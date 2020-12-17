Fresno State recruiting: Bulldogs sign seventh out-of-state player in 2021 class

Fresno State added cornerback Cale Sanders to its 2021 recruiting class on Thursday, bringing the number of new Bulldogs to 15 including 10 on defense and four in the secondary.

Sanders, 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds from New Caney High in Texas, joins cornerbacks Alzillion Hamilton and Jalen Williams and safety Julian Neal in the class.

“We are extremely excited about the addition of Cale to our 2021 class,” coach Kalen DeBoer said, in a statement. “Cale is an explosive player and his film pops when you turn it on. He is a dynamic all-around football player with elite speed and athleticism. His highlights cover all phases of the game … defense, offense and special teams.”

Sanders is the second player in the class from Texas, and the seventh from out of state.

FRESNO STATE 2021 RECRUITING CLASS

RB Johnathan Arceneaux

5-9 ,175; Lawndale High, Los Angeles

Rushed for 1,848 yards and 23 TDs, averaging 184 ypg in junior season





LB Malik Brooks

6-2, 195; Desert Pines High, Las Vegas

Rated No. 12 prospect in Nevada in 2021 by 247Sports

DE Tito Chikere

6-2, 245; Fort Bend Kempner High, Sugarland, Texas

Had 52 tackles (39 solo) in two seasons on varsity including 22 TFLs and 10 sacks

LB Charlotin Charles

6-0, 190; Bishop Gorman High, Las Vegas

Had 57 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 5.0 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 2 interceptions in two varsity seasons

DE Frankco Gratton

6-4, 215; Rainier Beach High, Seattle

Rated as a 3-star linebacker by 247Sports

DB Alzillion Hamilton

6-0, 160; Hayward High, Castro Valley

Had 36 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 10 passes defended and 1.0 sack in two varsity seasons

QB Jaylen Henderson

6-3, 190; Chaminade Prep, Encino

Completed 60.3% of his passes last season, 2,664 passing yards and 20 TDs

RB Jordan Hornbeak

6-1, 185; San Joaquin Memorial High, Fresno

Rushed for 1,697 yards, 18 TDs leading Memorial to CMAC title in 2019

DL Julius Lewis

6-4, 280; Central Catholic High, Modesto

3-star recruit by 247Sports had 37 total tackles in varsity career

DB Julian Neal

6-4, 200; Mission High, San Francisco

Rated as No. 126 recruit in California and No. 107 multi-position athlete in the nation

OL Braylen Nelson

6-5, 300; Vista Peak High, Denver

3-star OL recruit had 128 total tackles, 27.0 TFL, 9.5 sacks on defense in prep career

LB Emari Pait

6-2, 185; Culver City High, Los Angeles

Had 64 total tackles (58 solo) and three interceptions last season

CB Cale Sanders

5-11, 180; New Caney, Texas

Had scholarship offers from Texas Tech, Central Florida and Houston

TE Tre Watson

6-5, 215; Cleveland High, Rio Rancho, N.M.

Had 512 career receiving yards, 8 TDs, averaging 16.0 yards per catch.

DB Jalen Williams