Is Fresno State the best college football team in California? Derek Carr makes the case

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr believes the Fresno State football team is the best college football team in California and should be in the Pac-12 after a 40-37 comeback victory over then-No. 13 UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

Before his press conference Sunday after the Raiders’ 26-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carr told reporters that Fresno State is the best team in California and that any youth should go play for the Bulldogs.

Carr noted Fresno State beat UCLA four straight times.

Those results against UCLA went like this:

2018: Fresno State won 38-14.

2008: Bulldogs won 36-31.

2003: Fresno State won 17-9.

“I feel like Fresno State is the best team in California,” Carr said Sunday. “If you’re a kid and you want to go play college football in California, I’d pick ... I mean, what, we’ve beat UCLA four times in a row.”

Maybe Carr has a case why the Bulldogs should be in the Pac-12.

Tell us what you think. Do you agree with Carr?

