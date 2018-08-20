Central Section cross country rankings for week of Aug. 20

Larry Lung, Central Section girls cross country chair, provides Central Section rankings for teams and invidivuals, overall and by division, and highlights the upcoming schedule:
Wednesday: The Highlander Invitational at Woodward Park has seven teams in the boys overall Top 25 – No. 1 Ridgeview, No. 9 Liberty-Bakersfield, No. 17 Fronter, No. 19 Roosevelt, No. 20 Wasco, No. 24 Sanger and No. 25 Bakersfield. “Very competitive for this early in the season,” Lung says. The girls race has No. 8 Sanger, No. 16 Ridgeview, No. 20 Liberty-Bakersfield and No. 23 Hanford West.
Saturday: The Dinuba Invitational has No. 8 Redwood in the boys race. There are five ranked teams in the girls race: No. 1 McFarland, No. 10 Madera, No. 11 Redwood, No. 17 Dinuba and No. 18 Lindsay.
Lung says, “The most interesting race this week for the individuals will be at Dinuba in the girls race where No. 3 Hilda Gonzalez from McFarland will be racing No. 6 McKaylie Caesar from Lindsay.”
Week 0
VARSITY BOYS
Overall Rating
1.Ridgeview 2.97
2.Clovis North 3.27
3.Paso Robles 4.46
4.Buchanan 8.14
5.San Luis Obispo 8.97
6.Corcoran 10.58
7.Clovis West 10.82
8.Redwood 11.32
9.Liberty (Bakersfield) 11.89
10.Madera South 13.19
11.Clovis 13.28
12.Clovis East 14.09
13.Monache 15.27
14.Stockdale 15.90
15.Highland 17.15
16.Santa Maria 20.51
17.Frontier 21.25
18.Arroyo Grande 21.31
19.Roosevelt 21.60
20.Wasco 22.91
21.Atascadero 23.68
22.Bullard 24.61
23.Arvin 24.67
24.Sanger 25.08
25.Bakersfield 25.44
Division I
1.Clovis North 3.27
2.Paso Robles 4.46
3.Buchanan 8.14
4.Clovis West 10.82
5.Redwood 11.32
6.Madera South 13.19
7.Clovis 13.28
8.Clovis East 14.09
9.Stockdale 15.90
10.Arroyo Grande 21.31
Division II
1.San Luis Obispo 8.97
2.Liberty (Bakersfield) 11.89
3.Monache 15.27
4.Highland 17.15
5.Santa Maria 20.51
6.Roosevelt 21.60
7.Atascadero 23.68
8.Sanger 25.08
9.Shafter 25.59
10.El Diamante 26.03
Division III
1.Ridgeview 2.97
2.Corcoran 10.58
3.Frontier 21.25
4.Wasco 22.91
5.Arvin 24.67
6.Kerman 27.76
7.Foothill 31.44
8.Nipomo 32.39
9.Edison 33.64
10.Tulare Western 34.95
Division IV
1.Avenal 25.82
2.Fresno High 26.36
3.Lindsay 30.37
4.Robert Kennedy 31.80
5.West Bakersfield 35.42
6.Cesar Chavez 43.45
7.Mira Monte 43.57
8.Parlier 44.01
9.Coalinga 44.16
10. San Joaquin Memorial 44.87
Division V
1.Chowchilla 44.13
2.California City 51.74
3.Central Valley Christian 52.12
4.Liberty (Madera Ranchos) 52.39
5.Caruthers 53.97
6.Desert 55.19
7.Mendota 66.36
8.Orange Cove 66.86
9.Immanuel 69.30
10.Orosi 70.76
VARSITY GIRLS
Overall Rating
1.McFarland 3.75
2.Buchanan 4.10
3.Clovis East 6.73
4.Atascadero 9.21
5.San Luis Obispo 9.27
6.Madera South 10.67
7.Morro Bay 11.62
8.Sanger 12.00
9.Clovis 12.98
10.Madera 13.40
11.Redwood 13.87
12.Clovis North 14.29
13.Paso Robles 14.90
14.Corcoran 15.56
15.Stockdale 16.54
16.Ridgeview 17.24
17.Dinuba 17.59
18.Lindsay 21.21
19.Arroyo Grande 21.75
20.Liberty (Bakersfield) 21.90
21.Clovis West 22.19
22.Monache 22.73
23.Hanford West 22.86
24.Foothill 24.92
25.Highland 25.27
Division I
1.McFarland 3.75
2.Buchanan 4.10
3.Clovis East 6.73
4.Madera South 10.67
5.Clovis High 12.98
6.Clovis North 14.29
7.Stockdale 16.54
8.Arroyo Grande 21.75
9.Clovis West 22.19
10.Bullard 31.65
Division II
1.Atascadero 9.21
2.San Luis Obispo 9.27
3.Sanger 12.00
4.Madera 13.40
5.Redwood 13.87
6.Paso Robles 14.90
7.Liberty (Bakersfield) 21.20
8.Monache 22.73
9.Mt. Whitney 25.84
10.Tulare Western 30.89
Division III
1.Morro Bay 11.62
2.Ridgeview 17.24
3.Dinuba 17.59
4.Foothill 24.92
5.Kerman 26.03
6.Wasco 26.89
7.Reedley 37.37
8.Edison 38.29
9.Garces 39.08
10.South Bakersfield 40.32
Division IV
1.Corcoran 15.56
2.Lindsay 21.21
3.Hanford West 22.86
4.Highland 25.27
5.Bishop Union 27.52
6.Mira Monte 32.51
7.Liberty (Madera Ranchos) 33.59
8.Yosemite 34.03
9.Rosamond 34.10
10.Fresno 36.60
Division V
1.Washington Union 52.76
2.Wonderful Prep 54.38
3.Caruthers 59.46
4.California City 63.27
5.Kern Valley 64.92
6.Chowchilla 69.43
7.Orosi 69.87
8.Summit Collegiate 71.33
9.Riverdale 72.63
10.Granite Hills 73.56
INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS
Varsity Boys
Overall Rating
1.Marcus Mota (Stockdale) 1.31
2.Ivan Mendez (Monache) 1.35
3.Isaiah Galindo (Clovis North) 1.41
4.Bryan Gaxiola (Ridgeview) 1.56
5.Pablo Cortex (Paso Robles) 1.62
6.Kelly Brewer (Buchanan) 1.69
7.Xavier Gonzales (Atascadero) 1.71
8.Jonathan Padilla (Dinuba) 1.72
9.Bailey Darnell (Redwood) 1.72
10.Dustyn McKenney (Buchanan) 1.74
11.Damian Gavilan (Paso Robles) 1.76
12.Victor Ochoa (Madera South) 1.76
13.Joseph Dominguez (St. Joseph) 1.76
14.Jose Rodriguez (McFarland) 1.77
15.Pierson Lamborn (Clovis West) 1.79
16.Nicholas Carter (Clovis North) 1.82
17.Bryan Trujillo (Clovis High) 1.83
18.Fernando Sandoval (Clovis High) 1.83
19.Bryan Banuelos (Edison) 1.84
20.Alexander Goodman (SLO) 1.84
21.Ased Adus (Ridgeview) 1.85
22.Joseph Mikhall (Liberty-Bak) 1.89
23.Alex Cuevas (Ridgeview) 1.89
24.Garrin Schaap (CVC) 1.91
25.Thomas Allen (Clovis North) 1.94
Division I
1.Marcus Mota (Stockdale) 1.31
2.Isaiah Galindo (Clovis North) 1.41
3.Pablo Cortes (Paso Robles) 1.62
4.Kelly Brewer (Buchanan) 1.69
5.Bailey Darnell (Redwood) 1.72
6.Dustyn McKenney (Buchanan) 1.74
7.Damian Gavilan (Paso Robles) 1.76
8.Victor Ochoa (Madera South) 1.76
9.Jose Rodriguez (McFarland) 1.77
10.Pierson Lamborn (Clovis West) 1.79
Division II
1.Ivan Mendez (Monache) 1.35
2.Xavier Gonzales (Atascadero) 1.71
3.Jonathan Padilla (Dinuba) 1.72
4.Alexander Goodman (SLO) 1.84
5.Joseph Mikhall (Liberty-Bak) 1.89
6.Frodo Arellano (Mt. Whitney) 1.95
7.Matthew Jarrett (Reedley) 1.98
8.Isaiah Sotelo (Monache) 2.00
9.Matthew Scurria (SLO) 2.03
10.John Barajas (Santa Maria) 2.08
Division III
1.Bryan Gaxiola (Ridgeview) 1.56
2.Joseph Dominguez (St. Joseph) 1.76
3.Bryan Banuelos (Edison) 1.84
4.Ased Adus (Ridgeview) 1.85
5.Alex Cuevas (Ridgeview) 1.89
6.Devin Diaz (Nipomo) 1.95
7.Payton Fox (Ridgeview) 1.95
8.Gerardo Moreno (Ridgeview) 2.01
9.Francis Johnson (Foothill) 2.03
10.Abel Teffra (Central) 2.07
Division IV
1.Victor Cisneros (Lindsay) 2.06
2.Noah Menezes (SJM) 2.15
3.Francis Orgill (Fresno) 2.21
4.Cameron McFarlin (Coalinga) 2.22
5.Angel Salcedo (Avenal) 2.28
6.Victor Chavez (West Bakersfield) 2.40
7.Luis Benitez (Fresno) 2.46
8.Samuel Kellar (Fresno) 2.55
9.Treyden Atwell (Rosamond) 2.58
10.Juan Martinez (Avenal) 2.60
Division V
1.Garrin Schaap (CVC) 1.91
2.Michael Eggert (Chowchilla) 2.29
3.Daniel Jimenez (Summit) 2.40
4.Josh Dykstra (CVC) 2.46
5.Kriastian Robles (Chowchilla) 2.60
6.Dylan Cook (Desert) 2.65
7.Ethan Escamilla (California City) 2.69
8.Caleb Schaefer (Desert) 2.71
9.Connor Borba (Chowchilla) 2.72
10.Aden Wiebers (Frazier Mountain) 2.82
Varsity Girls
Overall Rating
1.Corie Smith (Buchanan) 0.95
2.Meagen Lowe (Buchanan) 1.08
3.Hilda Gonzalez (McFarland) 1.69
4.Olivia Herrera (Clovis) 1.71
5.Amanda Dolberg (Buchanan) 1.79
6.McKaylie Caesar (Lindsay) 1.88
7.Audrey McClish (Morro Bay) 2.00
8.Rebecca Coronado (Bullard) 2.13
9.Devianna Salcedo (McFarland) 2.13
10.Alexi Steinmaus (SLO) 2.17
11.Kayli Gonzales (McFarland) 2.28
12.Kiley Butchert (Clovis) 2.29
13.Marilou Ruiz (Monache) 2.30
14.Dariana Miramontes (Madera South) 2.31
15.Taylor Smith (Stockdale) 2.32
16.Samantha Simard (SLO) 2.34
17.Sayra Raya (Wasco) 2.35
18.Jessica Valles (Sunnyside) 2.40
19.Claire Livengood (Atascadero) 2.40
20.Chloe Schultz (Redwood) 2.46
21.Nickie Sanchez (Liberty-Bak) 2.48
22.Hailey Goodell (Arroyo Grande) 2.51
23.Haley Ulloa (Highland) 2.52
24.Unique Ford (Madera) 2.53
25.Arabella Edler (Arroyo Grande) 2.55
Division I
1.Corie Smith (Buchanan) 0.95
2.Meagen Lowe (Buchanan) 1.08
3.Hilda Gonzalez (McFarland) 1.69
4.Olivia Herrera (Clovis) 1.71
5.Amanda Dolberg (Buchanan) 1.79
6.Rebecca Coronado (Bullard) 2.13
7.Devianna Salcedo (McFarland) 2.13
8.Kayli Gonzales (McFarland) 2.28
9.Kiley Butchert (Clovis) 2.29
10.Dariana Miramontes (Maders South) 2.31
Division II
1.Alexi Steinmaus (SLO) 2.17
2.Marilou Ruiz (Monache) 2.30
3.Samantha Simard (SLO) 2.34
4.Claire Livengood (Atascadero) 2.40
5.Chloe Schultz (Redwood) 2.46
6.Nickie Sanchez (Liberty-Bak) 2.48
7.Unique Ford (Madera) 2.53
8.Julia Martinez (Madera) 2.60
9.Aislin Taylor (Monache) 2.62
10.Ellen Palmgren (Liberty-Bak) 2.73
Division III
1.Audrey McClish (Morro Bay) 2.00
2.Sayra Raya (Wasco) 2.35
3.Jessica Valles (Sunnyside) 2.40
4.Rosalind Dixon (Exeter) 2.60
5.Anelise Dempsey (Morro Bay) 2.64
6.Luz Diaz (Dinuba) 2.69
7.Sarah Renberg (Edison) 2.72
8.Adrienne Frere (Morro Bay) 2.90
9.Allie Arretche (Garces) 2.92
10.MacKenzie Webb (Orcutt Academy) 2.96
Division IV
1.McKaylie Caesar (Lindsay) 1.88
2.Haley Ulloa (Highland) 2.52
3.Rachel Fitt (Bishop) 2.56
4.Gabriela Jimenz (Fresno) 2.72
5.Arlene Magana (Corcoran) 2.81
6.Erika Guzman (Hanford West) 2.99
7.Paulina Guerrero (Corcoran) 3.13
8.Jasmine Guzman (Corcoran) 3.17
9.Emily Rich (Yosemite) 3.20
10.Alexa Coburn (Highland) 3.23
Division V
1.Caliska Avila (Washington) 3.34
2.Marianne Gleason (SJM) 3.36
3.Paulina Granados (Chowchilla) 3.80
4.Elizabeth Hernandez (Granite Hills) 3.92
5.Veronica Ruiz (Wonderful) 4.05
6.Jade Christensen (Deseret) 4.09
7.Ruby Pina (Caruthers) 4.10
8.Terri Jimenez (Summit) 4.17
9.Cecilia Garcia (Kennedy) 4.24
10.Cintia Mondragon (Orosi) 4.52
