has a lot of energy. I need to spend more time with my family because they sacrificed a lot for me and it’s time to spend time with them now.“
Munoz led Roosevelt to six Central Section titles (2001, 2005, 2007-09 and 2013) plus two regional playoff appearances. He compiled a record of 354-201-78 through Wednesday, according to section historian Bob Barnett.
“Just wow,” Munoz said in describing the section championship seasons. “It shows you that you can get these kids to accomplish big things. It was four different groups that came through and sustained that kind of success.”
