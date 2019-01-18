High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL

SUPER SATURDAY SHOWCASE

Clovis 66, Stockdale 57

Clovis

21

8

18

19

66

Stockdale

13

18

5

21

57

Stockdale: Lawrence Duru 25, Mario Ervin 2, Brandon Dunn 11, Logan Blanton 9, Amandeep Mander 12

Clovis: Lovepreet Sran 17, Cal Stilson 18, D’Andre Scott 3, Kyree Rodgers 2, Dyson Ballard 3, Matt Guevara 2, Grant Lake 2, Tyrell Lopez 2, Carson Gibbons 6

Bullard 76, St. Joseph 57

Bullard

24

23

15

14

76

St. Joseph

5

14

16

17

52

Bullard: Carter Anderson 10, Anthony Vallin 2, Chris Estrada 4, Nicholas Tom 9, Preston Furguson 2, Lukas Wagner 3, Jalen White 18, Jaden Mathershed 2, Teiquan Rush 9, Omarion Thomas-Marshall 7, Justin Parks 10.

St. Joseph: Steven Vasquez 6, Angel Ortiz 4, Samuel Bazunga 5, Kainoa Keuma 13, Elijah Brinez 2, Jincho Rivera 13, Chase Artopoeus 4, Isaiah Tell 2.

Hanford 65, Roosevelt 54

Hanford

17

17

13

18

65

Roosevelt

18

13

15

8

54

Hanford: Cesar Mola 9, Joe Estrella 3, Juaron Watts-Brown 25, Darien Jeffries 11, Myles Kidd 5, Carson Verhoeven 9, Blake Willard 3.

Roosevelt: Damare Watts 13, Greg Armstrong 2, Jaylen Harris 7,Willie Bradley 6, Nico Thomas 26

Atascadero 52, Washington Union 40

Atascadero

7

12

10

23

52

Washington Union

13

9

9

9

40

Atascadero: Tristan Guillory 6, Dylan Talley 2, Mitchell Carpenter 24, Cade Vanellen 8, Logan Knuckles 2.

Washington Union: Stehpan Martin 6, Kevin Ventura 7, Stephane Dowell 3, Jayden Green 2, Christian Johnson 2, Jason Nguyen 9, Lawrence Stell 7.

Fowler 65, Coalinga 63

Coalinga

22

8

21

12

63

Fowler

13

22

10

20

65

Coalinga: Damian Kochin 16, Cesar Camacho 2, Luis Castro 3, Chris Benitez 12, Jeremy Kasampula 12, Garrett Price 2, Doug Smith 8, Edwin Ortiz 6.

Fowler: Japnaam Kahlon 13, Surinder Grewal 10, Spencer Nakayama 2, Amneet Basra 9, Jonathan Lopez 23, Christian Young 4, Garrett Geringer 4.

Hanford West 91, Mission Oak 77

Mission Oak

10

18

27

20

77

Hanford West

23

29

17

22

91

Mission Oak: Qyncee Patterson 25, Carlos Vieyra 2, Anthony Velazquez 13, Darren See 7, Eric Hernandez 28.

Hanford West: Geovanni Lewis 4, Jayron Jenkins 7, Antonio Perez 10, Darius Gatson 18, Josiah James 19, Jimmy Williams 2, Luis Botello 2.

Liberty-Madera Ranchos 71, Firebaugh 66

Firebaugh

16

12

18

20

66

Liberty

20

19

12

20

71

Firebaugh: Mario Alvarez 4, Joe Cardiel 2, Miguel Cortes 4, Gustavo Quezada 12, Moses Ayala 10, Peter Choperena 1, Jorge Barrera 13, Michael Sandoval 8.

Liberty: Gary Alfonin 13, Adam Enos 3, Nathanael Samanin 10, Makani Stephens 24, Logan Stephens 7, Lani Whiteside 8, Quentin Stewart 1, Quaid Copher 5.

Immanuel 78, Bakersfield North 73

Immanuel

23

16

15

24

78

North

25

15

19

14

73

North: Michael Gentry 14, AJ Keys 2, Tymer Mitchell 14, Shannon Ferguson 28, Larry Atlerson 15.

Immanuel: Jonah Tolpezninkas 12, Jordan Rodriguez 8, Landon Yamada 9, Josiah Barker 4, Shawn Rogers 9, Amren Purewal 2, Kaleb Dagligh 20, Winston Williams 13.

Monterey Trail 63, Liberty-Bakersfield 44

Monterey Trail

15

17

16

15

63

Liberty

13

12

6

13

44

Liberty: Jackson Campbell 2, Hill 24, Gonzales 11, Monjov Claire 2, Smith 2, Zak Rigby 3.

Monterey Trail: Kevin Adams Jr. 10, Christian Dabandan 3, Izayah Burns 8, Andre Crump 24, Anthony Rilloraza 3, Bryce Fitzgerald 13, Jasdev Banwait 2.

Porterville 76, Lemoore 69

Lemoore

6

6

24

33

69

Porterville

23

15

21

17

76

Porterville: Jesse Hernandez 10, Gabriel Surita 1, Ernie Ceballos 3, Kaden Ramage 13, Jacob Daguman 4, Dane Odsather 14, CJ Fish 12, Colton Boyd 8, Joseph Catalina 6.

Lemoore: Jayden Bray-Williams 6, Will Schalde 8, Daniel Wyatt 4, Juelein Fox 16, Jaden Jones 7, Sean Patrick 9, Damian Goudeau 13, Daniel Charleston 2.

Central 56, Clovis 51

Central

12

22

15

7

56

Clovis

12

14

13

12

51

Clovis: Cal Stilson 15, Diego Celaya 3, Kyree Rodgers 2, Dyson Ballard 9, Matt Guevara 9, Tyrell Lopez 3, Lovepreet Sran 4, Carson Gibbons 6.

Central: Jaylon Walton 17, Jeremiah Walker 4, Sherrick Berry 4, Jahmai Bartley, Shayne Hollenbeck 2, AJ Simpson 6, Justice Cole 14.

Edison 65, Clovis East 63/OT

Edison

17

11

16

15

6

65

Clovis East

11

21

14

13

4

63

Clovis East: Carlos Fuentes 7, Enrique Quinones 2, Will Wiggins 9, Cam Thompson 5, Jermal; Pittman 7, Shawno Roberts 22, Tyler Pacheco 11.

Edison: Chris Lamarr 2, Wrenden Guevara 12, Josh Nourian 5, Valtrese Mathis 2, Obadiah Curtis 11, Tyrese Fairly 6, Kevon Travis 10, Elijah Nourian 2, Kelley Few 2, Jeremiah Hannah 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MLK SHOOTOUT

Clovis North 57, Mission Hills 44

Clovis North

14

14

15

14

57

Mission Hills

13

5

12

14

44

Clovis North: Taylor Pilot - 3, Savannah Tucker - 19, Grace Webb - 7, Rowan Hein -12, Elizabeth Moffitt - 2, Asha Sra 14, A. Isaacson 9, K. Neff 10, S. Reynoso 3, A. Schmidt 4, C. Beus 16, K. Ka 2.

Mission Hills: not reported

