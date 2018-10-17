Central Section regular-season football is winding down. Who’s atop league standings?

Central Section high school football playoffs begin in two weeks, but first there’s a matter of determining league champions.
Here is a breakdown of where conference leaders stand and who they have upcoming with playoffs looming Nov. 2.
Tri-River Athletic Conference – The Bee’s top-ranked Central Grizzlies sit in a comfortable position and are eying a three-peat in the TRAC.
Central can clinch a tie for the league title with a win over visiting Clovis West at 7 p.m. Friday. The Grizzlies will finish conference against Clovis East.
County/Metro Athletic Conference – San Joaquin Memorial and Sanger are each 3-0 and will meet in the season finale at Memorial. But first, both teams will look to keep that showdown intact this week against dangerous teams. The Panthers travel to face Madera, while the Apaches play Edison at Ratcliffe Stadium.
North Yosemite League – Fresno is the lone NYL team with a 3-0 record and finishes with McLane on Friday night and then the 90th Pig Game against Roosevelt, which sits in second place at 2-1 along with Sunnyside. Roosevelt plays at Sunnyside at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The rest of the league leaders in the central San Joaquin Valley:
▪ East Yosemite League – Tulare Union (3-0) and Tulare Western (3-0), apparently headed to a showdown in the 53rd Bell Game. Both teams are 8-0, among nine undefeated teams left in the section.
▪ West Yosemite League – Hanford (3-0).
▪ Central Sequoia League – Dinuba, Central Valley Christian, Kingsburg and Selma are all 2-1, making for an interesting final two weeks.
▪ West Sequoia League – Caruthers (4-0) and Orange Cove (4-0) are both 8-0 overall heading into the small-school showdown Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Caruthers.
▪ West Sierra League – Firebaugh (3-0).
▪ North Sequoia League – Chowchilla (3-0) and Liberty-Madera Ranchos (2-0) play Oct. 26 at Chowchilla.
▪ East Sequoia League – Woodlake (4-0).
▪ Central Sierra League – Mission Prep (5-0).
Girls volleyball
Buchanan handed Central its first loss in the Tri-River Athletic Conference with a sweep, 25-15, 25-14, 25-23.
Both teams are tied in the TRAC at 7-1 with two matches remaining. They split the season series.
Central Section Top 10 football rankings
Teams
Record
Pvs
1. Central
8-0
1
2. Bakersfield
6-2
2
3. Buchanan
6-2
3
4. San Joaquin Memorial
8-0
4
5. Liberty-Bakersfield
7-1
5
6. Tulare Union
8-0
6
7. Tulare Western
8-0
7
8. St Joseph
6-1
8
9. Righetti
8-1
9
10. Sanger
7-1
NR
