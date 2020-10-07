Bulldogs eyeing one camp scrimmage as quarterback competition continues

The Fresno State Bulldogs, moving toward a Oct. 24 opener against Hawaii, continue to work a quarterback competition between Washington transfer Jake Haener and third-year sophomore Ben Wooldridge — and there could be some separation there soon.

“We’ll have really our first scrimmage this next weekend,” coach Kalen DeBoer said, in a Zoom meeting Wednesday.

“I’d like to go and make sure we’ve vetted it all out and go here close to another week. That would give us still a week and a half (before the opener) to have that person in place, and they’ve jelled really well with the receiving corps, they’re on top of all their checks.”

Haener and Wooldridge each had productive summers working under unusual circumstances, limited to Zoom meetings with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and workouts on their own, with personal quarterback coaches and with their teammates when it could be arranged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both, also, lack experience.

Haener played in four games at Washington in 2018, with a stark difference between games against FCS and FBS opponents.

He was 7 of 7 in a rout of North Dakota, throwing for 110 yards and one touchdown. He was 2 of 6 in games against Cal and Oregon State for -3 yards and one interception.

Haener also played against Brigham Young, but did not attempt a pass.

No edge in experience for Fresno State quarterbacks

Wooldridge last season was the backup to Jorge Reyna and played in three games, completing 4 of 6 passes for 30 yards and one touchdown. His most extensive playing time came in the finale at San Jose State with Reyna in and out of the game with an injury in the second half.

The redshirt sophomore started three second-half series and completed two, the longest going five plays for 18 yards with one ending with a punt and the other on downs. Fresno State scored on its first two drives in that 17-16 loss, but was shut out the rest of the way by a defense that finished the season ranked 11th in the Mountain West in total defense.

But in the Bulldogs’ abbreviated fall camp, both have moved forward from 2019 and displayed a command of the offense.

“Jake Haener and Ben Wooldridge have been very impressive,” DeBoer said. “Really, it’s probably a reason why the offense was so far ahead the first couple of practices, not just because the defense was installing a new scheme, but because of how quickly they were able to be in sync with the rest of the offense.

“Making checks, literally by Practice No. 2 when we let them cut loose, I was really impressed. It’s a huge tribute to Ryan Grubb and what he’s been doing through those Zoom meetings and challenging them. There are quizzes he puts them in. He puts them in tough spots where they have to think quickly. It’s all been done on Zoom, but he has been very creative in trying to challenge them in different ways while keeping it simple.”

Fresno State’s COVID-19 health check

Fresno State is not releasing the results of its COVID-19 testing of student-athletes, but DeBoer said his program has handled health and safety protocols well.

“I’m not going to really get into the numbers and things like that – I’m sure we’ll release those at some point,” DeBoer said. “But I will say it has gone very well. Our team is doing an awesome job and everything has been … do you say positive or do you say negative? We’re in a very good place right now in how we’ve handled it.”

Fresno State reported on Oct. 5 that it is aware of 27 coronavirus cases on campus since the start of the pandemic.