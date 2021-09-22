Will banged-up Fresno State QB Jake Haener be ready for UNLV? Wednesday’s practice report

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, who is bouncing back from some big hits absorbed last week in the Bulldogs’ victory over then-No. 13 UCLA at the Rose Bowl, went through practice on Wednesday start to finish and at a full-go.

But freshman Jaylen Henderson, the backup quarterback, also took some reps with the No. 1 offense as the No 22 Bulldogs prepared for their Mountain West Conference opener against UNLV.

“There’s a chance that Jaylen will play, and we just have to be ready if Jake can’t go,” offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said.

“He took some with the ones (Tuesday) and (Wednesday), just to make sure that we’re ready if he has to be the guy.”

Haener is expected to start against the Rebels, who have yet to win a game under coach Marcus Arroyo, an unsightly 0-9, and are a 30.5-point underdog in the game Friday at Bulldog Stadium.

The Bulldogs quarterback is among the national leaders in every pertinent statistical category – seventh in completion percentage (73.6%), ninth in yards per attempt (10.2), tied for fourth in touchdown passes (10), seventh in passing efficiency rating (180.54) and fourth in passing yards per game (366.0).

But he was limping noticeably in the fourth quarter of the victory over the Bruins after taking a solid shot to the right hip, even while leading Fresno State 75 yards in just six plays and 40 seconds for the game-winning touchdown, a 13-yard strike to wideout Jalen Cropper with 14 seconds to go.

“We’re getting along, doing treatment every day and just trying to get as healthy as possible for Friday,” Haener said after practice on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs have deployed their backup quarterbacks in blowout victories over UConn and FCS Cal Poly, with redshirt freshman Logan Fife playing against the Huskies and Henderson against the Mustangs.

Fife entered the UConn game in the third quarter after Haener suffered what he called a “full-body cramp” on a blistering hot day, completing 7 of 13 passes for 51 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Henderson hit 4 of 6 passes for 44 yards in the Cal Poly game and also ran the ball nine times for 62 yards. Fresno State scored a touchdown in the second of four drives the freshman led, a 10-yard run by Jordan Wilmore.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 1:45 PM.