Fresno State sells naming rights to Bulldog Stadium. Here’s who paid for it

Fresno State and Valley Children’s Hospital announced a 10-year, $10 million partnership on Thursday that includes naming rights for aging Bulldog Stadium.

A significant portion of that investment, a university official said, will go to athletics and to supporting Fresno State student-athletes in addition to academic initiatives that focus on children’s health care.

“We are deeply proud that Valley Children’s Healthcare will be synonymous with Fresno State in such a significant way,” university President Sául Jiménez-Sandoval said. “As a premier healthcare institution, their credible brand and commitment to children’s health aligns with our focus on student success that inspires Bulldog spirit and wellness.”

The new name for Bulldog Stadium is to be determined but will not be in place until the 2022 season. It is subject to approval by the California State University system.

But the deal, brokered with the assistance of former Bulldogs quarterbacks David and Derek Carr, is an important piece in stabilizing the finances of an athletics department recovering from lost revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for years has struggled to adequately fund its sports programs.

Fresno State under athletics director Terry Tumey also has landed a lucrative apparel contract with Adidas worth more than double its previous contract with Nike, deftly generated more guarantee revenue from its scheduling of non-conference football games and enhanced the fan experience with the addition of live music and food trucks on Bulldog Blvd. to spur ticket sales and revenue.

The agreement also is one of the better stadium naming rights deals in the Mountain West Conference.

Colorado State has a 15-year deal worth $37.7 million with Public Service Credit Union, which later became Canvas Credit Union. The Rams’ new on-campus stadium is Canvas Stadium.

Boise State has a 15-year, $12.5 million contract with Albertson’s. San Jose State has a 15-year, $8 million contract with Citizens Equity First Credit Union. And, Utah State has an 18-year, $6.3 million contract with Maverik, a gas station and convenience store chain.

New Mexico had a 10-year, $10 million naming rights agreement with Dreamstyle for its football and basketball venues, but that deal was terminated after only three years.