Fresno State Bulldogs at No. 11 Oregon Ducks: In-game updates, notes and anecdotes

Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers is brought down by UConn’s defense Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Fresno. Rivers set the Bulldogs’ career touchdown record in the 45-0 victory, scoring his 45th on a 61-yard pass play. ezamora@fresnobee.com

The Fresno State Bulldogs take on the No. 11 Oregon Ducks on Saturday morning at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Kickoff is 11 a.m. Here is the TV and radio information …

TV: Pac-12 Network (Roxy Bernstein, Lincoln Kennedy)

Find it fast: AT&T (Channels 759, 1759), Xfinity (434, 823), Dish Network (409)

Radio: Bulldog Sports Network (Paul Loeffler, Pat Hill, Cameron Worrell)

Find it fast: Fresno (AM 1340), Bakersfield (AM 970), Visalia (AM 1130), Modesto (FM 92.9), Stockton (AM 1280), Bulldogs app, iHeartMedia app

Can Ronnie keep running?

Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers set the Bulldogs’ all-time record for touchdowns scored last week in a 45-0 victory over UConn, scoring the 45th of his career.

Rivers, who has rushed for 2,687 yards in his career at 5.1 yards per play, could move closer to the Top 5 on the Bulldogs’ all-time rushing list. How big a challenge is Oregon? The Ducks have a new defensive coordinator in Tim DeRuyter, who coached Fresno State to Mountain West Conference championships in 2012 and 2013.

But rushing defense was not a strong point a year ago. Oregon ranked only seventh in the Pac-12, allowing 169.6 yards per game and allowed 16 rushing touchdowns in seven games.

Only Oregon State (18) and Arizona (19) allowed more rushing touchdowns, and the Beavers were just 2-5 on the season and the Wildcats winless in five games.

Rivers starts the game No. 6 on the Fresno State career rushing list. Michael Pittman, who rushed for 3,017 yards from 1993 to 1997, is in fifth place.

Vegas, FWIW …

Oregon was as high as a 22-point favorite in Las Vegas, but Saturday morning the line had been bet down to 20.

Trouble in Autzen

Oregon before the COVID season a year ago had a crowd of 50,000 or more in 119 of 121 home games since Autzen Stadium was expanded before the 2002 season.

The Ducks have won 12 games in a row at home, which is the sixth-longest active streak in the country and the longest for Oregon since a 21-game streak from 2008 to 2011.