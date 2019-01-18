Prep scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL
SUPER SATURDAY SHOWCASE
Clovis 66, Stockdale 57
Clovis
21
8
18
19
—
66
Stockdale
13
18
5
21
—
57
Stockdale: Lawrence Duru 25, Mario Ervin 2, Brandon Dunn 11, Logan Blanton 9, Amandeep Mander 12
Clovis: Lovepreet Sran 17, Cal Stilson 18, D’Andre Scott 3, Kyree Rodgers 2, Dyson Ballard 3, Matt Guevara 2, Grant Lake 2, Tyrell Lopez 2, Carson Gibbons 6
Bullard 76, St. Joseph 57
Bullard
24
23
15
14
—
76
St. Joseph
5
14
16
17
—
52
Bullard: Carter Anderson 10, Anthony Vallin 2, Chris Estrada 4, Nicholas Tom 9, Preston Furguson 2, Lukas Wagner 3, Jalen White 18, Jaden Mathershed 2, Teiquan Rush 9, Omarion Thomas-Marshall 7, Justin Parks 10.
St. Joseph: Steven Vasquez 6, Angel Ortiz 4, Samuel Bazunga 5, Kainoa Keuma 13, Elijah Brinez 2, Jincho Rivera 13, Chase Artopoeus 4, Isaiah Tell 2.
Hanford 65, Roosevelt 54
Hanford
17
17
13
18
—
65
Roosevelt
18
13
15
8
—
54
Hanford: Cesar Mola 9, Joe Estrella 3, Juaron Watts-Brown 25, Darien Jeffries 11, Myles Kidd 5, Carson Verhoeven 9, Blake Willard 3.
Roosevelt: Damare Watts 13, Greg Armstrong 2, Jaylen Harris 7,Willie Bradley 6, Nico Thomas 26
Atascadero 52, Washington Union 40
Atascadero
7
12
10
23
—
52
Washington Union
13
9
9
9
—
40
Atascadero: Tristan Guillory 6, Dylan Talley 2, Mitchell Carpenter 24, Cade Vanellen 8, Logan Knuckles 2.
Washington Union: Stehpan Martin 6, Kevin Ventura 7, Stephane Dowell 3, Jayden Green 2, Christian Johnson 2, Jason Nguyen 9, Lawrence Stell 7.
Fowler 65, Coalinga 63
Coalinga
22
8
21
12
—
63
Fowler
13
22
10
20
—
65
Coalinga: Damian Kochin 16, Cesar Camacho 2, Luis Castro 3, Chris Benitez 12, Jeremy Kasampula 12, Garrett Price 2, Doug Smith 8, Edwin Ortiz 6.
Fowler: Japnaam Kahlon 13, Surinder Grewal 10, Spencer Nakayama 2, Amneet Basra 9, Jonathan Lopez 23, Christian Young 4, Garrett Geringer 4.
Hanford West 91, Mission Oak 77
Mission Oak
10
18
27
20
—
77
Hanford West
23
29
17
22
—
91
Mission Oak: Qyncee Patterson 25, Carlos Vieyra 2, Anthony Velazquez 13, Darren See 7, Eric Hernandez 28.
Hanford West: Geovanni Lewis 4, Jayron Jenkins 7, Antonio Perez 10, Darius Gatson 18, Josiah James 19, Jimmy Williams 2, Luis Botello 2.
Liberty-Madera Ranchos 71, Firebaugh 66
Firebaugh
16
12
18
20
—
66
Liberty
20
19
12
20
—
71
Firebaugh: Mario Alvarez 4, Joe Cardiel 2, Miguel Cortes 4, Gustavo Quezada 12, Moses Ayala 10, Peter Choperena 1, Jorge Barrera 13, Michael Sandoval 8.
Liberty: Gary Alfonin 13, Adam Enos 3, Nathanael Samanin 10, Makani Stephens 24, Logan Stephens 7, Lani Whiteside 8, Quentin Stewart 1, Quaid Copher 5.
Immanuel 78, Bakersfield North 73
Immanuel
23
16
15
24
—
78
North
25
15
19
14
—
73
North: Michael Gentry 14, AJ Keys 2, Tymer Mitchell 14, Shannon Ferguson 28, Larry Atlerson 15.
Immanuel: Jonah Tolpezninkas 12, Jordan Rodriguez 8, Landon Yamada 9, Josiah Barker 4, Shawn Rogers 9, Amren Purewal 2, Kaleb Dagligh 20, Winston Williams 13.
Monterey Trail 63, Liberty-Bakersfield 44
Monterey Trail
15
17
16
15
—
63
Liberty
13
12
6
13
—
44
Liberty: Jackson Campbell 2, Hill 24, Gonzales 11, Monjov Claire 2, Smith 2, Zak Rigby 3.
Monterey Trail: Kevin Adams Jr. 10, Christian Dabandan 3, Izayah Burns 8, Andre Crump 24, Anthony Rilloraza 3, Bryce Fitzgerald 13, Jasdev Banwait 2.
Porterville 76, Lemoore 69
Lemoore
6
6
24
33
—
69
Porterville
23
15
21
17
—
76
Porterville: Jesse Hernandez 10, Gabriel Surita 1, Ernie Ceballos 3, Kaden Ramage 13, Jacob Daguman 4, Dane Odsather 14, CJ Fish 12, Colton Boyd 8, Joseph Catalina 6.
Lemoore: Jayden Bray-Williams 6, Will Schalde 8, Daniel Wyatt 4, Juelein Fox 16, Jaden Jones 7, Sean Patrick 9, Damian Goudeau 13, Daniel Charleston 2.
Central 56, Clovis 51
Central
12
22
15
7
—
56
Clovis
12
14
13
12
—
51
Clovis: Cal Stilson 15, Diego Celaya 3, Kyree Rodgers 2, Dyson Ballard 9, Matt Guevara 9, Tyrell Lopez 3, Lovepreet Sran 4, Carson Gibbons 6.
Central: Jaylon Walton 17, Jeremiah Walker 4, Sherrick Berry 4, Jahmai Bartley, Shayne Hollenbeck 2, AJ Simpson 6, Justice Cole 14.
Edison 65, Clovis East 63/OT
Edison
17
11
16
15
6
—
65
Clovis East
11
21
14
13
4
—
63
Clovis East: Carlos Fuentes 7, Enrique Quinones 2, Will Wiggins 9, Cam Thompson 5, Jermal; Pittman 7, Shawno Roberts 22, Tyler Pacheco 11.
Edison: Chris Lamarr 2, Wrenden Guevara 12, Josh Nourian 5, Valtrese Mathis 2, Obadiah Curtis 11, Tyrese Fairly 6, Kevon Travis 10, Elijah Nourian 2, Kelley Few 2, Jeremiah Hannah 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MLK SHOOTOUT
Clovis North 57, Mission Hills 44
Clovis North
14
14
15
14
—
57
Mission Hills
13
5
12
14
—
44
Clovis North: Taylor Pilot - 3, Savannah Tucker - 19, Grace Webb - 7, Rowan Hein -12, Elizabeth Moffitt - 2, Asha Sra 14, A. Isaacson 9, K. Neff 10, S. Reynoso 3, A. Schmidt 4, C. Beus 16, K. Ka 2.
Mission Hills: not reported
Comments