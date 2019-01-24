High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 30

Bullard defeats Madera 2-1 in boys soccer

Watch soccer action as Bullard High defeats Madera High 2-1 in boys soccer Wednesday night, Jan. 30, 2019 in Madera, CA.
HIGH SCHOOLS

Coaches: Report results to sports@fresnobee.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Clovis West 80, Buchanan 54

Clovis West

14

22

27

17

80

Buchanan

10

16

15

13

54

Clovis West: Cole Anderson 23, Alex Villi 17, Grayson Carper 11, Rayas Vang 8, Dante Chachere 7, Chris Tom 6, Jaylen Guidry 2, Max Phillips 2, Dez Wall 2, Marcell Sanders 2.

Buchanan: Charlie Barnes 13, Austin Villareal 11, Mason Marini 9, John Mansfield 8, Alex King 7, Colby Barnes 2, Josh Williams 2, Kyler Van Grouw 2.

COUNTY/METRO ATHELTIC CONFERENCE

San Joaquin Memorial 82, Edison 59

Edison

15

13

13

18

59

Memorial

25

16

23

18

82

Edison: Wrenden Guevara 2, Josh Nourian 14, Velteese Mathis 2, Obadiah Curtis 2, Tyrece Fairly 6, Kevon Travis, Eli Nourian 9, Kelley Few 2, Jeremiah Hannah 11, Kuman Chandler 5.

San Joaquin Memorial: Stehpon Young 3, Jaden Geron 10, Kyle Micheli 2, Justin Huelskamp 6, Jalen Green 25, Preston Kilbert 6, Jalen Douglas 10, Rhei Prophete 2, Joseph Hunter 4, Devin Newsome 2, Braxton Meah 12.

Sanger 59, Madera South 43

Madera South

9

12

15

7

43

Sanger

21

9

17

12

59

Madera South (11-14, 0-8): Julian Galvan 1; Jonathan Garcia 4, Jessie Ford 17, Andre Johnson 7, Jonbree Neal 5, Jose Villifan 1, Joel Galvan 8.

Sanger (14-7, 4-4): Cameron Stanley 20, John Pena 2, Sal Dhillon 16, Jon Dillon 10, Joe LeBeau 6, Luke Dillon 3, Jason Trevino 2.

NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Fresno 64, Hoover 51

Fresno

12

18

11

22

64

Hoover

15

13

12

11

51

Fresno (14-10, 6-1): Darnell Naeole 23, Michael Roberts 18, Cardan Ford 5, Kobe Gilliam 3, Brennan Montoya 6, Juan Flores 2, Maurice Peoples 2, and Alonzo Pollard 2, Robert Estrada 2, Avery Johnson 1.

Hoover: not available.

EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Tulare Western 65, Mission Oak 56

Mission Oak

7

18

12

19

56

Tulare Western

7

10

19

29

65

Mission Oak (11-15, 5-3): Qyncee Patterson 15, Anthony Velasquez 7, Cole Molano 3, Darren See 17, Eric Hernandez 12, Aaron Kates 2.

Tulare Western (15-11, 6-2): Alfonso Isiah 6, Mikey Ficher 26, Anthony Cervantes 11, Jesse Freeman 5, Anthony Cardenas 3, Jose Valencia 1, Michael Machado 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Yosemite 49, Washington Union 39

Yosemite

14

10

12

13

49

Washington

8

9

9

13

39

Yosemite (23-4, 8-0): Lilly Graffigna 6, Sophie McGoldrick 6, Grace Fries 12, Jenna Kurz 1, Hailey Rich 11, Courtney Hart 13.

Washington Union (12-10, 3-5): Tiana Holland 21, Mariah Holland 2, Cierra Dean 13, Remy Verdugo 1, Madison Moles 2.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Selma 68, Immanuel 31

Selma

31

10

17

10

68

Immanuel

4

8

13

6

31

Selma: Audrey Gonzalez 22, Yesenia Sanchez 13, Rachel Vieira 9, Sam Saldate 6, Daniella Cuevas 6, Madi Mares 6, Clarrisa Moreno 5, Elena Loutherback 1.

Immanuel: not available.

GIRLS SOCCER

CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Kingsburg 3, Central Valley Christian 0

K, Marissa Montelongo 2, Shelby Reed. Records: Kingsburg 17-4-1, 10-0; Central Valley Christian 5-12-1, 3-6-1.

