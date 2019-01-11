Prep scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019

GIRLS SOCCER
WINTER HOLY BOWL
San Joaquin Memorial 6, Garces 1
SJM: Logan Nidy 3, Jade Huerta 2, Sam Montes
G: not available
BOYS BASKETBALL
NONLEAGUE
San Joaquin Memorial 73, Garces 51
Memorial
16
21
13
23
—
73
Garces
16
17
9
9
—
51
Memorial: Justin Huelskamp 11, Jalen Green 38, Joseph Hunter 9, Wesley Faust 2, Devin Newsome 4, Braxton Meah 9.
Garces: Sam Sakowski 4, Dom D'Amato 6, Jack Hatten 7, Nathaniel St. Claire 2, Ipreye Egbe 12, Isaiah Hughes 18, Alex Torres 2.
NONLEAGUE
Clovis East 78, Sacramento 77
Sacramento
13
20
24
20
—
77
Clovis East
19
19
24
16
—
78
Sacramento: Izayah Talmadge 24, Miles Lewis 15, Micah Scott-Kelly 11, Alex Maze 8, Peter Gwanji 7, Garrett Richardson 6, James Terrell 2, Cam Williams 2, Jadiah Shockley 2.
Clovis East: Carlos Fuentes 15, Jermal Pittman 12, Shawno Roberts 11, Will Wiggins 11, Ayush Khatri 7, Isaiah Corona 6, Cam Thompson 6, Enrique Quinones 4, Josh Heu 3, Tyler Pacheco 3.
WRESTLING
WESTSIDE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
Top Ten team scores
1
Firebaugh 161.0
161.0
2
Madera 159.5
159.5
3
San Benito 146.5
146.5
4
Caruthers 128.00
128.0
5
Sunnyside 120.5
120.5
6
Central 96.5
96.5
7
Granite Hills (Porterville) 94.0
94.0
8
Hoover 87.5
87.5
9
Atwater 78.0
78.0
10
Pacheco 77.0
77.0
Outstanding Wrestler lower weight division- Angel Perez from Firebaugh
Outstanding Wrestler upper weight division- Kwabena Watson of Edison
Results by Weight.
110
1st Place - Abraham Cerda of Hoover
2nd Place - Eduardo Montoya of Central
3rd Place - Noah Nelson of San Benito
4th Place - Victor Castillo of Granite Hills (Porterville)
5th Place - Ricardo Martinez of Madera South
6th Place - Alexander Torres of Bullard
1st Place Match
Abraham Cerda (Hoover) 14-3, Fr. over Eduardo Montoya (Central) 14-6, Fr. (Fall 3:09)
117
1st Place - Ivan Sandoval of Caruthers
2nd Place - Giovanni Madrigal of Madera
3rd Place - Ricardo DeLaRosa of Firebaugh
4th Place - Colin Krieger of Merced
5th Place - Chetra Torng of San Benito
6th Place - Ethan Vongpakdy of Sunnyside
1st Place Match
Ivan Sandoval (Caruthers) 17-6, Sr. over Giovanni Madrigal (Madera ) 14-8, Sr. (Fall 6:06
124
1st Place - Edgar Campos of San Benito
2nd Place - Roman Velasquez of Caruthers
3rd Place - Eric Rivera of Fresno
4th Place - Nicolaus Ramos of Firebaugh
5th Place - Aeneas Gonzalez of Mendota
6th Place - Bobby Campos of Kerman
1st Place Match
Edgar Campos (San Benito) 4-0, Sr. over Roman Velasquez (Caruthers) 17-9, Jr. (Fall 3:34)
130
1st Place - Daniel Leyva of Clovis West
2nd Place - Vincent Moreno of Madera South
3rd Place - Jonathan Solorio of Madera
4th Place - Jason Figueroa of Mendota
5th Place - Ethan Rossi of San Benito
6th Place - Carlos Sanchez of Sunnyside
1st Place Match
Daniel Leyva (Clovis West) 8-2, Fr. over Vincent Moreno (Madera South) 4-1, Jr. (Inj. 5:49)
136
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jose Navarro of Pacheco
2nd Place - Jauron Haynie-Meraz of Firebaugh
3rd Place - Adan DeLaRosa of Caruthers
4th Place - Rudy Paredes of Madera
5th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
6th Place - Ricardo Trevino of Central
6th Place - Andrew Cardona of Sunnyside
1st Place Match
Jose Navarro (Pacheco) 17-4, Jr. over Jauron Haynie-Meraz (Firebaugh) 3-1, Jr. (Fall 2:31)
142 Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Joey Zavala of Sunnyside
2nd Place - Angel Flores of Caruthers
3rd Place - Gregory Garrett of Central
4th Place - Apolonio Ordaz of Madera
5th Place - Diego Combs of Yosemite
6th Place - Jack Barajas of San Benito
1st Place Match
Joey Zavala (Sunnyside) 4-0, Sr. over Angel Flores (Caruthers) 15-9, Jr. (MD 8-0)
149 Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jose Perez of Firebaugh
2nd Place - Dionicio Navarro of Pacheco
3rd Place - Sergio Munoz of Sunnyside
4th Place - Michael Guzman of San Benito
5th Place - Wrayan Ayala of Atwater
6th Place - Jonathan Vang of Hoover
1st Place Match
Jose Perez (Firebaugh) 3-0, Jr. over Dionicio Navarro (Pacheco) 15-4, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
156
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jake Prudek of Caruthers
2nd Place - Nicolas Guynn of Yosemite
3rd Place - Oscar Ruiz of Madera
4th Place - Antonio Arriaga of Sunnyside
5th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
6th Place - Anthony James Stimson of Central
6th Place - Alex Ordiniza of San Benito
1st Place Match
Jake Prudek (Caruthers) 20-5, So. over Nicolas Guynn (Yosemite) 24-5, So. (Fall 1:21)
164 Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Steven Jacuinde of Granite Hills (Porterville)
2nd Place - Ocean Granada of Bullard
3rd Place - Jalen Martinez of Central
4th Place - Miguel Garcia of Firebaugh
5th Place - Kurtis Axsom of Merced
6th Place - Daniel Galindo of Sunnyside
1st Place Match
Steven Jacuinde (Granite Hills (Porterville)) 9-0, Sr. over Ocean Granada (Bullard) 2-1, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
174 Guaranteed Places
1st Place - MArcos Gamez of Firebaugh
2nd Place - Royce Hayes of Clovis West
3rd Place - Bladimir Urbana of Fresno
4th Place - Justin Micallef of Yosemite
5th Place - Shane Christie of Granite Hills (Porterville)
6th Place - John Molina of Atwater
1st Place Match
MArcos Gamez (Firebaugh) 4-0, Jr. over Royce Hayes (Clovis West) 7-2, Jr. (Fall 1:40)
186 Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Luciano Manzo of Chowchilla
2nd Place - Tommy Ensaldo of Granite Hills (Porterville)
3rd Place - Gabriel Mendoza of Los Banos
4th Place - Oguzhan Jumayev of Yosemite
5th Place - Erik Ruiz of Hoover
6th Place - Jihad Arafi of Edison
1st Place Match
Luciano Manzo (Chowchilla) 8-0, Sr. over Tommy Ensaldo (Granite Hills (Porterville)) 13-5, Jr. (Dec 9-6)
199 Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Alex Vaca of Madera
2nd Place - Moises Castellanos of Mendota
3rd Place - Carlos Cruz of Kerman
4th Place - Meliton Gutierrez of Atwater
5th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
5th Place - Gerado Flores of Firebaugh
6th Place - Harvey Blanco of Hoover
1st Place Match
Alex Vaca (Madera ) 18-6, Sr. over Moises Castellanos (Mendota) 3-1, Sr. (Fall 3:37)
224
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kwabena Watson of Edison
2nd Place - Alberto Rodriguez of San Benito
3rd Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
3rd Place - Caleb McDermott of Hoover
4th Place - Hulise Santiago of Madera
5th Place - Kevin Rezac of Fresno
6th Place - Mauricio Chavez of Tranquillity
1st Place Match
Kwabena Watson (Edison) 3-0, Sr. over Alberto Rodriguez (San Benito) 3-1, Sr. (Fall 1:47)
289
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Isa Watson of Edison
2nd Place - Luis Angulio of Central
3rd Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
3rd Place - Leo Cruz of Atwater
4th Place - John Cook of Madera
5th Place - Vincent Velasquez of Granite Hills (Porterville)
6th Place - Jose Almanza of Firebaugh
1st Place Match
Isa Watson (Edison) 3-0, So. over Luis Angulio (Central) 13-7, Jr. (Fall 1:35)
BATTLE FOR THE BELT
At Temecula
Teams: 1. Buchanan 313.5, 2. Bakersfield 181.5, 3. St. John Bosco 170.5, 4. Frontier 156.0, 5. De La Salle 128, 6. Temecula Valley 122.5, 7. Rowland 120, 8. Del Oro 111.5, 9. San Marino 110.5, 10. Green Valley 100.0. Also: 36. Dinuba 40
Area placers
106
1. Jack Gioffre, Buchanan
113
1. Carlos Negrete Jr., Buchanan
2. Michael Gioffre, Buchanan
120
1. Maximo Renteria, Buchanan
3. Kyler Lake, Buchanan
126
3. Hunter Leake, Buchanan
132
2. Logan Gioffre, Buchanan
138
3. Tyler Deen, Buchanan
152
2. Noah Cortez, Dinuba
7. Reymundo Raiz, Buchanan
160
1. Matthew Olguin, Buchanan
170
1. Mark Cardwell, Monache
4. Rocco Contino, Buchanan
195
1. Jadon Martin, Buchanan
220
4. Branden Cardwell, Buchanan
