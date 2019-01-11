High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019

GIRLS SOCCER

WINTER HOLY BOWL

San Joaquin Memorial 6, Garces 1

SJM: Logan Nidy 3, Jade Huerta 2, Sam Montes

G: not available

BOYS BASKETBALL

NONLEAGUE

San Joaquin Memorial 73, Garces 51

Memorial

16

21

13

23

73

Garces

16

17

9

9

51

Memorial: Justin Huelskamp 11, Jalen Green 38, Joseph Hunter 9, Wesley Faust 2, Devin Newsome 4, Braxton Meah 9.

Garces: Sam Sakowski 4, Dom D'Amato 6, Jack Hatten 7, Nathaniel St. Claire 2, Ipreye Egbe 12, Isaiah Hughes 18, Alex Torres 2.

NONLEAGUE

Clovis East 78, Sacramento 77

Sacramento

13

20

24

20

77

Clovis East

19

19

24

16

78

Sacramento: Izayah Talmadge 24, Miles Lewis 15, Micah Scott-Kelly 11, Alex Maze 8, Peter Gwanji 7, Garrett Richardson 6, James Terrell 2, Cam Williams 2, Jadiah Shockley 2.

Clovis East: Carlos Fuentes 15, Jermal Pittman 12, Shawno Roberts 11, Will Wiggins 11, Ayush Khatri 7, Isaiah Corona 6, Cam Thompson 6, Enrique Quinones 4, Josh Heu 3, Tyler Pacheco 3.

WRESTLING

WESTSIDE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Top Ten team scores

1

Firebaugh 161.0

161.0

2

Madera 159.5

159.5

3

San Benito 146.5

146.5

4

Caruthers 128.00

128.0

5

Sunnyside 120.5

120.5

6

Central 96.5

96.5

7

Granite Hills (Porterville) 94.0

94.0

8

Hoover 87.5

87.5

9

Atwater 78.0

78.0

10

Pacheco 77.0

77.0

Outstanding Wrestler lower weight division- Angel Perez from Firebaugh

Outstanding Wrestler upper weight division- Kwabena Watson of Edison

Results by Weight.

110

1st Place - Abraham Cerda of Hoover

2nd Place - Eduardo Montoya of Central

3rd Place - Noah Nelson of San Benito

4th Place - Victor Castillo of Granite Hills (Porterville)

5th Place - Ricardo Martinez of Madera South

6th Place - Alexander Torres of Bullard

1st Place Match

Abraham Cerda (Hoover) 14-3, Fr. over Eduardo Montoya (Central) 14-6, Fr. (Fall 3:09)

117

1st Place - Ivan Sandoval of Caruthers

2nd Place - Giovanni Madrigal of Madera

3rd Place - Ricardo DeLaRosa of Firebaugh

4th Place - Colin Krieger of Merced

5th Place - Chetra Torng of San Benito

6th Place - Ethan Vongpakdy of Sunnyside

1st Place Match

Ivan Sandoval (Caruthers) 17-6, Sr. over Giovanni Madrigal (Madera ) 14-8, Sr. (Fall 6:06

124

1st Place - Edgar Campos of San Benito

2nd Place - Roman Velasquez of Caruthers

3rd Place - Eric Rivera of Fresno

4th Place - Nicolaus Ramos of Firebaugh

5th Place - Aeneas Gonzalez of Mendota

6th Place - Bobby Campos of Kerman

1st Place Match

Edgar Campos (San Benito) 4-0, Sr. over Roman Velasquez (Caruthers) 17-9, Jr. (Fall 3:34)

130

1st Place - Daniel Leyva of Clovis West

2nd Place - Vincent Moreno of Madera South

3rd Place - Jonathan Solorio of Madera

4th Place - Jason Figueroa of Mendota

5th Place - Ethan Rossi of San Benito

6th Place - Carlos Sanchez of Sunnyside

1st Place Match

Daniel Leyva (Clovis West) 8-2, Fr. over Vincent Moreno (Madera South) 4-1, Jr. (Inj. 5:49)

136

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jose Navarro of Pacheco

2nd Place - Jauron Haynie-Meraz of Firebaugh

3rd Place - Adan DeLaRosa of Caruthers

4th Place - Rudy Paredes of Madera

5th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

6th Place - Ricardo Trevino of Central

6th Place - Andrew Cardona of Sunnyside

1st Place Match

Jose Navarro (Pacheco) 17-4, Jr. over Jauron Haynie-Meraz (Firebaugh) 3-1, Jr. (Fall 2:31)

142 Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Joey Zavala of Sunnyside

2nd Place - Angel Flores of Caruthers

3rd Place - Gregory Garrett of Central

4th Place - Apolonio Ordaz of Madera

5th Place - Diego Combs of Yosemite

6th Place - Jack Barajas of San Benito

1st Place Match

Joey Zavala (Sunnyside) 4-0, Sr. over Angel Flores (Caruthers) 15-9, Jr. (MD 8-0)

149 Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jose Perez of Firebaugh

2nd Place - Dionicio Navarro of Pacheco

3rd Place - Sergio Munoz of Sunnyside

4th Place - Michael Guzman of San Benito

5th Place - Wrayan Ayala of Atwater

6th Place - Jonathan Vang of Hoover

1st Place Match

Jose Perez (Firebaugh) 3-0, Jr. over Dionicio Navarro (Pacheco) 15-4, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

156

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jake Prudek of Caruthers

2nd Place - Nicolas Guynn of Yosemite

3rd Place - Oscar Ruiz of Madera

4th Place - Antonio Arriaga of Sunnyside

5th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

6th Place - Anthony James Stimson of Central

6th Place - Alex Ordiniza of San Benito

1st Place Match

Jake Prudek (Caruthers) 20-5, So. over Nicolas Guynn (Yosemite) 24-5, So. (Fall 1:21)

164 Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Steven Jacuinde of Granite Hills (Porterville)

2nd Place - Ocean Granada of Bullard

3rd Place - Jalen Martinez of Central

4th Place - Miguel Garcia of Firebaugh

5th Place - Kurtis Axsom of Merced

6th Place - Daniel Galindo of Sunnyside

1st Place Match

Steven Jacuinde (Granite Hills (Porterville)) 9-0, Sr. over Ocean Granada (Bullard) 2-1, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

174 Guaranteed Places

1st Place - MArcos Gamez of Firebaugh

2nd Place - Royce Hayes of Clovis West

3rd Place - Bladimir Urbana of Fresno

4th Place - Justin Micallef of Yosemite

5th Place - Shane Christie of Granite Hills (Porterville)

6th Place - John Molina of Atwater

1st Place Match

MArcos Gamez (Firebaugh) 4-0, Jr. over Royce Hayes (Clovis West) 7-2, Jr. (Fall 1:40)

186 Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Luciano Manzo of Chowchilla

2nd Place - Tommy Ensaldo of Granite Hills (Porterville)

3rd Place - Gabriel Mendoza of Los Banos

4th Place - Oguzhan Jumayev of Yosemite

5th Place - Erik Ruiz of Hoover

6th Place - Jihad Arafi of Edison

1st Place Match

Luciano Manzo (Chowchilla) 8-0, Sr. over Tommy Ensaldo (Granite Hills (Porterville)) 13-5, Jr. (Dec 9-6)

199 Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alex Vaca of Madera

2nd Place - Moises Castellanos of Mendota

3rd Place - Carlos Cruz of Kerman

4th Place - Meliton Gutierrez of Atwater

5th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

5th Place - Gerado Flores of Firebaugh

6th Place - Harvey Blanco of Hoover

1st Place Match

Alex Vaca (Madera ) 18-6, Sr. over Moises Castellanos (Mendota) 3-1, Sr. (Fall 3:37)

224

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kwabena Watson of Edison

2nd Place - Alberto Rodriguez of San Benito

3rd Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

3rd Place - Caleb McDermott of Hoover

4th Place - Hulise Santiago of Madera

5th Place - Kevin Rezac of Fresno

6th Place - Mauricio Chavez of Tranquillity

1st Place Match

Kwabena Watson (Edison) 3-0, Sr. over Alberto Rodriguez (San Benito) 3-1, Sr. (Fall 1:47)

289

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Isa Watson of Edison

2nd Place - Luis Angulio of Central

3rd Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

3rd Place - Leo Cruz of Atwater

4th Place - John Cook of Madera

5th Place - Vincent Velasquez of Granite Hills (Porterville)

6th Place - Jose Almanza of Firebaugh

1st Place Match

Isa Watson (Edison) 3-0, So. over Luis Angulio (Central) 13-7, Jr. (Fall 1:35)

BATTLE FOR THE BELT

At Temecula

Teams: 1. Buchanan 313.5, 2. Bakersfield 181.5, 3. St. John Bosco 170.5, 4. Frontier 156.0, 5. De La Salle 128, 6. Temecula Valley 122.5, 7. Rowland 120, 8. Del Oro 111.5, 9. San Marino 110.5, 10. Green Valley 100.0. Also: 36. Dinuba 40

Area placers

106

1. Jack Gioffre, Buchanan

113

1. Carlos Negrete Jr., Buchanan

2. Michael Gioffre, Buchanan

120

1. Maximo Renteria, Buchanan

3. Kyler Lake, Buchanan

126

3. Hunter Leake, Buchanan

132

2. Logan Gioffre, Buchanan

138

3. Tyler Deen, Buchanan

152

2. Noah Cortez, Dinuba

7. Reymundo Raiz, Buchanan

160

1. Matthew Olguin, Buchanan

170

1. Mark Cardwell, Monache

4. Rocco Contino, Buchanan

195

1. Jadon Martin, Buchanan

220

4. Branden Cardwell, Buchanan

