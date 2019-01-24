Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 30

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis West 80, Buchanan 54
Clovis West
14
22
27
17
—
80
Buchanan
10
16
15
13
—
54
Clovis West: Cole Anderson 23, Alex Villi 17, Grayson Carper 11, Rayas Vang 8, Dante Chachere 7, Chris Tom 6, Jaylen Guidry 2, Max Phillips 2, Dez Wall 2, Marcell Sanders 2.
Buchanan: Charlie Barnes 13, Austin Villareal 11, Mason Marini 9, John Mansfield 8, Alex King 7, Colby Barnes 2, Josh Williams 2, Kyler Van Grouw 2.
COUNTY/METRO ATHELTIC CONFERENCE
San Joaquin Memorial 82, Edison 59
Edison
15
13
13
18
—
59
Memorial
25
16
23
18
—
82
Edison: Wrenden Guevara 2, Josh Nourian 14, Velteese Mathis 2, Obadiah Curtis 2, Tyrece Fairly 6, Kevon Travis, Eli Nourian 9, Kelley Few 2, Jeremiah Hannah 11, Kuman Chandler 5.
San Joaquin Memorial: Stehpon Young 3, Jaden Geron 10, Kyle Micheli 2, Justin Huelskamp 6, Jalen Green 25, Preston Kilbert 6, Jalen Douglas 10, Rhei Prophete 2, Joseph Hunter 4, Devin Newsome 2, Braxton Meah 12.
Sanger 59, Madera South 43
Madera South
9
12
15
7
—
43
Sanger
21
9
17
12
—
59
Madera South (11-14, 0-8): Julian Galvan 1; Jonathan Garcia 4, Jessie Ford 17, Andre Johnson 7, Jonbree Neal 5, Jose Villifan 1, Joel Galvan 8.
Sanger (14-7, 4-4): Cameron Stanley 20, John Pena 2, Sal Dhillon 16, Jon Dillon 10, Joe LeBeau 6, Luke Dillon 3, Jason Trevino 2.
NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Fresno 64, Hoover 51
Fresno
12
18
11
22
—
64
Hoover
15
13
12
11
—
51
Fresno (14-10, 6-1): Darnell Naeole 23, Michael Roberts 18, Cardan Ford 5, Kobe Gilliam 3, Brennan Montoya 6, Juan Flores 2, Maurice Peoples 2, and Alonzo Pollard 2, Robert Estrada 2, Avery Johnson 1.
Hoover: not available.
EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Tulare Western 65, Mission Oak 56
Mission Oak
7
18
12
19
—
56
Tulare Western
7
10
19
29
—
65
Mission Oak (11-15, 5-3): Qyncee Patterson 15, Anthony Velasquez 7, Cole Molano 3, Darren See 17, Eric Hernandez 12, Aaron Kates 2.
Tulare Western (15-11, 6-2): Alfonso Isiah 6, Mikey Ficher 26, Anthony Cervantes 11, Jesse Freeman 5, Anthony Cardenas 3, Jose Valencia 1, Michael Machado 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Yosemite 49, Washington Union 39
Yosemite
14
10
12
13
—
49
Washington
8
9
9
13
—
39
Yosemite (23-4, 8-0): Lilly Graffigna 6, Sophie McGoldrick 6, Grace Fries 12, Jenna Kurz 1, Hailey Rich 11, Courtney Hart 13.
Washington Union (12-10, 3-5): Tiana Holland 21, Mariah Holland 2, Cierra Dean 13, Remy Verdugo 1, Madison Moles 2.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Selma 68, Immanuel 31
Selma
31
10
17
10
—
68
Immanuel
4
8
13
6
—
31
Selma: Audrey Gonzalez 22, Yesenia Sanchez 13, Rachel Vieira 9, Sam Saldate 6, Daniella Cuevas 6, Madi Mares 6, Clarrisa Moreno 5, Elena Loutherback 1.
Immanuel: not available.
GIRLS SOCCER
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Kingsburg 3, Central Valley Christian 0
K, Marissa Montelongo 2, Shelby Reed. Records: Kingsburg 17-4-1, 10-0; Central Valley Christian 5-12-1, 3-6-1.
