Central Section cross country rankings for week of Aug. 20

Buchanan’s Meagen Lowe, left, and Corie Smith, right, lead the pack in the Division I girls race at the 2017 CIF Central Section cross country championships held at Woodward Park. Lowe placed first, Smith came in second. Smith is No. 1 and Lowe No. 2 in the first 2018 Central Section rankings. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com