Selma High wrestling champ Gracie Figueroa gains state athlete of the year honor

Selma High wrestling state champion Gracie Figueroa was named Cal-Hi Sports girls State Athlete of the Year, becoming the first Central Section girl to receive the honor in the 40 years that Cal-Hi has been doling it out.
But it goes deeper: Figueroa is the first from the section ever named best in the state for a particular year. Cal-Hi came up with a list of girl athletes of the year, based on historical research, that stretches to 1920.
Figueroa won the state title in the 121-pound class with a 9-0 victory over Corona’s Caitlin Cardenas.
Figueroa finished her career as a four-time state champion with a 193-0 record, including 33-0 this season.
She accomplished a lot for the Bears, becoming the first to win a state title in a different weight class each year, with gold in the 111-pound class in 2015, 116 pounds in 2016, 126 pounds in 2017, then 121 pounds this year.
Figueroa will continue her wrestling career at Menlo College, along with teammate Alleida Martinez who won state in the 111-pound division.
Last week, Kazmeir Allen of Tulare Union was named State Athlete of the Year for boys.
