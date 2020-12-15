Fresno State Football
All-Mountain West football honors Fresno State skill position for first time since 2014
Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers, who scored nine touchdowns in only five games plus a few plays in the Bulldogs’ final football game of the season, was selected on Tuesday first-team All-Mountain West Conference.
Rivers’ touchdown total, seven rushing and two receiving, is tied at the top of the conference with Hawaii wideout Calvin Turner and Nevada wideout Romeo Doubs.
Turner and Doubs both played in eight games, while the Bulldogs’ senior was limited by an ankle injury in a loss to New Mexico, playing just one red zone series in the third quarter and getting one carry.
Bulldogs right tackle Syrus Tuitele was a second-team selection on offense and defensive end David Perales a second-team selection on defense.
Defensive tackle Kevin Atkins, linebacker Levelle Bailey, wideout Jalen Cropper, quarterback Jake Haener, defensive end Kwami Jones, wideout Keric Wheatfall and safety Evan Williams gained honorable mention.
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong was the offensive player of the year, San Jose State defensive end Cade Hall the defensive player of the year, Boise State defensive tackle Avery Williams the special teams player of the year, UNLV wideout Kyle Williams the freshman of the year and San Jose State coach Brent Brennan the coach of the year.
The teams are selected by a vote of Mountain West coaches and select media from each of the 12 markets.
Rivers in his senior season also led the Mountain West in all-purpose yards per game (136.3), was third in rushing yards per game (84.5) and was leading the conference in yards from scrimmage per game before falling to third (128.7) playing only three snaps against New Mexico.
He scored 44 touchdowns in his career, tied with Anthony Daigle for first in school history.
Rivers is the first Fresno State skill-position player to be first-team all-conference since Josh Harper in 2014.
Second-team picks Perales, Tuitele
Perales, a fourth-year junior from Merced, led the conference and is second in the nation in forced fumbles per game (0.67). He also led the Bulldogs with 9.0 tackles for loss and with 1.4 a game was fourth in the Mountain West.
Tuitele, a fixture on the Bulldogs’ offensive line the past three seasons, started all six games at right tackle on an offense that led the conference in total yards per game (479.3) and was second in scoring (32.8).
Fresno State had two first-team selections last season in linebackers Justin Rice and defensive end Mykal Walker, four in 2018 when winning the Mountain West championship with offensive tackle Christian Cronk, Walker, linebacker Jeff Allison and cornerback Tank Kelly and one in 2017 with Allison.
ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST OFFENSE
FIRST TEAM
QB – Carson Strong (Nevada), sophomore
WR – Khalil Shakir (Boise State) junior
WR – Romeo Doubs (Nevada), junior
WR – Bailey Gaither (San Jose State), junior
RB – Ronnie Rivers (Fresno State), senior
RB – Xazavian Valladay (Wyoming), junior
TE – Cole Turner (Nevada), juinior
OL – Parker Ferguson (Air Force), senior
OL – Nolan Laufenberg (Air Force), senior
OL – Kyle Spalding (San Diego State), senior
OL – Jack Snyder (San Jose State), senior
OL – Keegan Cryder (Wyoming), junior
PK – Brandon Talton (Nevada), sophomore
KR – Avery Williams (Boise State), senior
SECOND TEAM
QB – Nick Starkel (San Jose State), senior
WR – Dante Wright (Colorado State), sophomore
WR – Calvin Turner (Hawaii), senior
WR – Tre Walker (San Jose State), senior
RB – Toa Taua (Nevada), junior
RB – Greg Bell (San Diego State), senior
TE – Trey McBride (Colorado State), junior
OL – John Ojukwu (Boise State), junior
OL – Jake Stetz (Boise State), senior
OL – Syrus Tuitele (Fresno State), senior
OL – Aaron Frost (Nevada), junior
OL – Zachary Thomas (San Diego State), senior
PK – John Hoyland (Wyoming), freshman
KR – Jordan Byrd (San Diego State), junior
ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST DEFENSE
FIRST TEAM
DL – Scott Patchan (Colorado State), senior
DL – Cameron Thomas (San Diego State), sophomore
DL – Cade Hall (San Jose State), junior
DL – Viliami Fehoko (San Jose State), sophomore
LB – Darius Muasau (Hawaii), sophomore
LB – Caden McDonald (San Diego State), junior
LB – Kyle Harmon (San Jose State), junior
LB – Chad Muma (Wyoming), junior
DB – Avery Williams (Boise State), junior
DB – Jerrick Reed (New Mexico), junior
DB – Darren Hall (San Diego State), junior
DB – Tariq Thompson (San Diego State), senior
P – Ryan Stonehouse (Colorado State), senior
PR – Avery Williams (Boise State), senior
SECOND TEAM
DL – Shane Irwin (Boise State), junior
DL – David Perales (Fresno State), junior
DL – Dom Peterson (Nevada), junior
DL - Sam Hammond (Nevada), senior
LB – Riley Whimpey (Boise State), senior
LB – Dequan Jackson (Colorado State), junior
LB – Lawson Hall (Nevada), senior
LB – Brandon Shook (New Mexico), senior
DB – Kekaula Kaniho (Boise State), senior
DB – Jalen Walker (Boise State), senior
DB – Cortez Davis (Hawaii), senior
DB – Tre Jenkins (San Jose State), sophomore
P – Tanner Kuljian (San Diego State), senior
PR – Romeo Doubs (Nevada), junior
