Fresno State vs. Utah State: in-game notes, and an o-line that needs to make progress

The Fresno State Bulldogs take on the Utah State Aggies at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah, on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

The game will be televised by FS2, and on radio AM940/ESPN.

It appears to be an easy matchup for the Bulldogs, who have a chance to secure their first three-game winning streak since ending 2018 on a four-game run including a Mountain West Conference championship victory at Boise State and a Las Vegas Bowl victory over Arizona State …

Are Bulldogs running into trouble?

For an offensive line that needs to gain a greater level of consistency, 0-3 Utah State would seem an easy mark. The Aggies are ranked 11th in the Mountain West Conference in rushing defense, allowing 233.0 yards per game at 6.0 yards per play.

Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers cuts behind a block by guard Dante Adkins Jr. in the Bulldogs’ 40-27 victory at UNLV Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Rivers scored four touchdowns in the victory, one off the school record. UNLV ATHLETICS

But the Utah State rushing numbers are dragged down by one very bad game against San Diego State, a 39-7 loss in which it allowed 407 rushing yards on 53 plays, an average of 7.7 yards per play.

Greg Bell rushed for 157 yards on 22 plays, with one touchdown. Chance Bell gained 98 yards on just 10 plays, with one touchdown. Jordan Byrd carried the ball just once, but went 73 yards for a touchdown.

Utah State fared better against Boise State and Nevada, which have not run the football all that well to this point, but still are averaging marginally more per rushing play than Fresno State.

The Broncos are at 3.91 yards per play, the Wolf Pack 4.2. The Bulldogs are at 3.85, and needed a big game from Ronnie Rivers and some runs by quarterback Jake Haener at UNLV to get there.

After its first two games, a loss to Hawaii and a win over Colorado State, Fresno State was averaging just 2.5 rushing yards per play and 102.0 yards per game.

Rivers rolling on

Rivers enters the game with a chance to move up the Bulldogs’ career rushing lists. This is where he stands …

Career touchdowns

1. Anthony Daigle (1991-93) – 44

2. Ronnie Rivers (2017-present) – 43

3. Robbie Rouse (2009-12) – 42

4. Ryan Mathews (2007-09) – 41

5. Davante Adams (2012-13) – 38

Career rushing touchdowns

1. Ryan Mathews (2007-09) – 39

2. Robbie Rouse (2009-12) – 37

3. Anthony Daigle (1991-93) – 35

4. Ronnie Rivers (2017-present) – 34

5. Bryson Sumlin (2002-05) – 29

Michael Pittman (1993-97) – 29

Dean Philpott (1954-57) – 29

Career rushing yards

5. Michael Pittman (1993-97) – 3,017

6. Dwayne Wright (2003-04, ‘06) – 2,683

7. Dean Philpott (1954-57) – 2,533

8. Ronnie Rivers (2017-present) – 2,429

9. Lorenzo Neal (1990-92) – 2,405

Career all-purpose yards

10. Dale Messer (1958-60) – 3,856

11. KeeSean Johnson (2015-18) – 3,781

12. Charles Smith (1998-01) – 3,738

13. Ronnie Rivers (2017-present) – 3,735

14. Michael Pittman (1993-97) – 3,573

It’s not all inexperience

Utah State is 0-3 and struggling and a reason for that could be found in its roster – it has 45 freshmen or redshirt freshmen and 23 sophomores and 65.4% of its roster are underclassmen, which makes it the 13th-youngest team in the nation.

The Aggies have had 21 players make their Utah State debuts, and 11 players have made their first career starts.

But Fresno State blows up that inexperience argument.

Coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff have had 23 players make their Fresno State debuts including six true freshmen – defensive back Kosi Agina, wideout Jordan Brown, wideout Mac Dalena, linebacker Justin Houston, linebacker Tyler Mello and offensive lineman Mose Vavoa.

Fresno State also has had 11 players make first career starts this season.