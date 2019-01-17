Buchanan, Clovis High meet in ‘The Big One.’ Why these wrestlers enjoy this spectacle

‘The Big One’ is like no other no other high school wrestling event on the West Coast.
From students with glow sticks to wrestlers coming through team mascot tunnels and wrestlers entering to pyro, music, smoke. and introduced by the public address announcer, it’s a spectacle that wrestling powers Buchanan High and Clovis look forward to each year.
And the annual dual took place Thursday at the Bears campus with another atmosphere wrestlers said will remember for a long time.
Just ask Clovis senior Jacob Good, whose Cougars were on the losing end but he still enjoyed the evening.
“There’s nothing like it,” said Good, who won by majority decision over Brandon Cardwell at 197. “The crowd and atmosphere ... you have to be here to experience it to know what it’s like. The atmosphere is a lot different and I love it.”
When it was over, Buchanan won a for a fourth straight year with a 44-16 victory.
Bears sophomore Maximo Renteria picked up a fall over Brandon Paulson in a matchup of 1 and 2 state-ranked wrestlers at 128 pounds.
Teammate Matthew Olguin recorded up a decisive win when he scored a fall over Mikelli Chiaramonte to improve to 23-0. The Fresno State-bound undefeated wrestler echoed Renteria’s feeling on the big meet with Clovis.
“It’s a dual we look forward to every year,” he said. “The rivalry is big and we won the last four years and hope to keep it going.”
Some wrestlers were even more eager than others to wrestle in “The Big One.”
Clovis sophomore Kade Campbell didn’t get to wrestle last season in the dual match because he was behind former Cougars wrestler and four-time state champion Seth Nevills.
He said “my nerves were going” but felt relaxed during the match he won by decision over Zane Rix.
“I didn’t know how it was going to go,” he said. “It was definitely intense, and it’s an experience.”
The school’s have combined to win the past eight state championships - with the past three won by Buchanan.
The Bears are ranked No. 1 by The California Wrestler, while Clovis is No. 6.
And just how good both teams are nationally? Flo Wrestling ranks Buchanan No. 3 and Clovis at No. 14. Of the 28 wrestlers, 11 of them are ranked in the top 8 by California Wrestler.
Clovis assistant coach Adam Tirapelle coined the meet “The Big One” eight years ago because he “wanted people to understand this can be fun, too.”
“Got my brother (Buchanan coach Troy) involved,” he said. “Just show people that wrestling can be exciting, and once we got kind of started with some fans, then the next year the gym was getting more full. Now their selling tickets on Monday and turned people away.”
Though the score seemed lopsided, Buchanan coach Adam Tirapelle called it a good experience and expects the dual to be closer in years to come.
“You got to be good enough to have people care about you,” Tirapelle said. “You have to be a good team year in and year out, and it’s not your team, it’s both teams.”
The Bears will host No. 18 Selma in the ‘Battle of The Bears’ on Tuesday.
