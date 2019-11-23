Fresno State football vs. Nevada Wolf Pack: in-game updates, notes including ‘Dogs injury status

Fresno State quarterback Jorge Reyna is one of 17 seniors and one fourth-year junior who will be playing their final games in Bulldog Stadium when the ‘Dogs take on the Nevada Wolf Pack Saturday Nov. 23, 2019. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Some pre-game reading …

Fresno State freshman Jalen Cropper, who produced some of the biggest plays this season in the Mountain West Conference, is not expected to play against Nevada on Saturday.

Cropper was injured in the second quarter of a 17-7 loss at San Diego State on a play similar to the one that he had busted for huge gains at New Mexico State, against UNLV and at Hawaii.

He had an 82-yard run against UNLV and a 79-yard run at New Mexico State, the first and third longest runs in the conference.

On a 1st-and-10, Cropper went in motion from the slot, took a flip pass from quarterback Jorge Reyna and took just a few steps before he ran right into San Diego State linebacker Andrew Aleki.

Aleki had slipped a block at the line of scrimmage, coming through almost untouched, and dragged Cropper to the turf for a loss of seven yards.

It was his first and only touch of the game – the former Sanger and Buchanan High star was helped off the field after the play and after the game was on crutches with his leg in a brace.

Three and out

Fresno State is one of three Mountain West teams that went into the weekend with a chance to become bowl-eligible.

The other two will be home for the holidays – Colorado State lost at Wyoming on Friday and San Jose State lost at UNLV on Saturday.

Charles Williams, the former Bullard High star, rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the Rebels’ win. The last of his three touchdowns came with 1:15 to go and gave UNLV a 38-35 lead.

That’s wide out …

Fresno State has produced some big-play receivers, most recently Davante Adams and KeeSean Johnson.

It also is one of five FBS programs in history to have three 1,000-yard receivers in one season, 2013, with Adams (1,719 yards), Isaiah Burse (1,026) and Josh Harper (1,011).

But this could be the first season the Bulldogs do not have two receivers (wideouts and tight ends) with more than 35 receptions in a season since 2006.

With two games to go, Zane Pope is leading Fresno State with 41 receptions and tight end Jared Rice has 23.

Another game, another o-line combination …

Tackle Alex Akingbulu, who was injured in the Bulldogs’ 17-7 loss at San Diego State, is not expected to play against Nevada. He had started the past three games at left tackle, but the Bulldogs will again be shifting gears for the ninth time in 11 games this season and fifth game in a row.

With Akingbulu out, the Bulldogs are likely to start senior Nick Aibuedefe at left tackle.

Freshman Bula Schmidt, who also went down in that loss at San Diego State, was able to practice during the week and is expected to make his fourth career start and second at center.

Senior night

Fresno State will honor 17 seniors and one fourth-year junior who will be playing their final games at Bulldog Stadium …

OL Nick Aibuedefe

CB Jaron Bryant

P Blake Cusick

WR Frank Dalena

WR Derrion Grim

DT Jasad Haynes

LB Dorrzel Hicks

RB Josh Hokit

S Juju Hughes

DT Keiti Iakopo

DT Ricky McCoy

S Bryson Oglesby

OL Cody Pound

QB Jorge Reyna

TE Jared Rice

TE Cam Sutton

DE Mykal Walker

LS Patrick Williams

The Bulldogs were going through a rough stretch when most of this senior class joined the program, but the past four years Fresno State is 14-9 on its home field including 13-4 over the past two seasons-plus five games.Bowl watch