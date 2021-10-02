No. 18 Fresno State Bulldogs at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: In-game notes, quotes and anecdotes

Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer, right, keeps watch over the action as Bulldog quarterback Jake Haener, center, and lineman Bula Schmidt get ready to take the field during their game against UNLV at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

The No. 18 Fresno State Bulldogs take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday night from the island, playing in front of no fans for the first time this season and at a small on-campus stadium.

The atmosphere obviously isn’t going to match the past two games at Bulldog Stadium, or road games at No. 11 Oregon and No. 13 UCLA, which are games that Fresno State split.

The quiet atmosphere also isn’t likely to be all that conducive to a fast start, something that has eluded the Bulldogs in all of their games this season.

But the Bulldogs could find the right match up in the Rainbow Warriors, who have allowed an average of 12.0 first-quarter points in its games against FBS opponents, the most in the Mountain West.

UCLA scored 24 first-quarter points on Hawaii in its season opener and Oregon State scored 21 , though San Jose State didn’t score early in a 17-13 victory and New Mexico State had only a field goal in a 41-21 loss.

Here’s how to catch the game on TV and radio …

When: Saturday, 8 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network (Noah Eagle, Aaron Murray)

Find it fast: AT&T (Channels 643, 1643), Comcast (418, 732), DirecTV (221), Dish Network (158)

Radio: Bulldog Sports Network (Paul Loeffler, Pat Hill, Cameron Worrell)

Find it fast: Fresno (AM1340), Bakersfield (AM970), Visalia (AM1130), Modesto (FM92.9), Stockton (AM1280), Bulldogs app, iHeartMedia app

Rough trip, on top of COVID-19 protocol

The Bulldogs have been getting ready for this trip to Hawaii for a few weeks, filling out proof of COVID-19 vaccination to get to the Islands and into the stadium. But it took a turn on Friday, with a lengthy flight delay.

Fresno State was expected to land in Hawaii around 10 p.m. California time, but didn’t arrive until just after 1:30 a.m.

Coach Kalen DeBoer had set up the travel schedule so the Bulldogs would get to sleep late on Saturday morning, but the schedule obviously was thrown off.

The Bulldogs did all of their final prep work at home before boarding their flight, but had meetings scheduled after they arrived and again Saturday morning.

Injury updates

Center Matt Smith, who missed the past two games with a leg injury, was able to take reps with the No. 1 and No. 2 offense during the week and could get some snaps against the Rainbow Warriors.

Tight end Juan Rodriguez also could be back after missing a 38-30 victory over UNLV, and wideout Emoryie Edwards practiced through the week and could impact the Bulldogs’ deep corps of wideouts.

Safety Elijah Gates did not practice during the week and likely will be replaced in the starting lineup by L.J. Early.

Bulldogs running lean

Will this be the week Fresno State generates more of a run game?

Hawaii ranks only eighth in the Mountain West Conference in rushing defense, but those stats coming into games has hardly mattered for the Bulldogs.

UNLV last week was ranked 10th defending the run, and Fresno State still mustered just 83 rushing yards at 3.6 yards per play.

Here is what the Bulldogs run game has produced, and what their FBS opponents have allowed on the ground starting play Saturday …

156 yards at 4.1 ypp vs. UConn

Huskies allow 233.8 yards at 4.8 ypp

77 yards at 2.6 ypp at Oregon

Ducks allow 136.8 yards at 3.6 ypp

114 yards at 4.1 ypp at UCLA

Bruins allow 63.8 yards at 2.4 ypp

83 yards at 3.6 ypp vs. UNLV

Rebels allow 163.5 yards at 4.6 ypp

Advantage Fresno State

The total on this game is around 65 points, so the expectation is it will be high scoring and dead plays could come in to play, knocking an offense off schedule. The Bulldogs could have an advantage there.

Fresno State ranks second in the Mountain West in tackles for loss per game with 8.0, while Hawaii ranks ninth in tackles for loss allowed per game with 6.6

The Bulldogs with their troubles in the run game rank sixth in tackles for loss allowed per game with 5.8, while the Rainbow Warriors rank 11th in tackles for loss per game with just 5.2.

