Fresno State recruiting: Bulldogs sign seventh out-of-state player in 2021 class
Fresno State added cornerback Cale Sanders to its 2021 recruiting class on Thursday, bringing the number of new Bulldogs to 15 including 10 on defense and four in the secondary.
Sanders, 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds from New Caney High in Texas, joins cornerbacks Alzillion Hamilton and Jalen Williams and safety Julian Neal in the class.
“We are extremely excited about the addition of Cale to our 2021 class,” coach Kalen DeBoer said, in a statement. “Cale is an explosive player and his film pops when you turn it on. He is a dynamic all-around football player with elite speed and athleticism. His highlights cover all phases of the game … defense, offense and special teams.”
Sanders is the second player in the class from Texas, and the seventh from out of state.
FRESNO STATE 2021 RECRUITING CLASS
- 5-9 ,175; Lawndale High, Los Angeles
- Rushed for 1,848 yards and 23 TDs, averaging 184 ypg in junior season
- 6-2, 195; Desert Pines High, Las Vegas
Rated No. 12 prospect in Nevada in 2021 by 247Sports
- 6-2, 245; Fort Bend Kempner High, Sugarland, Texas
Had 52 tackles (39 solo) in two seasons on varsity including 22 TFLs and 10 sacks
- 6-0, 190; Bishop Gorman High, Las Vegas
- Had 57 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 5.0 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 2 interceptions in two varsity seasons
- 6-4, 215; Rainier Beach High, Seattle
Rated as a 3-star linebacker by 247Sports
- 6-0, 160; Hayward High, Castro Valley
Had 36 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 10 passes defended and 1.0 sack in two varsity seasons
- 6-3, 190; Chaminade Prep, Encino
- Completed 60.3% of his passes last season, 2,664 passing yards and 20 TDs
- 6-1, 185; San Joaquin Memorial High, Fresno
- Rushed for 1,697 yards, 18 TDs leading Memorial to CMAC title in 2019
- 6-4, 280; Central Catholic High, Modesto
- 3-star recruit by 247Sports had 37 total tackles in varsity career
- 6-4, 200; Mission High, San Francisco
- Rated as No. 126 recruit in California and No. 107 multi-position athlete in the nation
- 6-5, 300; Vista Peak High, Denver
- 3-star OL recruit had 128 total tackles, 27.0 TFL, 9.5 sacks on defense in prep career
- 6-2, 185; Culver City High, Los Angeles
- Had 64 total tackles (58 solo) and three interceptions last season
- 5-11, 180; New Caney, Texas
- Had scholarship offers from Texas Tech, Central Florida and Houston
- 6-5, 215; Cleveland High, Rio Rancho, N.M.
Had 512 career receiving yards, 8 TDs, averaging 16.0 yards per catch.
- 5-11, 190; Paraclete High, Lancaster
No. 55 cornerback prospect in the nation, according to The Athletic
