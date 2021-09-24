No. 22 Fresno State Bulldogs vs. UNLV Rebels: Poor punt leads to Rebels TD, UNLV leads 7-0

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener (9) runs past UCLA defensive back Stephan Blaylock (4) during the second half of the Bulldogs’ 40-37 victory over the Bruins Saturday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena AP

UNLV breaks on top

UNLV took advantage of a 25-yard punt by the Bulldogs’ Carson King and has jumped out to a 7-0 lead, scoring on a 10-yard pass from Doug Brunfield to Steve Jenkins with 10:00 to go in the first quarter.

That was the Rebels’ first passing touchdown of the season.

Stunner, ‘Dogs start with a punt

Fresno State got he first possession and after picking up one first down punted away the football.

The Bulldogs have punted on their first drive in every game this season. It has gone like this:

UConn: 3 play, 8 yards, punt

Oregon: 6 plays, 3 yards, punt

Cal Poly: 3 plays, 3 yards, punt

UCLA: 6 plays, 21 yards, punt

UNLV: 6 plays, 13 yards, punt

Fresno State picked up one first down in its initial drive at Oregon, had two at UCLA and one against the Rebels.

Pregame notes

Fresno State, which made its season debut in the national rankings earlier this week at No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll, plays its first game as a ranked team on Friday since the 2018 Las Vegas Bowl.

Fresno State will host UNLV.

The Bulldogs won their last game as a ranked team, then No. 19 in the AP poll and taking apart Arizona State 31-20. Ronnie Rivers rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns in that game. The defense got a score on a Pick Six by cornerback Tank Kelly and held the Sun Devils to just 293 total yards.

But the Bulldogs’ record after hitting the rankings is not all that great.

Fresno State safety Evan Williams, left, helps bring down Cal Poly’s Giancarlo Woods during the Bulldogs’ 63-10 victory over the Mustangs, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fresno State was 7-1 in 2018 by the time it made it into the Top 25. It beat UNLV on the road when ranked 20th in its first game in the polls, but then lost at Boise State the following week when No. 16 in the AP poll.

In 2017, the Bulldogs lost their first and only game as a ranked team, losing at Boise State in the Mountain West Conference championship game 17-14 when at No. 25 in the rankings.

Fresno State in 2013 won seven games in a row as a ranked team, getting as high as No. 15. But they lost at San Jose State in the final game of the regular season when they were ranked 16th.

And, in 2008, the Bulldogs were ranked No. 21 after beating Rutgers to open the season, only to lose that next week to No. 10 Wisconsin.

The Bulldogs are a 30.5-point favorite over the winless Rebels, so getting past this one shouldn’t be a big problem …

Here’s how to tune in:

TV: CBS Sports Network (Jason Knapp, Donte Whitner)

Find it fast: AT&T (Channels 643, 1643), Comcast (418, 732), DirecTV (221), Dish Network (158)

Radio: Bulldog Sports Network (Paul Loeffler, Pat Hill, Cameron Worrell)

Find it fast: Fresno (AM1340), Bakersfield (AM970), Visalia (AM1130), Modesto (FM92.9), Stockton (AM1280), Bulldogs App, iHeartMedia app

OL update

Center Matt Smith, who missed the past two games with a knee injury, returned to practice this week and is dressed for the game.

The Bulldogs on Friday are likely to line up the same way they did at UCLA with Dontae Bull at left tackle, Mose Vavao at left guard, Bula Schmidt at center, Dante Adkins Jr. at right guard and Alex Akingbulu at right tackle.

Will Windmon be a problem … again?

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener took some big hits in the Bulldogs’ victory at UCLA last week, and the potential is there against UNLV and linebacker Jacoby Windmon.

A year ago, the Bulldogs didn’t much much success blocking him. Windmon last season was in on nine tackles against Fresno State including 2.5 sacks. He also broke up two passes.

“They moved him inside, so they can get him in on all the tackles now, where last year he was kind of an edge rusher and a nickel player,” offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. “Now they have him in the box. They funnel the ball to him now. He can get his hands on people a little more.”

Hot corner

Fresno State cornerback DaRon Bland, the transfer from Sacramento State, is expected to start this week opposite Bralyn Lux.

Bland would be replacing Wylan Free in the starting lineup. Free had started the first four games for the Bulldogs,

