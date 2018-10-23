Central Section girls golf North Area and Division II-III championship results

Central Section girls golfers roll into the postseason with the North Area (large-school) meet at Pheasant Run in Chowchilla, CA, and the Division II-III meet at Lemoore, both on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.
North Area
Monday at Pheasant Run Golf Course, Chowchilla (par 72, 5,818 yards)
Qualifiers for Central Sections Division I Finals
1st place: Clovis West: 388
Claire Shubin 71
Marissa Martinez 76
Taylor Dufresne 83
Autumn Gonzales 92
Isa Montes 79
Kayla Terry 79
Coach: Ken Shipley
2nd place: Clovis North: 448
Caroline Kurtt 86
Alyssa Bendure 96
Sydney Crass 86
Analise Aubin 93
Emillie Whitehouse 87
Mekana Stypula 109
Coach: Maurissa Johnson
3rd place: Clovis: 456
Avery Foster 79
Leann Phongsa 86
Sydney Contrestano 86
Olivia Lake 99
Marissa Sylvester 104
Sydney Blair 114
Coach: Dave Sodersten
Individual qualifiers for the Central Section meet
Lauren Parayno, Bullard 75
Tyler Hall, Sierra 89
Mattie Millwee, Buchanan 89
Rachel Aujero, Buchanan 91
Ryann Duncan, Buchanan 91
Gia Vargas, Bullard 92
Katalina Dale, Buchanan 94
MacKenzie Quinn, Clovis East 95
Alea Rathsasombath, Edison 95
Trinity Curtis, Yosemite 95
Grace Gammon, Buchanan 95
North Area medalists
1st: Claire Shubin, Clovis West 71
2nd: Lauren Parayno, Bullard 75
3rd: Marissa Martinez, Clovis West 76
4th: Isa Montes, Clovis West 79
5th: Kayla Terry, Clovis West 79
6th: Avery Foster, Clovis High 79
7th: Taylor Dufresne, Clovis West 83
8th: Sydney Crass, Clovis North 86
9th: Caroline Kurtt, Clovis North 86
10th: Leann Phongsa, Clovis 86
Division II-III
Monday at Lemoore Golf Course
Division II teams
1, Redwood 459; 2, Lemoore 480; 3, Atascadero 508; 4, Central 513.
Division III teams
1, San Joaquin Memorial 435; 2, Golden West 463; 3, Hanford 480; 4, Chowchilla 484; 5, Mission Oak, 494; 6, Reedley, 520; 7, Madera 525; 8, Tulare Union 530; 9, Dinuba 532; 10, Immanuel 537.
Medalists/individual qualifiers for Central Section meet
1, Meredith McDougall, Memorial, 74; 2, Claire Wright, Chowchilla, 76; 3, McKenna Nelson, Memorial, 79; 4, Mya Chao, Golden West, 81; 5, Jill Shipp, Hanford, 82; 6, Makayla Goforth, Central, 83; 7, Rylee Santiago, Redwood, 83; 8, Katie Burson, Atascadero, 84; 9, Briana Kemble, Memorial, 85; 10, Jazzy McIntosh, Tulare Union, 86; 10, Abby Garcia, Mission Oak, 86.
Also qualified: Ashley Wanwright, Redwood, 87; Janelle Sweeney, Lemoore, 93; Ashley Alaniz, Lemoore, 93; Victoria Sheldon, Lemoore, 90; Jaylene Olaes, Lemoore, 95; Jordan Gong, Madera, 90; Avery Cordero, Madera, 95; Nikki McAaron, Immanuel, 93; Emille Barragan, Hanford, 93; Cynthia Reyes, Golden West, 94; Madison Reyna, Golden West, 91; Sam Coons, Sierra Pacific, 95; Amber Blair, Chowchilla, 94; Allie Suarez, Chowchilla, 92;
