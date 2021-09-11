Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Cal Poly Mustangs: In-game updates, notes and anecdotes

Fresno State cornerback DaRon Bland hits UConn wide receiver Cameron Hairston in the Bulldogs’ 45-0 victory over the Huskies Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Bland had three tackles in the game including 1.0 tackles for loss. ezamora@fresnobee.com







Bulldogs start with a punt

Fresno State took the opening kickoff and went three-and-out. It didn’t help that Ronnie Rivers was hit for a 1-yard loss on the first play from scrimmage, the Bulldogs’ run game off to another slow start.

With Matt Smith out, Fresno State has Bula Schmidt starting at center and Dante Adkins Jr. at right guard. From left tackle across it’s Dontae Bull, Mose Vavao, Schmidt, Adkins and Alex Akingbulu.

Pregame

The Fresno State Bulldogs take on the FCS Cal Poly Mustangs Saturday at 7 p.m., but without yet taking the field it has been an interesting day for the home team.

The Bulldogs played Oregon deep into the fourth quarter last week before losing 31-24, and the Ducks just went on the road and beat No. 3 Ohio State 35-28.

Fresno State held the Ducks to 3.8 yards per rush (186 yards on 49) plays, but Oregon ripped through the Buckeyes’ defense on the ground, rushing for 269 yards at 7.1 yards per play.

That could be another sign that this Fresno State defense is vastly underrated – the Bulldogs have allowed UConn and Oregon an average of just 2.8 yards per rushing play, and are ranked first in the Mountain West Conference in passing defense, allowing opponents to hit just 53.7% of their passes and average 122.0 yards per game.

Here’s the TV and radio info for the game …

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

TV: CW59 (Ralph Wood, Cameron Worrell, Kevin Miller)

Find it fast: AT&T (Channels 59, 1059), Comcast (705, 1059), DirecTV (59), Dish Network (59)

Radio: Bulldog Sports Network (Paul Loeffler, Pat Hill, Marcus McMaryion)

Find it fast: Fresno (AM1340), Bakersfield (AM970), Visalia (AM1130), Modesto (FM92.9), Stockton (AM1280), Bulldogs App, iHeartMedia app

Here are some pregame notes …

More o-line shuffling for Bulldogs?

It wouldn’t be a football season without injuries and some lineup shuffling on the Bulldogs’ offensive line and they could have to do more of it on Saturday night against Cal Poly.

Center Matt Smith, who started the first two games, did not practice late in the week after tweaking a knee and is not dressed for the game. The likely adjustment is moving junior Bula Schmidt to center from right guard and inserting junior Dante Adkins in at right guard.

Fresno State last season had the same starting starting lineup up front in its first four games, but after two cancellations due to COVID it had to play different lineups in its final two games.

In 2019 the Bulldogs played 10 different combinations in 12 games with four different players starting at least one game at left guard and three start at least one game at left tackle, center and right guard.

The Bulldogs and the pass rush

Cal Poly in its three games last spring allowed a total of 22.0 sacks, which is only part of the problem.

The Mustangs allowed 9.0 sacks in a loss to UC Davis, and the Aggies averaged only 1.5 in their other four games.

They allowed 7.0 sacks in a loss to Southern Utah, and the Thunderbirds averaged 2.4 in their other five games.

And, they allowed 6.0 in a loss to Eastern Washington, and the Eagles averaged 1.2 in their other six games.