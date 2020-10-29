Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Colorado State in-progress updates: More time for Arron Mosby?

The Fresno State Bulldogs are 0-1, on a short week and looking to rebound on Thursday night in a Mountain West Conference football game against Colorado State.

The Rams will be playing for the first time this season. Their game against New Mexico last week was canceled and ruled a no contest due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Bernalillo County left the Lobos unable to practice as a team and play in the game.

The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network and broadcast on radio by ESPN 940AM. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. No fans are allowed to attend due to state coronavirus guidelines.

Fresno State dropped its opener to Hawaii 34-19.

THE FINISH, STILL A QUESTION

The Bulldogs’ ability to finish a game was an issue before it played Hawaii and, once again, they went into the final quarter in a one-score game (it was 24-16) and they were outscored 10-3 in the final quarter, extending a disturbing trend.

In with a chance, they faltered in the fourth quarter in 2019 …

Minnesota up 21-14 , lost 38-35 OT

, lost 38-35 OT Air Force down 29-24, lost 43-24

Colorado State up 28-24 , lost 41-31

, lost 41-31 Hawaii up 31-24, won 41-38

Utah State down 31-28, lost 37-35

San Diego State down 10-7, lost 17-7

Nevada tie 28-28, lost 35-28

San Jose State up 16-10, lost 17-16

And, now again in 2020 …

Hawaii down 24-16, lost 34-19

Fresno State last season scored only 58 fourth-quarter points in 11 games against FBS competition; their average of 5.3 points left them 11th in the MW and 101st in the FBS.

The Bulldogs’ defense allowed 100 points and with an average of 9.1 points allowed they were ranked ninth and 114th.

MORE MOSBY?

Fresno State linebacker Arron Mosby, the senior from Sanger, played only a few snaps in the loss to Hawaii, but could be more involved against the Rams.

Fresno State linebacker Arron Mosby, breaking up a pass in the Utah State game, returns for his senior season in 2020 when the Bulldogs will play Idaho State, at Colorado, at Texas A&M and New Mexico State in non-conference games.. Mosby last season had 78 total tackles including 5.5 for loss. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

“It was a timing thing,” coach Kalen DeBoer said. “He was going to play through a situation health-wise in the fall and when the season got pushed to the spring we decided to address that and all of a sudden, within a couple of days, the season got pushed back up to October.

“He really started practicing just last week and has come along. He took a few snaps, as you saw, but there was nothing else besides that. He’s a team leader for us. He’s a guy we need on the football field.”

QUARTERBACK QUESTIONS

The Colorado State depth chart listed three quarterbacks separated by an “or,” leaving some doubt who will take the first snaps or even play.

It’s Patrick O’Brien, or Todd Centeio, or Justice McCoy.

O’Brien took over as the Rams’ starter in the fourth game of the 2019 season and ended up passing for 2,803 yards and 13 touchdowns. He hit 61.8% of his throws and had an efficiency rating of 140.04, third-best in the Mountain West behind Cole McDonald (Hawaii) and Josh Love (San Jose State).

In a 41-31 victory at Fresno State, O’Brien hit only 23 of 42 passes, but threw for 322 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Centeio, a transfer from Temple, is an intriguing dual-threat considering the difficulty the Bulldogs’ defense had last week against Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, and indications are the Rams will go in that direction.

Temple transfer Todd Centeio expected to start at quarterback for Colorado State football team against Fresno State tonight, I’m told. Would supplant incumbent Patrick O’Brien for start of game 1. — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) October 29, 2020

Cordeiro hit 20 of 30 passes for 229 yards and rushed the football 13 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 34-19 victory.

Centeio played in 10 games last season at Temple, completing 66.7% of his passes (34 for 51) for 444 yards with five touchdowns and one interception and ran the ball 47 times for 155 yards.

McCoy is the least experienced of the three quarterbacks, playing in three games last season for the Rams.

