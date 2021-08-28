Fresno State Bulldogs vs. UConn Huskies: In-game updates, notes, quotes, anecdotes

FRESNO BEE STAFF

The Fresno State Bulldogs open their 2021 football season against the UConn Huskies on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium.

The Bulldogs are a 28-point favorite, after the line opened at minus-25.5.

Kickoff is 11 a.m., with the game on CBS Sports Network (AT&T channels 643, 1643; Xfinity 418, 732; DirecTV 221; Dish Network 158).

First down, UConn

The Huskies have the first of what figures to be a few first downs in this game, which is not all that notable. What is? UConn, on a 4th-and-1, gained five yards on a quarterback sneak.

A good sign

Fresno State kicked off to start the game and Cesar Silva drilled it into the end zone for a touch back. UConn starts at its 25-yard line, something not many of the Bulldogs’ opponents did last season.

The Bulldogs a year ago had a poor combination of a touch back percentage of 5.6% and opponents averaging 22.8 yards on kickoff returns, including one that went for a touchdown.

They ranked 11th and fifth in the Mountain West in those two categories.

The Huskies went three-and-out and following a UConn punt Fresno State starts at its 34.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

About that air quality …

The AQI in Fresno is 133 as of 9 a.m., according to IQ air, a level unhealthy for sensitive groups. The Mountain West guidelines for air quality, from a conference spokesman …

“When poor air quality exists, Chief Medical Officers (e.g. head team physicians) from each institution shall consult to evaluate the air quality conditions. Once a consensus has been reached by the CMOs, a recommendation to the athletics directors as it relates to starting or continuing competition shall be made. The Athletic Directors should consult and collaborate on a going-forward plan.

“Each Mountain West institution has been provided on-site PurpleAir sensors by the Conference office, which will be the primary data source to measure AQI and inform decisions.

“Should air quality levels remain in the acceptable ranges outlined by the NCAA’s Sport Science Institute, competition may be started or continued.”

The NCAA guidelines …

At AQIs of over 150, outdoor activities should be shortened, and exertion should be minimized by decreasing the intensity of activity. Sensitive athletes should be moved indoors.

At AQIs of 200 or above, serious consideration should be given to rescheduling the activity or moving it indoors. Prolonged exposure and heavy exertion should be avoided. Avoid all outdoor physical activity for sensitive individuals .

At AQIs of 300 or above, outdoor activities should be moved indoors or canceled if indoor activity is not an option.

Super Seniors

Fresno State has 14 second-time seniors who are using a blanket waiver from the NCAA, with the 2020 season so impacted by COVID-19.

That group on offense is wideout Keric Wheatfall, running back Ronnie Rivers, offensive linemen Matt Smith, Nick Abbs and Alex Akingbulu and tight end Juan Rodriguez. On defense, it’s defensive ends Arron Mosby and Kwami Jones, defensive backs Deonte Perry, Jason Diaz Jr. and Kenny Gagnon and defensive tackle Kevin Atkins; on special teams, kicker Cesar Silva and long snapper Jacob Westberry.

Atkins already has played in 46 games in his Fresno State career, Mosby 45, Westberry 44 and Rivers 42.

Linebacker Tyson Maeva, a transfer from Florida International, also is using the additional year of eligibility.

Maeva started his career at Boise State, playing there in 2016 and 20‘17.

Williams, one on one

Safety Evan Williams spent the summer and fall camp working on his coverage skills. With the depth of weapons the Bulldogs have in their wideout group, whom did he pick to help with that in one-on-one practice periods?

“Our while receiving corps is really talented,” he said, “but I tried to pick out Cropp (Jalen Cropper). He’s definitely somebody I’ve been working with just to key up on my man to man skills. Eric Brooks is another guy. They;re shifty dudes, tough to cover in space. I like that challenge any time I can get it.

“I’ve definitely been picking out those dudes in one on ones to work on my skills and make them a little more elite. I’m just kind of being more patient. You see Cropp in the games. You see EB in the games. They’re bouncing all over the field so I’m trying to be more patient, trusting my technique. It takes time, but the more reps I get with these type of guys the better I’m going to be.”

Injury update

Tre Watson, the freshman tight end who has made a big impression during his first fall camp, is doubtful to play against the Huskies.

Watson missed the last two days of practice with an ankle injury.

“I would definitely say doubtful is the word,” coach Kalen DeBoer said Thursday. “There’s still a chance but as we go through the week, it’s probably as much about the reps as anything that he hasn’t gotten with the game plan. A lot of the stuff you do is what you do, so he knows the concepts, it’s just the number of reps, especially being his first game.”

Wideout Emoryie Edwards also is out due to injury.