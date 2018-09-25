Did Central High girls volleyball continue its dominance over Buchanan?

Add another win for the Central High girls volleyball team against Buchanan.
The Grizzlies, ranked No. 7 by Cal-Hi Sports, rolled past the Bears 25-18, 25-14, 25-10 in a Tri-River Athletic Conference showdown at Central East gym on Tuesday.
It was a rematch of last season’s Central Section Division I title game. The Grizzlies have now won five straight against the Bears - including all four times they played in 2017.
Central (28-3, 3-0) prepared for the TRAC, competing at the Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas recently. The Grizzlies placed 12th out of 64 teams, featuring 19 of 30 nationally ranked teams.
In August, Buchanan (18-5, 2-1) played at the Ann Kang Invitational in Honolulu and fell to ‘Iolani-Honolulu in the title game.
The Grizzlies and Bears will meet again on Oct. 11 at Buchanan gym.
