Prep scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019

WRESTLING
DOC BUCHANAN INVITATIONAL
Teams: 1. Buchanan 194, 2. Montini Catholic-Illinois 183.5, 3. Bergen Catholic 163.5, 4. Gilroy 140, 4. Lake Highland Prep-Florida 136.5, 6. Selma 120.5, 7. Clovis 1134, 8. Clovis North 92, 9. Crescent Valley-Oregon 91.5, 10. St. John Bosco 86.
Finals
106: Richard Figueroa (Selma) F Jack Gioffre (Buchanan), 2:20
113: Carlos Negrete jr (Buchanan) DEC Vince Cornella (Monarch (CO)), 4-3
120: Nic Bouzakis (Lake Highland Prep (FL)) DEC Maximo Renteria (Buchanan), 6-5
126: Mosha Schwartz (Ponderosa (CO)) DEC Robert Howard (Bergen Catholic (NJ)), 12-10 SV
132: Kyle Parco (De La Salle) DEC Marcos Polanco (Bishop Amat), 9-4
138: Chase Saldate (Gilroy) DEC Justin Rivera (Lake Highland Prep (FL)), 3-2
145: Jaden Abas (Rancho Bernardo) MD Fidel Mayora (Montini Catholic (IL)), 10-2
152: Jake Stiles (Montini Catholic (IL)) DEC Isaac Wilcox (Olympus (UT)), 3-1
160: Matthew Olguin (Buchanan) MD Noah Blake (Del Oro), 10-2
170: Trey Munoz (Trabuco Hills) DEC Drake Engelking (Longmont (CO)), 7-3
182: Chris Foca (Bergen Catholic (NJ)) F Jack Kilner (Granada), 1:36
195: Jacob Cardenas (Bergen Catholic (NJ)) DEC Pete Christensen (Montini Catholic (IL)), 10-5
220: Mike Ruiz (Villa Park) M FOR Victor Jaquez (Belermine Prep)
285: Cohlton Schultz (Ponderosa (CO)) F Nicholas Villarreal (Gilroy), 1:07
3RD PLACE
106: Chance Lamer (Crescent Valley (OR)) M FOR Gabe Whisenhunt (Crescent Valley (OR))
113: Tristan Lujan (Selma) DEC Nick Kayal (Bergen Catholic (NJ)), 7-0
120: Brandon Paulson (Clovis) DEC Joey Cruz (Clovis North), 6-1
126: Dylan Ragusin (Montini Catholic (IL)) F Devin Murphy (Clovis North), 2:25
132: Ryan Franco (Clovis North) DEC Logan Gioffre (Buchanan), 3-1
138: Legend Lamer (Crescent Valley (OR)) TF Luciano Arroyo (Calvary Chapel-Santa Ana), 16-1 3:36
145: Cael Valencia (St. John Bosco) DEC Wade Unger (Bergen Catholic (NJ)), 5-3
152: Jace Luchau (Selma) DEC Aaron Gandara (Poway), 3-1 SV
160: Kai Bele (Lake Highland Prep (FL)) DEC Max Aguirre (Frontier), 3-1
170: Christian Rodriguez (Selma) F Sean Mccormick (Churchill County (NV)), 3:17
182: Nathan Haas (St. John Bosco) DEC Chase Stegall (Northwest (MO)), 5-3
195: Ryan Reyes (Gilroy) DEC Jacob Good (Clovis), 3-1
220: Kyle Richards (Folsom) DEC Peter Ming (Elk Grove), 6-4
285: Ben Dooley (Churchill County (NV)) F Kaimana Wa`a (Crescent Valley (OR)), 4:20
5TH PLACE
106: Brayden Abell (Oakdale) DEC Raymond Lopez (Buchanan), 5-2
113: Steele Dias (Green Valley (NV)) DEC Michael Gioffre (Buchanan), 5-0 SV
120: Antonio Lorenzo (St. John Bosco) DEC Izzy Tubera (Pitman), 2-1
126: Henry Porter (Oakdale) DEC Daniel Cardenas (Pomona (CO)), 9-2
132: Jose Fernandez iii (Upper Lake) DQW Noah Mirelez (Patterson)
138: Elijah Blake (Del Oro) F Jaden Le (Rancho Bernardo), 2:52
145: Johnny Fox (Gilroy) DEC Joseph Martin (Buchanan), 4-3
152: Tyler Badgett (Rancho Bernardo) F Daniel Vizcarra (Gilroy), 3:45
160: Wyatt Pfau (Brush (CO)) F William Kloster (Lemoore), 3:00
170: Mark Cardwell (Monache) F Jarad Priest (Bakersfield), 4:01
182: Trevor Swier (Montini Catholic (IL)) DEC Felipe Rodriguez (Clovis West), 1-0
195: Nathan Dugan (Lake Norman (NC)) DEC Logan Andrew (Lake Highland Prep (FL)), 9-3
220: Erich Osteen (Chaminade Prep) M FOR Juan Mora (Pitman), 2-0 0:45
285: Levi Markey (Del Campo) DEC Mike Mcnicholas (Montini Catholic (IL)), 8-4
7TH PLACE
106: Joe Cangro (Bergen Catholic (NJ)) DEC Ryan Luna (St. Francis), 3-0
113: Jayden Gomez (Gilroy) TF Nash Singleton (Roseburg (OR)), 17-2 3:32
120: Savion Dixon (Paloma Valley) M FOR Wyatt Yapoujian (Pomona (CO))
126: Christian Nunez (Bishop Amat) DEC Cole Reyes (Frontier), 6-4
132: Dylan Burnoski (Montini Catholic (IL)) MD Brenden Johnson (Del Oro), 10-2
138: Fabian Santillan (Grandview (CO)) DEC Andrew Bloemhof (Bakersfield), 8-3
145: Zak Kohler (Wasatch (UT)) F Jeff Ramsthaler (Ramona), 4:38
152: Justus Scott (Green Valley (NV)) DEC Hassan Khan (Franklin-Elk Grove), 6-2
160: Ankhaa Enkhmandahk (De La Salle) DEC Louis Rojas (St. John Bosco), 3-1
170: Rocco Contino (Buchanan) MD Kiran Srikanth (Pullman (WA)), 11-1
182: Tyler Gianakopulos (Clovis) M FOR Malik Lewis (Franklin-Elk Grove)
195: Jadon Martin (Buchanan) M FOR Adrian Chavez (Liberty-Brentwood)
GIRLS SOCCER
LADY TIGERS SOCCER CLASSIC
San Joaquin Memorial 1, Mt. Whitney 0
Championship
San Joaquin Memorial 2, Mission Oak 0
SJM: Audrey Rodriguez, Samantha Montes
BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTRAL VALLEY SHOWCASE
Mt. Whitney 61, Kerman 60
Mt. Whitney
20
16
10
15
—
61
Kerman
12
17
21
10
—
60
MW: Zack Reza 8, John Hadley 5, Camron Scattareggia 8, Jaedyn Pineda 15, Anthony Valencia 13, Bo Larsen 12.
K: Gavin Layton 15, Ryan Troutman 8, Tom Helmuth 10, Jacob Shubin 9, Joel Bernal 2, Shaun Dhillon 2, Ezrah Mendrin 10.
Other scores
Roosevelt 75, Mission Oak 61
Lemoore 68, Monache 51
Central Catholic 75, Tulare Western 54
Pacifica Christian 73, Foothill 52
Central 62, Liberty-Bakersfield 57
Clovis North 79, Centennial 46
Sanger 66, Immanuel 59
