The Bee’s Bulldogs poll: Where does win at UCLA rank among greatest in school history?

It has been a week now and the Fresno State Bulldogs have won another game, coming back from a two-touchdown deficit to beat UNLV 38-30. There has been time to decompress, to find some context. But the Bulldogs’ victory at No. 13 UCLA, which propelled them back into the Top 25 for the first time since 2018, still resonates.

How big was that victory for the Bulldogs?

Is it the biggest in history?

It has a lot of competition there. But here is your chance to vote where the victory over the Bruins, the fourth in a row in the series for Fresno State, ranks in a history of some very big games.

Voting ends at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Readers can vote multiple times.