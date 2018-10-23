Claire Shubin, seen at the Tri-River Athletic Conference girls golf championship, won the Central Section North Area meet on Monday, Oct. 22.
High School Sports

Central Section girls golf North Area and Division II-III championship results

October 23, 2018 10:44 AM

Central Section girls golfers roll into the postseason with the North Area (large-school) meet at Pheasant Run in Chowchilla, CA, and the Division II-III meet at Lemoore, both on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.

North Area

Monday at Pheasant Run Golf Course, Chowchilla (par 72, 5,818 yards)

Qualifiers for Central Sections Division I Finals

1st place: Clovis West: 388

Claire Shubin 71

Marissa Martinez 76

Taylor Dufresne 83

Autumn Gonzales 92

Isa Montes 79

Kayla Terry 79

Coach: Ken Shipley

2nd place: Clovis North: 448

Caroline Kurtt 86

Alyssa Bendure 96

Sydney Crass 86

Analise Aubin 93

Emillie Whitehouse 87

Mekana Stypula 109

Coach: Maurissa Johnson

3rd place: Clovis: 456

Avery Foster 79

Leann Phongsa 86

Sydney Contrestano 86

Olivia Lake 99

Marissa Sylvester 104

Sydney Blair 114

Coach: Dave Sodersten

Individual qualifiers for the Central Section meet

Lauren Parayno, Bullard 75

Tyler Hall, Sierra 89

Mattie Millwee, Buchanan 89

Rachel Aujero, Buchanan 91

Ryann Duncan, Buchanan 91

Gia Vargas, Bullard 92

Katalina Dale, Buchanan 94

MacKenzie Quinn, Clovis East 95

Alea Rathsasombath, Edison 95

Trinity Curtis, Yosemite 95

Grace Gammon, Buchanan 95

North Area medalists

1st: Claire Shubin, Clovis West 71

2nd: Lauren Parayno, Bullard 75

3rd: Marissa Martinez, Clovis West 76

4th: Isa Montes, Clovis West 79

5th: Kayla Terry, Clovis West 79

6th: Avery Foster, Clovis High 79

7th: Taylor Dufresne, Clovis West 83

8th: Sydney Crass, Clovis North 86

9th: Caroline Kurtt, Clovis North 86

10th: Leann Phongsa, Clovis 86

Division II-III

Monday at Lemoore Golf Course

Division II teams

1, Redwood 459; 2, Lemoore 480; 3, Atascadero 508; 4, Central 513.

Division III teams

1, San Joaquin Memorial 435; 2, Golden West 463; 3, Hanford 480; 4, Chowchilla 484; 5, Mission Oak, 494; 6, Reedley, 520; 7, Madera 525; 8, Tulare Union 530; 9, Dinuba 532; 10, Immanuel 537.

Medalists/individual qualifiers for Central Section meet

1, Meredith McDougall, Memorial, 74; 2, Claire Wright, Chowchilla, 76; 3, McKenna Nelson, Memorial, 79; 4, Mya Chao, Golden West, 81; 5, Jill Shipp, Hanford, 82; 6, Makayla Goforth, Central, 83; 7, Rylee Santiago, Redwood, 83; 8, Katie Burson, Atascadero, 84; 9, Briana Kemble, Memorial, 85; 10, Jazzy McIntosh, Tulare Union, 86; 10, Abby Garcia, Mission Oak, 86.

Also qualified: Ashley Wanwright, Redwood, 87; Janelle Sweeney, Lemoore, 93; Ashley Alaniz, Lemoore, 93; Victoria Sheldon, Lemoore, 90; Jaylene Olaes, Lemoore, 95; Jordan Gong, Madera, 90; Avery Cordero, Madera, 95; Nikki McAaron, Immanuel, 93; Emille Barragan, Hanford, 93; Cynthia Reyes, Golden West, 94; Madison Reyna, Golden West, 91; Sam Coons, Sierra Pacific, 95; Amber Blair, Chowchilla, 94; Allie Suarez, Chowchilla, 92;

