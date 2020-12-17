Fresno Bee Logo
Fresno State recruiting: Bulldogs sign seventh out-of-state player in 2021 class

Fresno State added cornerback Cale Sanders to its 2021 recruiting class on Thursday, bringing the number of new Bulldogs to 15 including 10 on defense and four in the secondary.

Sanders, 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds from New Caney High in Texas, joins cornerbacks Alzillion Hamilton and Jalen Williams and safety Julian Neal in the class.

“We are extremely excited about the addition of Cale to our 2021 class,” coach Kalen DeBoer said, in a statement. “Cale is an explosive player and his film pops when you turn it on. He is a dynamic all-around football player with elite speed and athleticism. His highlights cover all phases of the game … defense, offense and special teams.”

Sanders is the second player in the class from Texas, and the seventh from out of state.

FRESNO STATE 2021 RECRUITING CLASS

RB Johnathan Arceneaux

LB Malik Brooks

DE Tito Chikere

LB Charlotin Charles

DE Frankco Gratton

DB Alzillion Hamilton

QB Jaylen Henderson

RB Jordan Hornbeak

DL Julius Lewis

DB Julian Neal

OL Braylen Nelson

LB Emari Pait

CB Cale Sanders

TE Tre Watson

DB Jalen Williams

